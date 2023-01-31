Prep report: Mirage rallies past Superior with goals from Burke, Sieger

Proctor/Hermantown’s Anika Burke and Nya Sieger scored in quick succession in the second period to lift the Mirage to a 2-1 home girls hockey win over Superior Monday.

The Spartans' Kenlyn Thimm scored early in the second period, but Burke’s score at the 11:27 mark tied it and Sieger struck again 3 minutes later with what proved to be the game-winner.

Suri Langley finished with 27 saves for Proctor/Hermantown and Kaylie Nault had 29 for the Spartans.

Duluth 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

The Northern Stars scored three unanswered goals to win on home ice at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Jenna Horvat evened it up midway late in the first period, while Bailey Coole bagged the go-ahead goal just past the halfway point and Mae McCall scored a late-empty netter.

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, International Falls 0

Abigail Sullivan opened the game at Hibbing Memorial Arena with a natural hat trick as the Bluejackets earned their seventh win of the season.

Hibbing/Chisholm controlled play to the tune of a 55-7 advantage in shots on goal. Aune Boben, Kendal Gustavsson and Heidi Rasch all finished with a goal and assist, while Grace McDowell notched the shutout on seven saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Solon Springs 61, Washburn 17

Solon Springs’ Kyra Latvala (11) grabs a loose ball in front of Washburn’s Cassie Claremboux (21) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom scored 28 points in a 61-17 win over Washburn Monday.

The Eagles’ defense was stifling throughout the game, allowing just five field goals in the game and none in the second half.

Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom (21) tries to secure a rebound in the first half of the Eagles game with Washburn in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After a five-point win over the Castleguards earlier in the season, Solon Springs knew it needed to play better in the rematch, according to coach Sarah Smith.

“The girls were given an offensive and defensive plan and they executed it perfectly,” Smith said in an email. “We are starting to hit our stride heading into the end of the season and if the girls can keep this up, they will be a force in the playoffs.”

Solon Springs’ Gretchen Hammond (23) knocks a rebound away from Washburn’s Izzy Bombagi (10) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 3. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Esko 51, Cromwell-Wright 43

Esko’s Hannah Swanson led all scorers with 15 points in the Eskomos’ 51-43 win over Cromwell-Wright Monday.

Sierra Anderson led the Cardinals with 12 points.

Floodwood 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 24

Kenzie Kiminski scored 21 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead Floodwood to a 56-24 win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe Monday in Cloquet.

The Polar Bears scored 37 first half points and cruised to the 32-point victory. Aussie Arro finished with nine points for Floodwood and Kalli Fjeld scored eight.

Sadie Brockanaga led Fond du Lac Ojibwe with nine points.

Mille Lacs 70, Wrenshall 30

Wrenshall’s Janae Sjodin scored 17 points, but the Wrens couldn’t keep pace with Milaca in a 70-30 loss Monday.

Wrenshall was down 32-22 at halftime, but managed only eight points in the final 18 minutes of the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Cook County 43

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Adam Neuman scored 22 points in the Rebels' 92-43 blowout of Cook County Monday.

The Rebels jumped out to a 53-12 lead at halftime and cruised to the 49-point win.

Cook County’s Denali Blackwell led all scorers with 24 points.

Cloquet 98, Duluth Marshall 69

Cloquet’s Seth Rothamel and Jack Battaglia each hit five 3-pointers to lead the Lumberjacks to a 98-69 win over Duluth Marshall.

Rothamel led all scorers with 23 and Battaglia had 21 for Cloquet. Marco Mayorga and Reese Sheldon joined them in double figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Brooks Johnson led Marshall with 20 points.

Hibbing 57, Proctor 44

The Bluejackets claimed their first win of the season after starting 0-12.

Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom (21) shoots over Washburn’s Vanessa Weber (35) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram