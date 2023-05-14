Prep report: Luostari leads way as Superior softball sweeps tournament

The Superior softball team swept a three-game tournament day on Saturday, May 13 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, taking down Watertown 4-1, Sussex Hamilton 10-0 and Stevens Point Area 5-4.

Against Watertown, Superior scored two early runs and held the lead throughout despite the opposition keeping it competitive.

Emma Raye was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice, while Paige Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run and Melania Luostari knocked in two.

In the pitcher's circle, Haley Zembo allowed one run on two hits in a complete game, striking out 10 and walking three.

Luostari had a career game in the Sussex Hamilton contest, homering twice and driving in six runs.

The Spartans rapped out 14 hits, giving Luostari and others many chances to drive in runners. Raye was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and scored three times. Indigo Fish went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Keira Corbett added two more hits.

Ari Robillard took over the pitching duties, shutting out Hamilton on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Against SPASH, the Spartans found themselves trailing after four innings, but a three-run sixth put them back in front and Superior finished off the win despite allowing a run in the seventh inning.

Luostari homered again, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Johnson had a two-hit game.

Robillard, who allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits in four innings, yielded the ball to Zembo, who got the win after allowing one earned run on two hits over the last three frames, recording eight strikeouts.

Northwestern 13-15, Ashland 0-0

Ellie Peterson had a dominant day against the Oredockers, as the Tigers pitcher no-hit Ashland with 14 strikeouts in the opening game, then managed to go 4-for-4 with seven RBIs.

She then no-hit them again in game two, this time going 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Both games were five innings.

Based on stats posted to wissports.net, Peterson has not allowed a hit in her last four appearances spanning 20 innings, or an earned run in her last eight outings (40 innings).

Teammates Karly Nichols and Anna Sutherland also had two-hit games.

Hibbing 3, Cloquet 0

Bluejackets pitcher Aune Boben outdueled Cloquet's Allie Jones on Saturday at Braun Park.

Boben tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out nine against just one walk, while Jones allowed four hits and struck out eight but was stung with three unearned runs. Maddie St. George struck the key blow with a two-run homer with two out in the top of the sixth. Boben scored the other run after leading off and reaching on an error.

BASEBALL

Superior 4, Wausau East 2

Wausau East 3, Superior 2 (8 innings)

Nathan Maki gave the Spartans seven solid innings to help them split a doubleheader at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Maki allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in a complete game, and also drove in a run.

A run in the top of the eighth allowed the Lumberjacks to get the win in the other game.

Hayden Smith had a triple as part of a five-hit Superior attack.

Calvin Anderson started on the mound and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Chisago Lakes 13, Cloquet 5

Superior 4, Wausau East 2

Wausau East 3, Superior 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Moorhead 13, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Hermantown/Proctor 15, Rocori 6

Prior Lake 14, Duluth 0

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 3, Cloquet 0

Barnum 10, Mountain Iron-Buhl 6

Grand Rapids 4-7, Bemidji 2-4

Superior 4, Watertown 1

Superior 10, Sussex Hamilton 0

Superior 5, Stevens Point 4