Prep report: Marshall girls win across border

Duluth Marshall handed Superior its first loss of the girls hockey season on Thursday, 6-2 in Lake Superior Conference play at Superior Ice Arena.

Nina Thorson finished a hat trick by the game's midway point for the Hilltoppers, while she and Ilsa Lindaman had a hand in each of Marshall's first five goals, either with the score or the primary assist. Thorson then added a fourth goal in the third period to complete a six-point night. Lindaman finished with two goals and three assists.

Makaela Reinke had both goals in the second period for Superior.

The victory evens the Hilltoppers' record for the season at 3-3. Ray Anderson made 23 saves. For Superior, Kaylie Nault stopped 32.

Duluth Marshall goalie Ray Anderson (1) watches the puck pop off the stick of Superior’s Autumn Cooper as she makes a first-period save during the game at the Superior Ice Arena on Thursday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

ADVERTISEMENT

Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Northern Lakes 2

A third-period power play goal from Aune Boben broke a 2-2 tie 2:37 in as Hibbing/Chisholm won at home on Thursday night.

The Bluejackets held a 2-0 lead in the early going after Brynn Babich and Boben lit the lamp, but Northern Lakes clawed back to tie it by early in the second period.

Addison Hess made 30 saves for the winners.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 5, Bemidji 3

Cole Christian, Thomas Gunderson and Ian Christian scored in the third period to break a 2-2 tie and the Greyhounds’ season-opening three-game losing streak.

Caden Cole scored his first varsity goal shorthanded in the first period for East (1-3).

Grand Rapids 2, Duluth Marshall 0

The Thunderhawks overcame a game effort from Marshall goaltender Sam Pollard for a shutout win on Thursday night at the IRA Civic Center.

Pollard made 49 saves for the Hilltoppers, but couldn’t keep out goals from Kyler Miller and Jacob Gardski for the Thunderhawks in the second period. Luke Rohloff had two assists for Rapids (3-0-0).

Greenway 4, Proctor 3

The Raiders overcome a 2-0 deficit in the second period with four straight goals for a win at Hodgins-Berardo Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylan Villeneuve and Thomas Vekich had a goal and assist apiece for Greenway.

AJ Reyelts had a busy night for Proctor, making 42 saves. Derek Gibeau stopped 25 for Greenway.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth Marshall 75, Two Harbors 68

Marshall’s Regan Juenemann tipped off her season in spectacular fashion, scoring 31 points as the Hilltoppers held off a game Agates side.

Marshall did not need time to sight in from long range, as they drilled 16 3-pointers as a team, including five from Juenemann, five from Chloe Johnson (who scored 21 points), four from Anna Saari and two from Morgan Lucero.

The Agates had the outside shot working as well, with Karly Holm and Rachel Bopp making four treys apiece. Holm had 24 points and Bopp 12. Ava Fosness finished with 14 points.

Esko 51, Rock Ridge 41

Fourteen points from Kaitlyn McConnell helped the Eskomos split their opening week of play.

Hannah Swanson added 10, while Kyra Johnson and Avery Kuklinski kicked in nine points apiece.

Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38

Solon Springs put three scorers in double figures to break into the win column for the first time this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bailey Monson had a team-best 16 points, while Kyra Latvala chipped in with 15 and Ella Postl 12.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 78, South Shore 39

Aidan Newton racked up 21 points as the Hunters doubled up South Shore on Opening Night.Marnaries Ferguson and Ethan Starstead kicked in 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Northwestern 74, Hayward 36

Double-doubles from both Cole Lahti and Jase Nelson helped the Tigers stroll to victory in their Heart O’North Conference.

Lahti finished with 20 points and Nelson 17 for Northwestern, which led 44-18 at the half.

Floodwood 74, Northeast Range 40

The Polar Bears put their stamp on this one early, outscoring the Nighthawks 39-11 in the first half.

Justin Spindler led all scorers with 28 points, while Elliot Dahl had 25 points and Jonah Spindler 15. Jonah Spindler and Dahl made four 3-pointers apiece.

Moose Lake/Willow River 65, Proctor 34

The Rebels had four scorers in double figures for a big win in their opener on Thursday night.

Nolan Nelson and Jimmy Walker led MLWR with 16 points apiece and both made a pair of threes.

For Proctor, Wes Thiry had a team-high 12.

Deer River 64, Cherry 58

A 23-point, seven-rebound effort from Noah Sundquist wasn't enough for Cherry to get a win on the road in Deer River on Thursday night.

Isaiah Asuma added 14 points and nine boards.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 5, Bemidji 3

Grand Rapids 2, Duluth Marshall 0

Greenway 4, Proctor 3

Mora/Milaca 10, Moose Lake Area 3

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm 3, Northern Lakes 2

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth Denfeld 78, South Shore 39

Northwestern 74, Hayward 36

Floodwood 74, Northeast Range 40

Moose Lake/Willow River 65, Proctor 34

Deer River 64, Cherry 58

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth Marshall 75, Two Harbors 68

Esko 51, Rock Ridge 41

Cloquet 57, Hermantown 45

Barnum 57, East Central 22

Proctor 73, Moose Lake/Willow River 6

Solon Springs 64, Northwood 38

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) skates the puck away from Duluth Marshall’s Ilsa Lindaman (19) in the second period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena on Thursday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram