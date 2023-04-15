99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Sports Prep

Prep report: Lumberjacks kick off season with a run-rule romp

Allie Jones allowed two hits in four scoreless innings for Cloquet.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:47 PM

Their field cleared of snow, Cloquet did the work in the batter's box and on the basepaths on Friday, April 14, routing Milaca 12-0 in the Lumberjacks' season opener.

Cloquet got seven hits from seven players, with Blythe Proulx hitting a two-run homer and twin sister Brooke tripling, as did junior Carly Johnson.

Pitcher Allie Jones allowed two hits in four scoreless innings in the circle for the Lumberjacks.

Moose Lake/Willow River 6, Hibbing 3

Three hits and two RBIs from Sarah Christy helped the Rebels claim their second win in as many days.

Playing in Willow River as the visiting team, Christy scored twice and tripled. Teammate Mackenzie Hoffman had a double, triple and an RBI.

Christy also pitched, allowing three runs (one earned) on three hits in a complete game. She struck out five and walked two.

Emma Kivela, Maddie St. George and Jenna LaMusga had the hits for Hibbing. Aune Boben took the pitching loss.

Esko 20, Duluth Marshall 3

Raegen Olson's three hits and two RBIs helped the Eskomos to an easy win in a game played at Ordean East Middle School in Duluth.

Olson finished a single short of the cycle and scored three times.

Bailey Plante had a triple and drove in two runs for Esko.

Elle Kovich had a pair of hits for the Hilltoppers.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Duluth 14, Big Lake/Princeton 9

Ella Brisbois had a hat trick in the first half alone as the Wolfpack won their season opener at Public Schools Stadium in Friday night.

The Duluth boys were even bigger winners, winning 17-2 on the road at Big Lake/Princeton.

BASEBALL

Sartell 11, Duluth East 7

The Greyhounds dropped their opener on the road on Friday. After fighting back from 6-1 down to close within a run, the hosts scored five times in the bottom of the sixth to re-establish a cushion.

Bjorn Lind, Jack Teachworth and Tim Hudoba had two hits apiece for the Greyhounds, with Lind and Hudoba driving in two runs apiece.

Lind, Joe Nick and Teachworth tossed two innings apiece, with Lind taking the loss after allowing three runs on three hits in the first two frames.

Superior 9, Rice Lake 8

Nathan Maki gave the Spartans four strong innings in their season-opening win at NBC Spartan Sports Complex, allowing no earned runs and striking out five.

Hudson Helenius was 2-for-4 with an RBI for Superior.

Hermantown 10, North Branch 6

River Freeman hit a pair of homers as the Hawks won on the road to start their season.

BASEBALL

Hibbing 9, South Ridge 7

Hayfield 9, Cherry 7

Hermantown 10, North Branch 6

Mesabi East 6, Cook County 2

Cloquet 20, Duluth Denfeld 6

Sartell 11, Duluth East 7

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth 17, Big Lake/Princeton 2

GIRLS LACROSSE

Duluth 14, Big Lake/Princeton 9

SOFTBALL

Floodwood 16, Deer River 6

Cloquet 12, Milaca 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 6, Hibbing 3

Esko 20, Duluth Marshall 3

Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
