Prep report: Oswskey, Tigers blitz Barron

Bryce Oswskey led the Northwestern boys basketball team on a torrid first half in a 98-54 Heart O’North Conference rout of Barron on Friday night (Jan. 6) in Maple.

Oswskey made seven 3-pointers in the first half as the Tigers scored 62 points before gliding in to the finish.Cole Lahti ended up as Northwestern’s top scorer with 23, followed by Oswskey’s 21. Three other Tigers scored in double figures.

The Tigers (8-1, 5-0 HON) travel to Cameron on Thursday for an early clash at the top of the league standings.

Northwestern’s Jase Nelson (21) shoots over Barron’s Brett McDonough (3) in the first half of the Tigers' win in Maple on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Barnum 54, Carlton 45

Layne Wickstrom and Hayden Charboneau combined for 29 points and made three treys apiece as the Bombers grabbed a Polar League victory. Wickstrom finished with 15 points to Charboneau’s 14.

Carlton’s Luke Korpela led all scorers with 17 points, while Jackson Korpela added 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 89, Duluth Denfeld 24

Ashlynne Guenther racked up 23 points and Lilly Kettle and Rachel Hagen scored 17 apiece as the Greyhounds cruised to victory in a city clash.

Selah Reinertsen had 10 points to lead Denfeld.

Grand Rapids 62, Duluth Marshall 46

The Thunderhawks built an 11-point halftime lead and pushed it to the finish for a Lake Superior Conference home win on Friday.

Taryn Hamling led all scorers with 17 points, while Jessika Lofstrom kicked in 15.

The Thunderhawks held Marshall’s Regan Juenemann to 12 points. Chloe Johnson led the Hilltoppers, who trailed 30-19 at the half, with 14 points.

Solon Springs 41, Drummond 39

The Eagles got a second-half offensive boost from two key contributors to edge the Lumberjills on Friday night.

Kyra Latvala scored eight of her 12 points and Claire Holmstrom six of her 13 in the second half after Drummond went to the break up 19-16.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 6, Grand Rapids 0

Aiden Spenningsby scored a pair of goals as the Greyhounds scored a stunning victory at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

The Greyhounds held a 33-15 shot advantage and played from ahead all night.

Spenningsby put East in front after less than six minutes had elapsed. Caden Cole made it 2-0 about three minutes later and East controlled play to the tune of 11-3 in shots on goal in the first period.

Cole Christian, Spenningsby and Boden Donovan keyed the rout with goals in the second frame.

Kole Kronstedt sealed the shutout in goal for the Greyhounds (7-5), who have won four straight.

Rapids, which won the first meeting between the teams 3-2 at the IRA Civic Center on Nov. 29, falls to 8-5.

Rock Ridge 5, Minneapolis 3

Five Wolverines had multi-point games, chief among them Kasey Lamppa, who had a goal and two assists as Rock Ridge won at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

Lamppa’s goal made it 2-0 six minutes in. The Wolverines expanded their lead to 4-1 before fighting off a late comeback.

Ryan Rothfork made 23 saves for Rock Ridge (6-4-1).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, Brainerd 1

A third-period goal from Patrick Dunaiski held up as a game-winner at Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd.

CEC had a 2-to-1 advantage in shots on goal but Dayne Painovich’s early tally was cancelled out by a Brainerd goal in the first period.

PREP SCOREBOARD

Northwestern’s Grady Gustafson (33) pulls down a rebound over Barron’s Regan Vruwink (12) off a free throw in the first half of the Tigers' win in Maple on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern’s Cole Lahti (22) scores over Barron’s Caiden LaLiberty (32) in the first half of the Tigers win in Maple on Friday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram