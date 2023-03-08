99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep report: MIB does it with defense to reach 7A section final

The Rangers will face Cromwell-Wright for a trip to state on Friday night in Hibbing.

By Staff reports
March 07, 2023 10:18 PM

Mountain Iron-Buhl put together a strong defensive performance to get a step closer to yet another trip to the state tournament, dismissing South Ridge 67-30 in a Section 7A semifinal on Tuesday night, March 7, in Hibbing.

The Rangers have won Section 7A 12 times in the last 13 seasons.

Though MIB has averaged just under 44 points allowed per game, the Panthers were not allowed to get anywhere near that on Tuesday, as the Rangers held a 38-19 halftime lead and allowed just 11 points after that.

Jordan Zubich scored 23 points and made four treys for the Rangers, while Sage Ganyo added 17.

The top-seeded Rangers will face No. 2 Cromwell-Wright, a 53-43 winner over No. 3 Ely in the second semifinal, for the section championship. The teams have contested the last last four previous 7A title games with the Cardinals being the only team to interrupt the MIB dynasty, which it did in 2020.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 88, Pierz 61

A 24-point night from Adam Neumann helped the sixth-seeded Rebels bounce the Pioneers from the first round of the Section 7AA tournament at home on Tuesday.

The Rebels racked up 47 first-half points to lead by 19 at the break, which proved to be more than enough cushion thanks to Neumann, who made four 3-pointers, and three other players in double figures: Luke Dewey with 18, Nolan Nelson with 14 and Jimmy Walker, who scored 13.

Noah Oberfeld led 11 seed Pierz with 22 points. The sixth-seeded Rebels will face 3 seed Rock Ridge (19-8) after the Wolverines took down Duluth Marshall 97-43. Tip-off for that game is at or after 5:30 p.m., concluding a 7AA quadrupleheader at Hermantown High School.

Esko 104, Greenway 25

Esko put away its playoff opener quickly, scoring 68 points in the first half.

Koi Perich and Sam Haugen notched 19 apiece before yielding to the bench. Zander Gabel added 12 for the second-seeded second-seeded Eskomos, who had 12 scorers.

Esko will face Aitkin at 4 p.m. on Saturday in the third of four quarterfinals at Hermantown.

Stephen McGee led Greenway (4-23) with 12 points.

Two Harbors 95, Proctor 60

Trent Gomez was red-hot from the outside, draining seven 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 36 points as the Agates rolled into round two.

Two Harbors scored 61 points in the first half and led by 31 at the break.

Ethan Bopp added 17 points for Two Harbors (23-4), while three others scored nine.

The Agates, seeded fifth, will play No. 4 Crosby-Ironton at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in a 7AA quarterfinal.

Proctor, which finishes its season 5-22, got 20 points from Josh Synnott.

Barnum plays Upsala in the Section 5A semifinals Tuesday at Hinckley-Finlayson High School.
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
