99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, March 2

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: No upsets as Section 7AA hoops tips off

Thursday's winners will meet in one of four quarterfinals on Saturday in Hermantown.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
March 02, 2023 10:27 PM

There were no surprises to be had as eight home teams won their first-round games in the Section 7AA girls basketball tournament on Thursday night.

That sets up a quadrupleheader on Saturday afternoon at Hermantown High School.

Chief among those of local interest is a meeting between fourth and fifth seeds Duluth Marshall and Esko.

Marshall dismissed Aitkin 85-41 on Thursday night for a sixth straight win and the 100th of coach C.J. Osuchukwu's tenure with the Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers will meet Esko at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (or soon after Pequot Lakes vs. Pierz). The teams met less than two weeks ago when Marshall knocked off Esko 77-66 at home on Feb. 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

The second half of the doubleheader will feature Proctor, a 66-31 home winner over Greenway, against Mesabi East, and sixth-seeded Rock Ridge, which bounced Two Harbors 84-40 on Thursday, against Crosby-Ironton.

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

The Eskomos advanced into the Section 7AA quarterfinals with a comfortable home win behind 21 points from Hannah Swanson.

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

The top-seeded Patriots rolled into the next round in 7AA behind 23 points from Maci Martini.

The Rebels got 12 points from Madison Wasche. They conclude their season 3-24.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry 87, Rock Ridge 55

On a night in which he cemented a commitment to the University of Minnesota men's basketball team, Isaac Asuma threw down a triple-double of 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists at home against the Wolverines.

Cherry’s Isaac Asuma (3) drives on Nevis’ Joe Houchin (5)
College
Gophers gain commitment from in-state point guard prospect Isaac Asuma
Three-star point guard from Iron, Minn., gave a verbal commitment to the Gophers
March 02, 2023 09:25 PM
 · 
By  Andy Greder / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Asuma, one of the top recruits in the state in the Class of 2024, announced his decision after the game.

Noah Sundquist added 15 points and six rebounds, while Carson Brown had 13 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who are 21-4 going into their regular-season finale on Friday night at Mesabi East. Cherry is ranked No. 5 in the state in the Minnesota Basketball News Class A rankings.

Cloquet 60, Proctor 45

The Lumberjacks capped the regular season by getting back to the .500 mark with a home win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Marco Mayorga’s 14 points led three Cloquet players in double figures, while Jack Battaglia and Reese Sheldon finished with 12 apiece. Cloquet knocked down nine 3-pointers in the contest.

Cloquet (13-13) goes into the Section 7AAA playoffs on a three-game win streak.

For Proctor (5-21), Josh Synnott had a game-high 21 points.

Hermantown 68, Duluth East 67

The Hawks won a close one at home as both teams' regular season finales.

The Hawks will go into Section 7AAA play 20-6 and winners of five in a row, while East is 19-7.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlton 86, Cook County 58

Cherry 87, Rock Ridge 55

Cloquet 60, Proctor 45

Hermantown 68, Duluth East 67

Northland 87, South Ridge 85

Mountain Iron-Buhl 100, Mesabi East 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Mesabi East 55, International Falls 18

Proctor 66, Greenway 31

Barnum 61, Mille Lacs 34

high school boys play ice hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Duluth East’s get’s ‘Coopered’ in section final
Andover’s Cooper Conway scored four second period goals to lead the Huskies back to the Class AA tournament next week.
Coach talks to his players in huddle.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Superior’s Dave Kontny calls it a career
The longtime boys and girls coach for the Spartans said it was more about “coaching life” than basketball, but he was still proud of the zone defense that became a hallmark of his teams.
March 02, 2023 11:00 AM
high school boys play ice hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown survives Rock Ridge challenge for another section title
Senior Aaron Evjen scored three goals in the last two games to help the Hawks advance to their fourth-straight state tournament.
March 01, 2023 11:02 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: East eliminated from 7AAAA girls basketball bracket
Tournament play also began for Section 7A teams.
March 01, 2023 10:32 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Player reacts to scoring goal.
Prep
Cooper's game-winner propels Superior to state title game
March 02, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Player in white looks up the court with the ball.
Prep
Prep report: Solon Springs boys kick off tournament run with win
February 28, 2023 10:21 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
DSC_0683.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Rock Ridge dominates Denfeld in section semifinal
February 27, 2023 11:25 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb