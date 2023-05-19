99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs no-hits, blanks Winter/Birchwood

Taggart and Schultz combine for no-hitter

Player hits ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett (15) drills a hit in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
May 18, 2023 at 10:42 PM

SOLON SPRINGS — Dylan Taggart and Jared Schultz combined for a no-hitter and Abe Ahlberg and Alex Slivensky each drove in three runs to pace Northwood/Solon Springs to a 10-0 victory over Winter/Birchwood Thursday afternoon.

Player pitches ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (9) fires a pitch in the first inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Taggart/Schultz duo put together nearly identical pitching lines on the way to zero hits and runs: Taggart went two and two-thirds innings, walked two and fanned five; and Schultz pitches two and one-third inning allowing no walks and also striking out five batters.

Player fields ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) scoops up a ball at shortstop during the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Slivensky tallied two doubles and Ahlberg had one double as they accounted for five of the Green Eagles' (21-3) nine hits and drove in six of their 10 runs.

BASEBALL

Esko 2, Pequot Lakes 0

Finn Furcht hurled a five-hit shutout and Cale Haugen's RBI-double helped pace host Esko to the victory Thursday afternoon.

Furcht went six and two-thirds innings, walked one and fanned 11. Haugen also scored a run and stole a base.

South Ridge 19, McGregor 4

South Ridge’s Christian Pretasky hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Panthers cruised to a five-inning, 19-4 win over McGregor Thursday.

Wyatt Wuollet had a double and three RBIs, while four other South Ridge players had two RBIs.

Austin Josephson allowed one hit over three innings and struck out four in the win for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 13, Esko 3

high school girls play softball
Bailey Plante (8) of Esko beats the ball and Monroe Rewertz (9) to second base on Thursday in Esko.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bluejackets pounded out 21 hits and scored in every inning but the fourth as they won in Esko Thursday.

Addison Fisher and Emma Kivela each went 4-for-5 at the plate for Hibbing, while Avery Kuklinski and Alayna Peterson each had two hits for Esko.

Pitcher Aune Boben went the distance for Hibbing, scattering seven hits, allowing three runs and three walks, while fanning 11.

high school girls play softball
Bailey Plante (8) of Esko hits the ball against Hibbing on Thursday in Esko.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 16, Duluth Denfeld 3

Jocelyn Maki belted two home runs and a double to drive in six runs and helped power Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin to a five-inning victory over the visiting Hunters Thursday.

Player tries to make catch.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jaxson Link (7) chases down a ball in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player bunts ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Thomas Jarrell (3) drops a bunt in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player leans away from getting hit by ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (9) leans out of the way to avoid being hit by a pitch in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
high school girls play softball
Kailynn Foxx (12) of Esko pitches the ball against Hibbing on Thursday in Esko.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
Player fist bumps teammate.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East blasts 10th-ranked Centennial
In other area action, Duluth Marshall edged Hermantown in extra innings and Duluth Denfeld topped St. Francis.
Third baseman fields the ball.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior’s Melania Luostari ‘finally’ blasts off
The Spartans’ sophomore is an outrageous 12-for-19 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in the last six games.
May 17, 2023 09:13 PM
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie
In other area action, South Ridge beat Cloquet and Grand Rapids topped Duluth Marshall.
May 16, 2023 11:05 PM
Runner clears the hurdle.
Prep
Prep track and field: Hermantown’s Harriman combines speed and power
The Hawks’ senior is looking to qualify for the state track meet in the 100-meter hurdles and discus.
May 16, 2023 10:29 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
