Prep report: Majwega leads 'Toppers past Hawks

Two Denzel Majwega goals in quick succession allowed Duluth Marshall to get past Hermantown 2-1 in a Lake Superior Conference boys soccer contest in Duluth on Tuesday, Aug. 29.

Hermantown’s Evan Ogsten put his team in the lead just before the break, but Majwega, a 2022 News Tribune All-Area player, scored in the 66th and 67th minutes to allow the Hilltoppers to pull ahead.

Marshall successfully protected the lead despite needing eight saves from goalkeeper Thomas Falgier. Brian Fulda stopped four shots for Hermantown.

Duluth Denfeld 3, North Branch 2

The Hunters’ Matt Eklund scored after just 14 seconds elapsed in Tuesday’s nonconference game at Walt Hunting Stadium-Merv Heikkinen Field.

Eklund took his time, comparably, before completing a brace of goals when he made it 2-0 Denfeld in the 18th minute.

The Hunters got a first career varsity goal just after halftime from Valtteri Luhtalampi to make it 3-0, while Bruno DeCambaliza made a pair of saves in relief of ailing starter Liam Doyle.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 0

The Red Knights got goals from Aiden Fischer early in both halves and rolled to a home victory on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in St. Louis Park.

Walker Marquardt made eight saves for C-E-C (1-2-0).

Superior 2, Eau Claire North 1

Spencer Kidd’s 53rd-minute goal broke a 1-1 halftime tie as the Spartans won on the road in Eau Claire.

Presley Bonneville assisted on the game-winner and had a goal of his own in the first half for Superior, which also got eight saves from Caden Holden.

GIRLS SOCCER

Duluth Marshall 1, Hermantown 1

Lauren Madill scored with 19 seconds remaining as the Hawks rescued a draw at home against Marshall on Tuesday in Hermantown.

Nina Thorson gave the visiting Hilltoppers the lead in the 20th minute, which fell just short of lasting for the win.

The Minnesota State High School League eliminated overtime in regular-season soccer games as of this season.

Abby Regstad made nine saves for Marshall, while Cambriia Thomas stopped five for the Hawks.

VOLLEYBALL

Hermantown 3, Esko 2

The Hawks righted the ship after failing to close out a two-sets-to-none lead, taking the fifth 15-12 on a long night in Esko.

Three Hawks had double-digit kills from some of Hannah Hyjek’s 46 assists, led by 13 from Caitlin Salgy and 11 from Claire Kaups. Salgy added 27 digs and Abbey McCubbin 25.

For Esko, Kyra Johnson racked up 17 kills , while Maya Johnson and Cassie Stark had eight apiece.

Cloquet 3, Duluth East 0

The Lumberjacks swept their season opener 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 behind a 14-kill performance by Ava Carlson, who added 10 digs to complete the double-double. Carly Johnson had eight kills, 10 digs and 11 assists.

Quinn Danielson was a defensive leader for Cloquet with 18 digs to go with four aces.

East got four kills apiece from Tayte Borstad and Taytem Shields.

Proctor 3, Duluth Marshall 2

Both Ella Walker (12 kills, 16 digs) and Reagan Rodberg (14 kills, 11 digs) made their presence felt throughout the statistics as the Rails outlasted the Hilltoppers Tuesday night in Proctor.

Sami Shelton logged 44 assists for Proctor, which won the fifth set 15-11. Six different Rails had at least 11 digs.

For Marshall, Ella Hron had a team-leading 12 kills, while Kailee Banta was the team's dig leader with 19.

Ely 3, Greenway 1

Lilli Rechichi racked up 19 kills and Hannah Penke 16 as the Timberwolves won 23-25, 25-16, 25-17, 25-14 at home.

The Raiders got 10 kills and 13 digs from Ava Johnson.

Chisholm 3, Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Amya Fontaine’s 10 kills (from some of Hennessy Temple’s 23 assists) and 11 digs led the Bluestreaks in a sweep, 25-21, 25-7, 26-24, on the road in Nashwauk.

Carlton/Wrenshall 3, Deer River 1

Eleven kills apiece from Megan Matarelli and Jacey McMillan helped the Raptors to their first win as a combined program, 20-25, 25-15, 25-22, 26-24, in Carlton.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Two Harbors 92, Chisholm 62

The Agates’ Bella Imholte broke the school record in the 100-yard backstroke, clocking a time of one minute, 3.8 seconds.

The sophomore also won the 50-yard freestyle and participated in two winning relays.

GIRLS TENNIS

Duluth East 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Superior 7, Duluth Denfeld 0

Duluth East 5, Superior 2

The Greyhounds came out ahead in a triangular in West Duluth on Tuesday.

East swept all 14 sets in the matchup with the Hunters, with Erin Holliday claiming a 6-0, 6-2 win at No. 1 singles and Christina Duncan and Bella Priley winning by the same score at No. 1 doubles.

CiCi Stender won East’s closest match, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.

In the Superior-Denfeld match, No. 3 singles Annika Nikoi maintained the sweep in a razor-close third-set super tiebreaker, 13-11 over Daria Devko of Denfeld, while the Spartans’ Olivia Mihalik split the first two sets with Denfeld’s Anissa MacMillan 6-4 and 6-7 (7-5 to MacMillan in a second-set tiebreak) before winning the super tiebreaker 10-6.

CROSS COUNTRY

Dickenson leads pack at Bruce Invite

Solon Springs/Northwood junior Isaac Dickenson laid down a solid early-season run of 17 minutes, 23.5 seconds for 5 kilometers in a comfortable individual win at the Bruce Invitational on Tuesday, Aug. 29 in Bruce, Wisconsin.

Teammates Silas Kidder and Isaiah Ahlberg took fifth and seventh, respectively, as SS/N finished a close second, 45-50 to Phillips in the team standings.

