Prep report: No upsets as Section 7AA hoops tips off

There were no surprises to be had as eight home teams won their first-round games in the Section 7AA girls basketball tournament on Thursday night.

That sets up a quadrupleheader on Saturday afternoon at Hermantown High School.

Chief among those of local interest is a meeting between fourth and fifth seeds Duluth Marshall and Esko.

Marshall dismissed Aitkin 85-41 on Thursday night for a sixth straight win and the 100th of coach C.J. Osuchukwu's tenure with the Hilltoppers.

The Hilltoppers will meet Esko at 12:30 p.m. on Saturday (or soon after Pequot Lakes vs. Pierz). The teams met less than two weeks ago when Marshall knocked off Esko 77-66 at home on Feb. 23.

The second half of the doubleheader will feature Proctor, a 66-31 home winner over Greenway, against Mesabi East, and sixth-seeded Rock Ridge, which bounced Two Harbors 84-40 on Thursday, against Crosby-Ironton.

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

The Eskomos advanced into the Section 7AA quarterfinals with a comfortable home win behind 21 points from Hannah Swanson.

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

The top-seeded Patriots rolled into the next round in 7AA behind 23 points from Maci Martini.

The Rebels got 12 points from Madison Wasche. They conclude their season 3-24.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Cherry 87, Rock Ridge 55

On a night in which he cemented a commitment to the University of Minnesota men's basketball team, Isaac Asuma threw down a triple-double of 22 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists at home against the Wolverines.

Asuma, one of the top recruits in the state in the Class of 2024, announced his decision after the game.

Noah Sundquist added 15 points and six rebounds, while Carson Brown had 13 points and six rebounds for the Tigers, who are 21-4 going into their regular-season finale on Friday night at Mesabi East. Cherry is ranked No. 5 in the state in the Minnesota Basketball News Class A rankings.

Cloquet 60, Proctor 45

The Lumberjacks capped the regular season by getting back to the .500 mark with a home win.

Marco Mayorga’s 14 points led three Cloquet players in double figures, while Jack Battaglia and Reese Sheldon finished with 12 apiece. Cloquet knocked down nine 3-pointers in the contest.

Cloquet (13-13) goes into the Section 7AAA playoffs on a three-game win streak.

For Proctor (5-21), Josh Synnott had a game-high 21 points.

Hermantown 68, Duluth East 67

The Hawks won a close one at home as both teams' regular season finales.

The Hawks will go into Section 7AAA play 20-6 and winners of five in a row, while East is 19-7.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Carlton 86, Cook County 58

Cherry 87, Rock Ridge 55

Cloquet 60, Proctor 45

Hermantown 68, Duluth East 67

Northland 87, South Ridge 85

Mountain Iron-Buhl 100, Mesabi East 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Pequot Lakes 77, Moose Lake/Willow River 28

Duluth Marshall 85, Aitkin 41

Esko 66, Hinckley-Finlayson 45

Mesabi East 55, International Falls 18

Proctor 66, Greenway 31