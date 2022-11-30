Prep report: Northern Stars dominate at home

The Duluth Northern Stars scored early and often Tuesday night at the Essentia Health Duluth Heritage Center, routing Princeton 10-0 for their third victory of the season.

Grace Karakas had a hat trick, while Bailey Coole scored twice. Jenna Horvat had three assists and Lydia Saxin two.

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

Mercury Bischoff reached 100 goals six games into her sophomore season, then scored two more for a natural hat trick on Tuesday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

The Lightning scored five unanswered goals after Emma Parks opened the scoring for the Lumberjacks just 97 seconds into the game.

Araya Kiminski made 35 saves for CEC, while Riley Toivonen stopped nine shots for Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Duluth Marshall 8, North Shore 0

The Hilltoppers finished with a flourish, scoring five times on nine shots in the third period.

When the dust settled, Ilsa Lindeman had a hat trick and three assists, while Nina Thorson had a natural hat trick and Meredith Boettcher scored twice.

Ray Anderson made 16 saves for the shutout.

BOYS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids 3, Duluth East 2

Hayden Davis had a goal and assist for the Thunderhawks to win their home opener at the IRA Civic Center.

His goal at 10;13 of the third period ended up being the game-winner, as East was unable to capitalize on its 38-14 shot advantage until it was too late. Thomas Gunderson scored for East, while Cole Christian had a consolation goal with four seconds left.Myles Gunderson made 36 saves for East.

Rock Ridge 4, Greenway 2

Ryan Manninen’s goal 2:57 into the third period broke a 2-2 tie and held up as a game-winner Tuesday night at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

Dylan Hedley’s shorthanded tally made it 4-2.

Thomas Vekich scored both goals for the Raiders.

Hibbing/Chisholm 2, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

Beau Frider was the overtime hero Tuesday night at Hibbing Memorial Arena, scoring 43 seconds into the extra session.

Alex Kazel equalized for CEC in the third period, canceling out a second-period score from Broden Fawcett.

Caden Kubis made 21 saves for CEC and Brayden Boyer had a 32-save game for the Bluejackets.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Superior 75, Rockford 14

Superior kept the Rockets ice-cold offensively, as Julie Houghton scored 12 of their 14 points.

Meanwhile, four Spartans scored in double figures led by Emma Raye’s 16. Savannah Leopold and Ava Stratton scored 13 points apiece and Annabel Manion added 12.

The 2-0 Spartans made seven 3-pointers.

Cambridge-Isanti 66, Duluth East 54

Haylie Jerde’s 22 points and five 3-pointers proved too much for the Greyhounds to overcome, even though Ashlynne Guenther scored 18 points to lead East.

Rachel Hagen added 15 points for the Greyhounds.

Duluth Denfeld 55, Silver Bay 40

The Hunters started off the season with a win, breaking away with 33 second-half points to win in Silver Bay on Tuesday.

Selah Reinertsen led the Hunters with 16 points, while juniors Kyra Robinson and Alyssa Grammer added 14 apiece.

Danika Thompson of the Mariners led all scorers with 24 points.

Grand Rapids 64, Hibbing 35

Taryn Hamling drained seven of the Thunderhawks’ 12 3-pointers in a comfortable home victory over the Bluejackets. Jessika Lofstrom added 15 points.

Hermantown 60, North Branch 51

A 20-point night from Liv Birkeland helped the Hawks hold on to a 36-24 halftime lead and win on the road on Tuesday night.

Lauryn Biondi added 14 points and Bailey Zagelmeyer 13. The three Hawks combined for all nine of their team’s 3-pointers.

North Branch’s Ella Kuhlman scored 27 points.

Proctor 61, Crosby-Ironton 40

The Rails contained Crosby-Ironton star Tori Oerhlein, holding her to 18 points to win their opener at home. Oehrlein, a freshman who had scored 1,000 varsity points before arriving at high school, had 13 of the Rangers' 25 first-half points but was held to just five points after the break.

Chloe Carlson went off in the second half for the Rails, scoring 18 of her 23 points. Hope Carlson added 16.

Barnum 64, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Barnum got off to a good start on both ends of the floor, holding the Jaguars to 16 first-half points for a win on Monday night.

Rayna Klejeski led all scorers with 23 points, while Allison Marine added 15.

