99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, May 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Luostari leads way as Superior softball sweeps tournament

The sophomore had three homers in three games.

Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) is all smiles as she runs past Spartan head coach Mike Sather after hitting a sixth inning home run
Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) is greeted by her teammates at home plate after her sixth inning home run during the Spartans victory over Stevens Point in Marshfield during the 2022 WIAA postseason. Luostari homered against SPASH again on Saturday, May 13, her third round-tripper of the day in a three-game tournament in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:21 PM

The Superior softball team swept a three-game tournament day on Saturday, May 13 in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, taking down Watertown 4-1, Sussex Hamilton 10-0 and Stevens Point Area 5-4.

Against Watertown, Superior scored two early runs and held the lead throughout despite the opposition keeping it competitive.

Emma Raye was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored twice, while Paige Johnson was 2-for-4 with a run and Melania Luostari knocked in two.

In the pitcher's circle, Haley Zembo allowed one run on two hits in a complete game, striking out 10 and walking three.

Luostari had a career game in the Sussex Hamilton contest, homering twice and driving in six runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Spartans rapped out 14 hits, giving Luostari and others many chances to drive in runners. Raye was 3-for-3 with a double, a walk and scored three times. Indigo Fish went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and Keira Corbett added two more hits.

Ari Robillard took over the pitching duties, shutting out Hamilton on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk.

Against SPASH, the Spartans found themselves trailing after four innings, but a three-run sixth put them back in front and Superior finished off the win despite allowing a run in the seventh inning.

Luostari homered again, finishing 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored, while Johnson had a two-hit game.

Robillard, who allowed three runs, two earned, on seven hits in four innings, yielded the ball to Zembo, who got the win after allowing one earned run on two hits over the last three frames, recording eight strikeouts.

Northwestern 13-15, Ashland 0-0

Ellie Peterson had a dominant day against the Oredockers, as the Tigers pitcher no-hit Ashland with 14 strikeouts in the opening game, then managed to go 4-for-4 with seven RBIs.

She then no-hit them again in game two, this time going 2-for-2 with two walks, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Both games were five innings.

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on stats posted to wissports.net, Peterson has not allowed a hit in her last four appearances spanning 20 innings, or an earned run in her last eight outings (40 innings).

Teammates Karly Nichols and Anna Sutherland also had two-hit games.

Hibbing 3, Cloquet 0

Bluejackets pitcher Aune Boben outdueled Cloquet's Allie Jones on Saturday at Braun Park.

Boben tossed a three-hit shutout and struck out nine against just one walk, while Jones allowed four hits and struck out eight but was stung with three unearned runs. Maddie St. George struck the key blow with a two-run homer with two out in the top of the sixth. Boben scored the other run after leading off and reaching on an error.

BASEBALL

Superior 4, Wausau East 2

Wausau East 3, Superior 2 (8 innings)

Nathan Maki gave the Spartans seven solid innings to help them split a doubleheader at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Maki allowed two runs, one earned, on five hits in a complete game, and also drove in a run.

A run in the top of the eighth allowed the Lumberjacks to get the win in the other game.

Hayden Smith had a triple as part of a five-hit Superior attack.

ADVERTISEMENT

Calvin Anderson started on the mound and allowed two runs on six hits in six innings.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Chisago Lakes 13, Cloquet 5

Superior 4, Wausau East 2

Wausau East 3, Superior 2

BOYS LACROSSE

Moorhead 13, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Hermantown/Proctor 15, Rocori 6

Prior Lake 14, Duluth 0

SOFTBALL

Hibbing 3, Cloquet 0

Barnum 10, Mountain Iron-Buhl 6

Grand Rapids 4-7, Bemidji 2-4

Superior 4, Watertown 1

Superior 10, Sussex Hamilton 0

Superior 5, Stevens Point 4

Northwestern 13-15, Ashland 0-0

Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Sutherland delivers big hit as East baseball wins at Brainerd
After a tough start, the Greyhounds have won three of their last four.
high school boys play lacrosse
Prep
Prep boys lacrosse: Club legacy shapes Duluth Wolfpack
Duluth (5-3) is a competitive team in what is still a relatively young sport in the Twin Ports.
May 12, 2023 06:00 AM
Pitcher throws ball.
Prep
Prep report: Peterson tosses no-hitter for Tigers
Northwestern's pitcher struck out 15 in seven innings.
May 11, 2023 10:57 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Ross dealing as Rails win at home
The Proctor pitcher struck out eight and allowed only two hits.
May 10, 2023 10:23 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
high school boys playing baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Lumberjacks' late rally falls short in loss to Hibbing
May 11, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Marciulionis' moon shot highlights Esko's 18-1 trampling of Two Harbors
May 10, 2023 08:27 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school boys playing lacrosse
Prep
Prep report: Despite ‘good ball,’ Wolfpack falls to Chisago Lakes
May 09, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
woman documents gravestones
Local
Northlandia: Cemetery-walking volunteers keep history, genealogy alive — and online
May 13, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Teri Cadeau
a4512a-20190807-northshore-mining-pile-of-iron-pellet.jpg
Minnesota
For the first time, EPA to require taconite plants to slash mercury emissions
May 12, 2023 12:17 PM
 · 
By  Dan Kraker / MPR News
press conference on courthouse steps
Local
Duluth NAACP shows support for felon who turned over found gun
May 12, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Peter Passi
120921.N.DNR.trailrantsC1.jpg
Local
Duluth Nordic Center prepares to expand
May 12, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Peter Passi