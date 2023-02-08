Prep report: Lindaman, Thorson combine for seven-goal night as Hilltoppers roll on

DULUTH — Ilsa Lindaman had four goals and Nina Thorson added three to lead second-seeded Duluth Marshall to a 10-1 rout of North Shore in the Section 7A girls hockey quarterfinals Tuesday, Feb. 7, at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Lindaman also had three assists, giving her seven points on the day, while Thorson had two assists, giving her five points.

Freshman defenseman Sarah Stauber was among the other top contributors, adding three assists and Ray Anderson had 10 assists for the Hilltoppers (19-6-1), who advance to play Moose Lake Area in the section semifinals at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at Northwoods Arena in Cloquet.

Second-seeded Cloquet-Esko-Carlton (9-12-5), a 3-1 winner Tuesday over Rock Ridge, will play top-seeded Proctor/Hermantown (17-6-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the other semifinal at Northwoods Arena. The Mirage, the two-time defending section champions, had a first-round bye.

Reese Costley scored North Shore’s lone goal at 10:07 in the first period and Harper Powell had 33 saves for the seventh-seeded Storm (7-17-1).

Moose Lake Area 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

Malea Jerry had 32 saves to lead the third-seeded Rebels to a Section 7A quarterfinal victory at Riverside Arena in Moose Lake.

Megan Hattenberger got the scoring started at 12:48 in the first on assists by Mackenzie Hoffman and Katie Metzer, and Sandra Ribich made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:07 in the second on an assist by Gracie Hartl.

Hallie Klavu and Hartl added insurance goals in the third while Jerry preserved the shutout with 13 saves in the third period for Moose Lake Area (13-10-2).

Grace McDowell had 26 saves for the sixth-seeded Bluejackets (7-19).

BOYS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids 10, Greenway 0

Bauer Murphy had two goals and three assists to lead the Thunderhawks to victory in the first meeting between the boys hockey teams since 2000.

Myles Gunderson needed only seven saves to notch the shutout for Grand Rapids (12-10-1) while Ethan Ambuehl had seven saves and Derek Gibeau had 26 saves for Greenway (8-13).

Duluth East 6, Champlin Park 5 (OT)

The Greyhounds survived deficits of 4-2 and 5-4 in the third period and a five-goal game from the Rebels' Evan Williams to force overtime, where Cole Christian won it with his hat trick goal 41 seconds in.

East took a 2-0 lead in the first period, then gave up a natural hat trick plus one to Williams to fall behind. Noah Teng and Christian made it 4-4 with goals less than three minutes apart midway through the third, but after Williams made it five for Champlin Park, Grant Winkler scored the equalizer with 1:41 to play.

Jordan Ronn finished with four assists for Champlin Park, which got 22 saves from Coen Neu.

For East, Kole Konstedt had 31 saves. Peterson and Winkler finished with a goal and three assists and Thomas Gunderson had four assists.

Duluth Marshall 3, Proctor 2

Pierce Gouin’s goal just 11 seconds into the third period, on assists from Jonas Martinelli and Luke Schottenbauer, stood as the game-winner in the Lake Superior Conference matchup at Mars Lakeview Arena as Sam Pollard had 34 saves for the Hilltoppers (8-14).

Schottenbauer and Brendan Friday scored for Marshall and Anthony Launderville and Wyatt Meineheine scored for Proctor in a back and forth first period that ended in a 2-2 tie. That’s how it would stay until Gouin’s goal as the teams skated to a scoreless second period.

A.J. Reyelts had 29 saves for the Rails (11-11).

Hermantown 6, Rock Ridge 1

The Hawks put an early stamp on this one at Hermantown Arena, scoring three in the first period and holding a 23-4 shot advantage after 17 minutes.

Among the scorers in the opening burst was Rocco Ericksen, a senior who had his first varsity goal.

Isaac Flatley pulled one back for the Wolverines (12-8-1), but the Hawks slammed the door with three in the third period. Six players scored Hermantown's six goals. The Hawks are 19-2-1.

ALPINE SKIING

Section 7 meet

Cook County carried the day in both the boys and girls team competitions on Tuesday, during the Section 7 Alpine ski meet at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

On the girls side, Cook County took the section title 340-328 over Duluth East.

