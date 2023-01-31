6 months – only $2 2-DAY SALE. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Mirage rallies past Superior with goals from Burke, Sieger

In other area action, Cloquet boys basketball topped Duluth Marshall and Solon Springs girls basketball blew out Washburn.

high school girls play hockey
Anika Burke (8) of Proctor Hermantown shoots the puck off the helmet of Moose Lake Area goaltender Mallory Hartl (28) at the St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday, Jan. 3 in Proctor.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 30, 2023 10:45 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Proctor/Hermantown’s Anika Burke and Nya Sieger scored in quick succession in the second period to lift the Mirage to a 2-1 home girls hockey win over Superior Monday.

The Spartans' Kenlyn Thimm scored early in the second period, but Burke’s score at the 11:27 mark tied it and Sieger struck again 3 minutes later with what proved to be the game-winner.

Suri Langley finished with 27 saves for Proctor/Hermantown and Kaylie Nault had 29 for the Spartans.

Duluth 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

The Northern Stars scored three unanswered goals to win on home ice at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Jenna Horvat evened it up midway late in the first period, while Bailey Coole bagged the go-ahead goal just past the halfway point and Mae McCall scored a late-empty netter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, International Falls 0

Abigail Sullivan opened the game at Hibbing Memorial Arena with a natural hat trick as the Bluejackets earned their seventh win of the season.

Hibbing/Chisholm controlled play to the tune of a 55-7 advantage in shots on goal. Aune Boben, Kendal Gustavsson and Heidi Rasch all finished with a goal and assist, while Grace McDowell notched the shutout on seven saves.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Solon Springs 61, Washburn 17

Solon Springs’ Kyra Latvala (11) grabs a loose ball in front of Washburn’s Cassie Claremboux (21)
Solon Springs’ Kyra Latvala (11) grabs a loose ball in front of Washburn’s Cassie Claremboux (21) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom scored 28 points in a 61-17 win over Washburn Monday.

The Eagles’ defense was stifling throughout the game, allowing just five field goals in the game and none in the second half.

Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom (21) tries to secure a rebound in the first half of the Eagles game with Washburn
Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom (21) tries to secure a rebound in the first half of the Eagles game with Washburn in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

After a five-point win over the Castleguards earlier in the season, Solon Springs knew it needed to play better in the rematch, according to coach Sarah Smith.

“The girls were given an offensive and defensive plan and they executed it perfectly,” Smith said in an email. “We are starting to hit our stride heading into the end of the season and if the girls can keep this up, they will be a force in the playoffs.”

Solon Springs’ Gretchen Hammond (23) knocks a rebound away from Washburn’s Izzy Bombagi (10)
Solon Springs’ Gretchen Hammond (23) knocks a rebound away from Washburn’s Izzy Bombagi (10) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 3.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Esko 51, Cromwell-Wright 43

Esko’s Hannah Swanson led all scorers with 15 points in the Eskomos’ 51-43 win over Cromwell-Wright Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sierra Anderson led the Cardinals with 12 points.

Floodwood 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 24

Kenzie Kiminski scored 21 points and hit a pair of 3-pointers to lead Floodwood to a 56-24 win over Fond du Lac Ojibwe Monday in Cloquet.

The Polar Bears scored 37 first half points and cruised to the 32-point victory. Aussie Arro finished with nine points for Floodwood and Kalli Fjeld scored eight.

Sadie Brockanaga led Fond du Lac Ojibwe with nine points.

Mille Lacs 70, Wrenshall 30

Wrenshall’s Janae Sjodin scored 17 points, but the Wrens couldn’t keep pace with Milaca in a 70-30 loss Monday.

Wrenshall was down 32-22 at halftime, but managed only eight points in the final 18 minutes of the loss.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Cook County 43

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Adam Neuman scored 22 points in the Rebels' 92-43 blowout of Cook County Monday.

The Rebels jumped out to a 53-12 lead at halftime and cruised to the 49-point win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cook County’s Denali Blackwell led all scorers with 24 points.

Cloquet 98, Duluth Marshall 69

Cloquet’s Seth Rothamel and Jack Battaglia each hit five 3-pointers to lead the Lumberjacks to a 98-69 win over Duluth Marshall.

Rothamel led all scorers with 23 and Battaglia had 21 for Cloquet. Marco Mayorga and Reese Sheldon joined them in double figures with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Brooks Johnson led Marshall with 20 points.

Hibbing 57, Proctor 44

The Bluejackets claimed their first win of the season after starting 0-12.

SCOREBOARD

Boys basketball

Moose Lake/Willow River 92, Cook County 43

Cloquet 98, Duluth Marshall 69

Hibbing 57, Proctor 44

Girls basketball

Floodwood 56, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 24

South Ridge 92, Duluth Denfeld 23

Mille Lacs 70, Wrenshall 30

Esko 51, Cromwell-Wright 43

Solon Springs 61, Washburn 17

Chisholm 73, Hill City/Northland 25

Barnum 63, North Woods 50

Mesabi East 55, Carlton 27

Ely 74, Nashwauk-Keewatin 41

Hermantown 67, Rock Ridge 54

Boys hockey

Duluth Marshall 7, North Shore 1

Proctor 8, Mora/Milaca 2

Girls hockey

Proctor/Hermantown 2, Superior 1

Duluth 3, Grand Rapids/Greenway 1

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, North Shore 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, International Falls 0

Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Cole Christian, Wyatt Peterson all over scoresheet in 'Hounds win
Christian scored four goals and Peterson had assists on all seven goals East scored.
Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0806.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown gets ‘better and better’ in Hockey Day win over Mahtomedi
Hawks’ senior Kade Kohanski recorded a hat trick in the win over the fourth-ranked Zephyrs.
January 28, 2023 06:09 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Johnson's 56 points not enough for Marshall win
Cromwell-Wright claimed the Polar League's small-school conference title on Friday.
January 27, 2023 11:21 PM
Tiger point guard Tieryn Plasch poses in the hallway of Northwestern High School
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Hard work paying off for Tieryn Plasch, Northwestern
The Tigers’ all-time leading scorer has already started giving back to the program by coaching the seventh-grade travel team.
January 27, 2023 06:00 AM

Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom (21) shoots over Washburn’s Vanessa Weber (35)
Solon Springs’ Claire Holmstrom (21) shoots over Washburn’s Vanessa Weber (35) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Solon Springs’ Kyra Latvala (11) goes up for a layup during the Eagles game with Washburn
Solon Springs’ Kyra Latvala (11) goes up for a layup during the Eagles game with Washburn in Solon Springs on Monday evening, Jan. 30.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTSOLON SPRINGS EAGLESGIRLS BASKETBALL
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Superior’s Daynen Lull (3) grabs a rebound over Duluth Denfeld’s Nathan LaPlante (35)
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Sanigar, Spartans stave off Hunters
Junior guard scores 22 as Superior overcomes 27 turnovers and 25 Denfeld offensive rebounds.
January 27, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Player looks for opening
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Quick start powers Duluth Marshall past Cloquet
Sophomore Regan Juenemann led all scorers with 27 points.
January 26, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Northwestern’s Jase Nelson (21), Bryce Oswskey (3) and Gavin Williams (11) chase down a tipped ball during the Tigers game with St. Croix Falls
Prep
Prep report: Northwestern's fast start overwhelms St. Croix Falls
Cole Lahti scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half.
January 26, 2023 10:53 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Player goes up for layup
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Sharp-shooting Superior overwhelms Cloquet for 14th straight win
Senior Savannah Leopold led the Spartans with 17 points.
January 24, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski