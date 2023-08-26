Prep report: Lumberjacks come up short against Two Rivers

ESKO — A pair of second-half goals by Two Rivers proved to be the difference in a season-opening 3-1 win over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton Friday at Esko Stadium Field.

A penalty-kick goal by CEC junior Joe Bailey in the 15th minute of the first half stood as the lone goal of the game for the ‘Jacks.

Two Rivers struck twice late in the second half to earn the victory, beginning with a goal by Pablo Matosvalera at the 55-minute mark, followed five minutes later by his second tally of the game.

CEC goalkeeper Walker Marquardt made four saves, while Finley Gustafson made 11 for Two Rivers.

Hermantown 9, Mesabi East 0

Owen Landrigan scored four goals and Nathan Hill tallied 2 as the Hawks breezed to the home victory. Hermantown keeper Braden Fulda made eight saves for the shutout.

Grand Rapids 6, Pelican Rapids 0

St. Cloud Cathedral 5, Duluth Marshall 0

Grand Rapids 2, Moorhead 0 (Thursday)

GIRLS SOCCER

Zimmerman 2, Hermantown 1

Isabella Felegy scored twice for Zimmerman and Brook Judnick scored for the Hawks in their one-score loss at home.

Hermantown keeper Cambriia Thomas made 10 saves.

FOOTBALL

Northwestern 30, Somerset 20

SOMERSET, Wis. — Junior running back Boden Teal paced the Tigers with big receiving plays, tallying 129 yards through the air and another 45 on the ground as Northwestern rallied from 6-0 and 14-8 deficits to claim the nonconference road game.

A 51-yard reception from QB Gavin Williams to Teal put the Tigers at the goal line in the first quarter and Bryce Ronchi plunged into the end zone to tie the score at 6-all. Teal then scampered in for the 2-point conversion and Northwestern led 8-6.

But Somerset scored on the ensuing drive and led 14-8. The Tigers answered again and drove the field, punctuated by a 2-yard TD run from Ian Smith. The 2-point pass conversion failed and the score was tied 14-14 at halftime.

Logan Jones helped turn the momentum back to the Tigers with an interception to start the third quarter. Moments later, Teal snared a 33-yard reception and Cooper Lawton ran in for the score, putting the Tigers up 22-14 with the 2-point conversion.

Teal later scored on a 44-yard strike and Smith tallied the 2-point conversion to put the Tigers at 30-14, and the Spartans could only get within 10 points after that.

Northwestern, the No. 6-ranked team in Division 5, improves to 2-0, while Somerset falls to 1-1.

The Tigers host Spooner Friday, Sept. 1 in their home opener.

Rice Lake 34, Superior 10

RICE LAKE — A series of costly turnovers spelled doom for Superior in a 34-10 non-conference loss to Rice Lake, Friday, at Rice Lake High School.

Warriors’ sophomore quarterback Jacob Kunz guided the home team to a methodical 62-yard scoring drive on their first possession, capped off with a 3-yard plunge late in the first quarter. With a failed 2-point conversion, the Warriors held a 6-0 lead.

After exchanging a pair of three-and-out possessions, the home team used a well-executed punt to pin the Spartans on their own 1-yard line. A fumble recovery in the end zone by Rice Lake on the first play of the second quarter made it 12-0.

The Spartans largely struggled to move the ball throughout the first half, but managed to march into the red-zone in the waning minutes before halftime. After failed passing attempts in the end zone, the visitors settled for a short field goal by sophomore quarterback Tanner Leno as the clock expired, cutting the deficit to nine.

Rice Lake received the second-half kickoff and wasted little time adding to its lead with a 68-yard scoring drive. The run-heavy possession was highlighted by a rare passing play, as Kunz connected with sophomore halfback Conner Durand for a 29-yard touchdown pass to make it 20-3 after a successful 2-point conversion.

The Spartans’ fate was sealed on their ensuing drive when a costly interception gave the ball right back to Rice Lake just inside midfield. On the very first play, Kunz found Durand again for a 40-yard touchdown reception.

Down 34-2 In the wake of a fifth and final touchdown — this time by Rice Lake halfback Kalvin Kelsey — the Spartans orchestrated their lone touchdown drive of the game deep into the fourth quarter, punctuated by a 3-yard rush by freshman running back Taynum Clark.

Superior (0-2) will return to the field on Friday, Sept. 1, when the team hits the road to face Menomonie at the University of Wisconsin-Stout at 7 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

Chisholm 3, Littlefork 0

Amya Fontaine notched nine kills and seven digs to lead Chisholm to a 25-18, 25-10, 25-14 victory at Littlefork Thursday.

Ashley Panichi tallied five kills, a block, two assists and six digs, while Hennessy Temple totaled two kills, 24 set assists, 11 digs and five aces for Chisholm.

Brody Dushkin (17) and Elijah Aultman (5), both of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton, gain control of the ball against Two Rivers on Friday at the Esko Athletic Complex. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Sam Wallon (22) and Elijah Aultman (5) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton compete for the ball on Friday at the Esko Athletic Complex. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Rizal Agaton-Howes (14) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton shoots the ball on goal against Two Rivers goalkeeper Finn Gustafson (1) on Friday at the Esko Athletic Complex. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune