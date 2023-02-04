Prep report: Lahti joins list of 1,000-point scorers in Northwestern win

Northwestern’s Cole Lahti (22) glides to the hoop for a bucket during the Tigers game with St. Croix Falls in Maple in January. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern's Cole Lahti joined the parade of 1,000-point scorers throughout the Northland on Friday night, Feb. 3, in the Tigers' 104-67 home rout of Ashland.

Lahti didn't waste much time getting the mark, as he only needed seven points but finished with 29. He wasn't the only one filling up the stat sheet, as Jase Nelson (21 points, 13 assists) and Luke Sedin (20 points, 12 rebounds) had concurrent double-doubles. Northwestern led 57-27 at the half.

The Tigers, who also got 14 points from Boden Teal and 10 from Trevor Eliason, are 15-1 on the season and 12-0 in the Heart O'North Conference.

Two Harbors 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 58

Two Harbors' Trent Gomez was too hot for the Rebels to handle on Friday night, scoring 38 points as the 19th-ranked Agates won in Willow River.

It was a two-point game at the half, but Two Harbors held MLWR to just 24 points after the break.

Isiah Hietala finished with 14 points for the Agates (15-2), winners of six straight, while Adam Neumann's 19 led the Rebels (11-8).

Solon Springs 68, Washburn 49

A 28-point game from Isaiah Kastern helped the Eagles see off a pesty squad of Castle Guards on Friday night in Solon Springs.

Dylan Taggart kicked in 19 points for the Eagles, who are now 18-1 overall, 14-0 in the Indianhead Conference and ranked No. 7 in Wisconsin Division 5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Esko 45, Pierz 40

The Eskomos prevailed in a defensive struggle, getting 13 points from Hannah Swanson.

The wins on back-to-back nights for Esko raises their record to 12-6 going into a tough clash with Superior on Monday night at home.

Alyssa Sadlasky's 16 led the Pioneers.

BOYS HOCKEY

Andover 4, Grand Rapids 1

The Thunderhawks were stymied in their bid to improve their standing in Section 7AA, as they were held to Jacob Garski's single goal in a loss at Andover Community Center.

Rapids had just three shots on goal in the first period but remained unscathed until Gavyn Thoreson's power play goal at 2:09 of the second period. Garski's goal came 54 seconds after Cayden Casey made it 2-0 Andover late in the second period.

Thoreson added a second goal in the third period before a Huskies empty netter.

Myles Gunderson made 34 saves for Rapids (11-9-1), while Cal Conway stopped 23 shots for the Huskies (16-5-1), ranked No. 4 in the state in Class AA.

Brainerd 4, Rock Ridge 3

A late winner from the Warriors' Kade Stengrim, his second goal of the third period, proved decisive on Friday night in Brainerd.

Rock Ridge couldn't make an early 2-0 lead stick but Kasey Lamppa's second goal of the game gave the Wolverines a 3-2 lead going to the third period, but Stengrim tied it at 3:17 and scored the winner with 52 seconds to play.

Levi Maki made 20 saves for the Wolverines (12-6-1).

GIRLS HOCKEY

North Shore 3, Rock Ridge 1

Two early goals were enough cushion for the Storm to get a win on the road at Iron Trail Motors Event Center on Friday night.

Sydney Spelts pulled one back for the Wolverines in the second period, but Hayden Bridge replied less than a minute later for North Shore and the teams played out a scoreless third period.

Harper Powell made 20 saves for North Shore (7-16-1), while Nola Kwiatkowski made 19 saves for the Wolverines, who complete their regular season with a 13-11 mark.

Thief River Falls 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Two late goals for the Prowlers turned the game against the visiting Lumberjacks at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Thief River Falls on Friday.

Brayley Marrier's goal at 3:14 of the third period put CEC up 2-1 but Julia Rude tied it with 3:17 to play and Gretchen Cota scored a late winner with 1:28 remaining.

Thief River Falls got 23 saves from Bell Hamre to overcome a 25-10 deficit in shots on goal. Araya Kiminski made seven saves for CEC (8-12-4).

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 104, Ashland 67

Two Harbors 71, Moose Lake/Willow River 58

North Woods 87, Greenway 60

Barnum 71, Cook County 48

Deer River 95, Chisholm 67

Wrenshall 49, McGregor 42

Nashwauk-Keewatin 85, Bigfork 56

Esko 73, South Ridge 54

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Esko 45, Pierz 40

Barnum 56, Cook County 16

BOYS HOCKEY

Andover 4, Grand Rapids 1

Becker/Big Lake 4, Moose Lake Area 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 8, North Shore 0

Brainerd 4, Rock Ridge 3

Greenway 2, Crookston 1

Superior 3, University School of Milwaukee 2

GIRLS HOCKEY