Though the Greyhounds were second in team competition, they claimed individual top honors, as Veronica McHenry came from fourth place to the front in run two. Hers was the only second run under 40 seconds and gave her a final total of one minute, 19.72 seconds. Teammate Elisabeth Bergan was second in 1:20.40.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton qualified two skiers as individuals into next week’s state meet, also at Giants Ridge: Emily Regas and Teagen Tessier.

On the boys side, Cook County (387) and Blaine (353.5) took the top three spots, edging out Duluth East (324) and Hibbing (300).

East’s Erik Carlson improved from 17th after one run to get into fifth place overall and claim an individual qualifying spot. Other Northland skiers that earned state nods included Adam Vinopal of Hibbing/Chisholm (10th), Samuel Hendricks of East (11th) and Elijah Johnson of East (18th).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 68, Duluth East 45

A 30-point game for Rapids’ Taryn Hamling helped the visiting Thunderhawks reach 20 consecutive wins on Tuesday night in Duluth.

The Thunderhawks outscored the Greyhounds 38-19 in the first half and maintained the lead down the stretch. Jessika Lofstrom added 15 points and Braya LaPlant 11. Rapids (20-2) made 11 3-pointers, five from Hamling and three apiece from Lofstrom and LaPlant.

East (12-9) got 23 points from Rachel Hagen.

Northwestern 65, Cameron 41

In Cameron, Wisconsin, Tieryn Plasch scored 24 points and Shayna Wick 22 as the Tigers bounced back quickly from a loss on Monday night.

Floodwood 66, Hill City 47

Kenzie Kiminski scored 25 points and the Polar Bears built a 37-17 halftime lead.

Kalli Fjeld made four 3-pointers for Floodwood (12-6).

South Ridge 73, Chisholm 41

Four South Ridge players scored in double figures as the Panthers won big on the road.

South Ridge (17-4) got 18 points from Kaitaia Klemetsen and 17 from Svea Snickers.

Tresa Baumgard scored 20 to lead Chisholm (13-7).

North Woods 66, Cherry 63 (OT)

Cherry rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to force overtime but the Grizzlies pulled it out in the extra session.

Helen Koch paced North Woods with 20 points.

Anna Serna scored 27 points to lead the Tigers (6-14), while Faith Zganjar added 19 and Jillian Sajdak 10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 80, Cloquet 74

Five Thunderhawks scored in double figures as Rapids won at home. Wylee Dauenbaugh led the way, as the junior posted 22 points. Kaydin Metzgar added 17.

Rapids is now 4-12, Cloquet 9-9.

Northwestern 93, Spooner 52

Cole Lahti came dangerously close to a triple-double as the Tigers breezed to a win in Maple. The scoring was no problem, as the senior hit his average of 21 points, but he came just short on rebounds and assists, recording nine of each.

Jase Nelson had a double-double of 13 points and 10 assists and three others scored at least 11 points for the 16-1 Tigers, now ranked No. 9 in Wisconsin Division 3.

Moose Lake/Willow River 69, Crosby-Ironton 62

Adam Neumann’s 25 points and five 3-pointers helped the Rebels stop their losing streak at two.

ML/WR (12-8) scored 40 points in the first half to build a 10-point lead, which proved to be enough to hold off the Rangers.

Wrenshall 61, Greenway 48

The Wrens achieved back-to-back wins for the first time all season by seeing off the Raiders in Greenway.

Carter Woodall made three treys and led all scorers with 15 points, while A.J. Olesen scored 14, Uriah Loucks 11 and Wes Ward 10. The Wrens are 5-14 overall.

Greenway (3-18) got 13 points from Stephen McGee.

Barnum 53, Cromwell-Wright 32

The Bombers laid down their second best defensive effort of the season thus far, holding the Cardinals to less than 20 points in each half.

Layne Wickstrom had 17 points to lead Barnum (13-6), while Carlos Beckstrand added 12.

The Cardinals (9-8) had a team-best 16 points from Dylan Nyberg.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Solon Springs 79, Butternut 26

Mountain Iron-Buhl 73, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cloquet 64, Duluth Denfeld 20

BOYS HOCKEY

North Shore 7, Moose Lake Area 1

Northern Lakes 5, Hibbing/Chisholm 4

GIRLS HOCKEY

Section 7A Quarterfinals

