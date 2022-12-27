Prep report: Northern Stars, Hilltoppers advance in Herb Brooks Holiday Classic

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers and Duluth Northern Stars both came back from Christmas ready to play, as they won their openers at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at the Schwan's Super Rink in Blaine, Minnesota on Monday, Dec. 26.

In what may have been a confusing matchup to describe, Duluth Marshall defeated Marshall (of southwest Minnesota) 5-1 in a Gold Division quarterfinal.

The Hilltoppers benefited from Ilsa Lindeman's second hat trick in the last five days.

Meredith Boettcher and Nina Thorson staked the Hilltoppers to a 2-0 lead before Lindaman struck shorthanded. She added the other two legs of the three-goal game in the third period.

Boettcher contributed her goal and two assists for the Hilltoppers, who had a 38-11 shot advantage.

The Hilltoppers will face Mankato East at 4 p.m. on Tuesday in the Gold Division semifinals.

Duluth 2, Buffalo 0

Ella Brisbois achieved her fourth shutout of the season as the Northern Stars advanced in the Silver Division on Monday.

The Northern Stars got both of their goals in the second period, with the opener coming shorthanded from Jenna Horvat with 11:29 left in the second period. Gracyn Schipper made it 2-0 about six minutes later, and that proved to be the final scoring.

Shot totals were not available.

The Northern Stars will face Pine City at 4:15 p.m. in Tuesday's semifinals.

Western Wisconsin 3, North Shore 2

A late goal from Western Wisconsin's Brooke Olson condemned the Storm to defeat in the Silver Division quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Ella Peterson opened the scoring for North Shore 8:25 into the period and Katie Carpenter added a second late in the second period, but Western Wisconsin scored twice in the last 3:04 of the second frame to tie the game and Olson scored the game-winner with 6:22 to play.

Harper Powell made 20 saves for North Shore, which will play Detroit Lakes in a consolation game on Tuesday.

Proctor/Hermantown 4, Crookston 1

Proctor/Hermantown showed fine form before a second meeting of last year's Class A state finalists, as the Mirage took down Crookston in the semifinals of the Warroad Holiday Invitational on Monday.

Proctor/Hermantown scored three times in the first period, two of them by Reese Heitzman, to take control of the game. Two of their three goals came in the last minute of the period, with Heitzman's second of the game coming at 16:28 and Hannah Graves beating the buzzer 31 seconds later.

Heitzman finished off her hat trick in style, burying a shorthanded chance 11:20 into the second period.

Neelah McLeod made 11 saves for the Mirage, which will face Warroad for the second time this season on Tuesday in the three-game round-robin format, before facing Lakeville North on Wednesday.

Edina 6, Grand Rapids/Greenway 0

The Hornets took control of their home tournament, scoring four times in the first period for a confident victory at Braemar Arena in the Walser Tourney.

Kaylee Idrogo-Lam had two goals and an assist and Uma Corniea made 10 saves for the shutout for the Hornets, who became the first team this season to hold GRG star Mercury Bischoff without a point, ending her point streak at 21 games.

Grand Rapids/Greenway meets Wayzata on Tuesday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 101, Duluth Marshall 46

Esko's offense showed no ill effects from the brief holiday layoff, as six players scored in double figures in a rout on Monday night.

Braedyn Male led the way with 27 points, while Carter Zezulka kicked in 18 and Sam Haugen 16.

Esko led 57-31 at the break and then clamped down, holding Marshall to just 15 second-half points.

The Hilltoppers had big scoring nights from three players, with Brooks Johnson scoring a team-best 22, Aeden Westerbur 21 and Andrew Chege 19.

South St. Paul 9, Hibbing/Chisholm 0