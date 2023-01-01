99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports | Prep
Prep report: Mirage prevail in outdoor game

Proctor/Hermantown and the Duluth Northern Stars played an outdoor game at a rink near Fryberger Arena for the second consecutive year.

Prep report
By Staff reports
December 31, 2022 07:34 PM
Nya Sieger scored a pair of goals as Proctor/Hermantown and the Duluth Northern Stars took to outdoor ice in the Woodland neighborhood for their second annual outdoor contest on Saturday.

The Mirage won 5-1 at the rink near Fryberger Arena, after a 5-2 victory in the first such contest, played on Jan. 29 of last season.

Sieger opened the scoring and was followed by Izy Fairchild to make it a 2-0 Mirage lead after a period. Grace Karakas put the Northern Stars on the board in the second frame, but was followed by two more Mirage goals, from freshman defenseman Rylee Kalkbrenner and Sieger, for a 4-1 lead going to the third. Reese Heitzman finished it off with an insurance tally.

Proctor/Hermantown (9-3-2) resumes the indoor portion of its schedule on Tuesday vs. Moose Lake Area. The Northern Stars (8-4-2) travel to Hibbing on the same night.

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 4, Shakopee 3

The Hawks held off a late surge from the visiting Sabers at Hermantown Arena to make the turn to 2023 without a loss.

Dallas Vieau scored two goals 13 seconds apart to put the Hawks in front 2-0 late in the first period. He then assisted George Peterson's goal near the midway point of the second period that made it 3-0. River Freeman added a fourth for the Hawks about four minutes later, but Nate Pederson got Shakopee's offense going with a power play tally at 14:14.

Cooper Simpson bagged a pair of goals 29 seconds apart as Shakopee closed to within a goal but despite having nearly 12 minutes to find an equalizer, none was forthcoming as the Hawks raised their record to 7-0-1.

Dane Callaway made 15 saves for Hermantown, which is in action next on Tuesday at Rosemount.

Prep
Prep report: Culver's Cup goes home with Superior girls hockey
It marks a third tournament championship for a Northland girls hockey team this week.
Prep
Prep report: Superior girls knock off unbeaten Marshfield
The Spartans are 9-1 overall as their schedule turns over to 2023.
December 29, 2022 11:04 PM
Prep
Green Wave give No. 2 Hermantown stiff test, but Hawks prevail
Senior High outshot the defending state champions 10-3 in the first period before Hermantown slowly took over the game.
December 29, 2022 09:57 PM
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Physical Cloquet-Esko-Carlton outmuscles Wolfpack in Heritage Classic title game
The Lumberjacks’ Patrick Dunaiski scored twice in the first period and had three total points in the win.
December 29, 2022 09:08 PM

