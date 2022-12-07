Prep report: Night full of milestones for Raye, Juenemann, Snesrud

A statistical spotlight shone across several points in the Northland on Tuesday, Dec. 6, with three elite girls basketball players recording their 1,000th career points in separate games.

Superior 88, Hermantown 42

Superior’s Emma Raye (34) scores over Hermantown’s Lauren Biondi (23) for her 1000th career point for the Spartans early in the second half of the game Tuesday evening in Superior. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Emma Raye made her mark in the Spartans' record books, scoring the first five points of the second half for Superior as the Spartans routed Hermantown.

Raye finished with a game-high 23 points and wasn't the only Spartan firing. Teammates Savannah Leopold (16), Eva Peterson (15), Annabel Manion (13) and Kloe Zentkowski (12) all scored in double figures and Superior made 14 3-pointers, four of them from Leopold and two from Raye.

Superior led 48-25 at the half.

Bailey Zagelmeyer and Liv Birkeland co-led the Hawks with 21 points apiece.

Duluth Marshall 75, Hibbing 61

Duluth Marshall's Regan Juenemann Submitted photo.

Duluth Marshall sophomore Regan Juenemann picked up her 1,000th career point in the Hilltoppers' win at Hibbing Tuesday. Marshall jumped out to a 42-30 lead at halftime and cruised to the 14-point win.

Juenemann scored 25 points and added five rebounds, three steals and two assists to the effort. Her 1,000 career points have come in only 49 varsity games.

Cloquet 67, Duluth East 66

Clouqet senior Alexa Snesrud, 12, goes up for a shot over Duluth East's Rachel Hagen and Lilly Kuettel during the Lumberjacks' win Tuesday. Snesrud scored her 1,000th career point during the contest. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Alexa Snesrud made a clutch bucket for the history books as the Cloquet senior forward drilled a three-pointer from the right wing for her 1,000th career point down the stretch of a thriller against the Greyhounds.

A Kiley Issendorf three gave Cloquet the lead for good in the late going. Issendorf finished with 16 points and Snesrud 21 for the 4-0 Lumberjacks.

For East, Rachel Hagen had a game-high 24 points, while Ashlynne Guenther scored 17.

Proctor 68, Two Harbors 50

Hope Carlson and Lily Smith scored 22 points apiece as the Rails won on the road.

The 4-0 Rails had to fend off 27 points and three triples from the Agates' Karly Holm.

Solon Springs 63, Mercer 55

The Eagles got steady shooting at the free-throw line from Kyra Latvala, who drilled 15 of 19 attempts en route to a game-high 31 points in the road victory, as the Eagles won their third straight game.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 68, Moose Lake/Willow River 67

The Wolverines claimed the first win in their merged program's history, holding on after taking a 45-35 halftime lead.

Seniors Noah Mitchell and Carter Mavec scored 12 points apiece, with Mavec hitting four 3-pointers.

For the Rebels, Adam Neuman led all scorers with 23 points.

Hermantown 79, Duluth Denfeld 70

Blake Schmitz's 27 points and Abe Soumis's 21 helped the Hawks hold off an improved Duluth Denfeld squad that got 21 points from Aidan Altona and 19 from Marnaries Ferguson.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 97, Red Lake 93

The state football champions made a quick change into basketball mode, winning a shootout on Tuesday night behind 39 points and six treys by Asher Zubich.

Three Red Lake players scored 20 or more points and the teams combined to make 33 shots from outside the arc.

Northwestern 82, Ladysmith 73

Cole Lahti's 22 points led five Tigers in double figures in a meeting of the top two teams in last year's Heart O'North boys basketball standings.

Boden Teal, Jase Nelson and Bryce Oswskey all finished with 13 points for the Tigers, who racked up 51 points in the second half to protect their 31-24 halftime lead.

Barnum 47, Cromwell-Wright 44

After taking a 27-19 lead into the half, the Bombers held on defensively despite 18 points from the Cardinals' Dylan Nyberg and 15 from Noah Foster.

For Barnum, Carlos Beckstrand had a team-best 11 points and Hayden Charboneau added 10.

Proctor 71, Greenway 30

Josh Symott bagged 27 points as the Rails rolled to victory after establishing a 38-13 halftime lead.

Solon Springs 76, Mercer 23

The Eagles dominated from the opening tip, outscoring Mercer 50-6 in the first half.

Eleven Eagles got into the scorebook, led by Isaiah Kastern, who scored 19 of his game-high 23 points in the first half.

BOYS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids 3, Proctor 1

Grand Rapids' Hayden Davis, 24, battles Proctor's Anthony Launderville for the puck during the Thunderhawks' 3-1 win on Tuesday at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center in Proctor. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

The Rails struck first, with Wyatt Meineheine scoring on an assist from Tanner Ross at 1:30 in the second period, but it was all Thunderhawks after that in their Lake Superior Conference matchup at St. Luke’s Events Center in Proctor.

Blayne Mortenson and Gavin Forrest tallied goals in the second and Bauer Murphy scored a power-play goal at 12:34 in the third as Grand Rapids stayed unbeaten. Will Stauffer added a pair of assists.

Myles Gunderson had 17 saves for the Thunderhawks (5-0) while A.J. Reyelts had 39 saves for the Rails (1-3).

Duluth East 7, Forest Lake 2

Noah Tang and Boden Donovan scored two goals apiece to lead the Greyhounds to the Section 7AA win at Forest Lake Sports Center.

Drew Raukar had 10 saves for Duluth East (2-4) while Andrew Saxe had 35 saves for the Rangers (0-3).

Duluth Denfeld 3, Hibbing/Chisholm 3 (OT)

Andy Larson scored the tying goal in the third period on assists from Brady McGinn and Kaden Postal as the host Hunters (2-0-1) and visiting Bluejackets (3-2-1) skated to the Lake Superior Conference tie at Heritage Center.

Superior 6, Duluth Marshall 4

Braydon Hurtig’s second goal, at 16:11 in the second period, prompted a Marshall goaltending change as the visiting Spartans jumped out to a 6-2 lead and then held on for the Lake Superior Conference victory.

