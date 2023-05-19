Prep report: Northwood/Solon Springs no-hits, blanks Winter/Birchwood

SOLON SPRINGS — Dylan Taggart and Jared Schultz combined for a no-hitter and Abe Ahlberg and Alex Slivensky each drove in three runs to pace Northwood/Solon Springs to a 10-0 victory over Winter/Birchwood Thursday afternoon.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (9) fires a pitch in the first inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Taggart/Schultz duo put together nearly identical pitching lines on the way to zero hits and runs: Taggart went two and two-thirds innings, walked two and fanned five; and Schultz pitches two and one-third inning allowing no walks and also striking out five batters.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) scoops up a ball at shortstop during the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Slivensky tallied two doubles and Ahlberg had one double as they accounted for five of the Green Eagles' (21-3) nine hits and drove in six of their 10 runs.

BASEBALL

Esko 2, Pequot Lakes 0

Finn Furcht hurled a five-hit shutout and Cale Haugen's RBI-double helped pace host Esko to the victory Thursday afternoon.

Furcht went six and two-thirds innings, walked one and fanned 11. Haugen also scored a run and stole a base.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Ridge 19, McGregor 4

South Ridge’s Christian Pretasky hit a two-run home run in the first inning and the Panthers cruised to a five-inning, 19-4 win over McGregor Thursday.

Wyatt Wuollet had a double and three RBIs, while four other South Ridge players had two RBIs.

Austin Josephson allowed one hit over three innings and struck out four in the win for the Panthers.

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 13, Esko 3

Bailey Plante (8) of Esko beats the ball and Monroe Rewertz (9) to second base on Thursday in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Bluejackets pounded out 21 hits and scored in every inning but the fourth as they won in Esko Thursday.

Addison Fisher and Emma Kivela each went 4-for-5 at the plate for Hibbing, while Avery Kuklinski and Alayna Peterson each had two hits for Esko.

Pitcher Aune Boben went the distance for Hibbing, scattering seven hits, allowing three runs and three walks, while fanning 11.

Bailey Plante (8) of Esko hits the ball against Hibbing on Thursday in Esko. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 16, Duluth Denfeld 3

Jocelyn Maki belted two home runs and a double to drive in six runs and helped power Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin to a five-inning victory over the visiting Hunters Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jaxson Link (7) chases down a ball in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Thomas Jarrell (3) drops a bunt in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter/Birchwood in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (9) leans out of the way to avoid being hit by a pitch in the third inning of the Green Eagles' game with Winter in Solon Springs on Thursday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram