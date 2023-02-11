Prep report: Lumberjacks fall just short at home

Four players in double figures and a 22-point night from Marco Mayorga weren't quite enough for Cloquet to get a nonconference home win, as visiting Norwood Young America eked out a 76-74 decision on Friday night.

The teams were even at the half, 34-34, and close to even at the finish, but the Lumberjacks fell to 10-10 on the season.

In addition to Mayorga's big game, Jack Battaglia contribued 14 points with Reese Sheldon and Seth Rothamel scoring 13 apiece.

Noah Strickfaden scored 20 points for the visitors, now 18-2 and ranked No. 10 in the state in Class AA. Cloquet plays the No. 11 team in AA, Esko, on Tuesday.

Solon Springs 51, Drummond 36

The Eagles emerged on top after a defensive slugfest.

Solon led just 19-13 at the break but threes from Dylan Taggart and Owen Smith plus inside play from Isaiah Kastern, Abe Ahlberg and Carson Kaunonen helped the Eagles, ranked sixth in Wisconsin Division 5, open it up.

Kastern led all scorers with 16 points, while Smith had 12.

The Eagles (20-1, 16-0 Indianhead) play their last three on the road, starting with a Saturday game at Birchwood.

Cromwell-Wright 58, Cook County 45

Dylan Nyberg drilled seven 3-pointers for the Cardinals in a home win on Friday night. He finished with 25 points, while teammate Noah Foster made four triples for his 12.

Brady Dahl made two 3's and scored 14 points for Cromwell-Wright (10-9).

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, McGregor 58

The Rebels got 20 points apiece from Adam Neumann and Nolan Nelson to grab a Polar League win on the road.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 64, St. Francis 34

The Greyhounds locked down the St. Francis offense from the opening tip on Friday, allowing just 13 first-half points.

That was more than enough to back up a 20-point game from Ashlynne Guenther. Rachel Hagen added 19 points and Sydney Zwak kicked in 14.

Northwestern 61, Chetek-Weyerhauser 45

The Tigers bolstered their seeding argument for the upcoming WIAA playoffs with a comfortable win in their regular-season home finale.

Northwestern allowed only 19 first-half points to build a 17-point lead at the break.

Tieryn Plasch scored 20 for the Tigers (17-6, 14-3 Heart O'North), while Gabby Risley posted 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Seeding for the Wisconsin tournament will be announced on Saturday. The Tigers conclude their regular season on Thursday at Cumberland.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 75, Braham 35

The No. 1 Rangers scored 52 points in the first half to rout a Braham team ranked No. 19 in the state Class A rankings.

BOYS HOCKEY

Rock Ridge 5, Proctor 0

The Wolverines busted out with four goals in the third period for a win at Iron Trail Motors Event Center in Virginia.

Ethan Jacobson's goal was the only mark on the scoresheet going into the third frame, but Grady Dimberio, Rory Cope-Robinson, Sam Troutwine and Dylan Hedley all lit the lamp to clinch the win.

Levi Maki posted the shutout, with 23 saves, for the Wolverines (13-8-1).

Blake Imhoff made 30 saves for Proctor (12-12).

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 86, Hinckley-Finlayson 59

Esko 83, St. Paul Johnson 80

Barnum 72, Wrenshall 41

Two Harbors 90, Carlton 58

Chisholm 71, Hill City 51

Ely 81, Mesabi East 38

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Hill City 64, Wrenshall 41

East Central 51, Silver Bay 36

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 7, Benilde-St. Margaret's 2

