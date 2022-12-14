Prep report: Kubis earns first varsity shutout for CEC boys

Caden Kubis posted a 24-save shutout, his first on varsity, as the Lumberjacks blanked the Rails 2-0 in Lake Superior Conference boys hockey at St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center in Proctor.

Joey Antonutti broke the deadlock late in the first period before Dayne Painovich finished it off with 1:19 to play.

Forward Patrick Dunaiski (10) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton skates against two Proctor skaters at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Denfeld 5, Rock Ridge 2

Andy Larson achieved his 100th varsity point in style, scoring into an empty net to complete a four-goal third period that included a tiebreaking natural hat trick in the Hunters’ win at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Larson’s first goal of the game and the period came at 1:17 and gave Denfeld a 2-0 lead, but the Wolverines struck back with tallies from Isaac Flatley and Eason Walters 1:47 apart that tied the game.

ADVERTISEMENT

Larson led Denfeld to the victory, scoring three times in the last 6:07, breaking the tie and then adding insurance goals 22 seconds apart to finish the game.

Kaden Postal had three assists for Denfeld (3-2-1), who got 33 saves in goal from Connor Doyle.

Dylan Hedley and Sam Troutwine had two assists for Rock Ridge (2-3), which got 22 saves from Wade Harsila.

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Greenway 0

Broden Fawcett notched a hat trick for the Bluejackets at Hodgins-Berardo Arena in Coleraine. Beau Frider assisted on all three goals and nearly had a hat trick himself, as both players finished with five points apiece.

Brayden Boyer made 18 saves for the shutout.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Alana Moline of the Duluth Northern Stars enters the offensive zone during the game on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at Northwoods Credit Union Arena in Cloquet. Moline was playing in her 100th varsity game. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Duluth 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

The Duluth Northern Stars did their damage early and then held off a Cloquet-Esko-Carlton counterattack to earn a 3-2 victory on Tuesday in girls hockey at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Lydia Saxin and Jenna Horvat struck inside the first seven minutes of play to allow the visitors a 2-0 lead after a period, and Grace Karakas added to the lead 5:28 into the third.

ADVERTISEMENT

CEC bounced back, getting goals from Emily Litchke and Gwen Lilly just 37 seconds apart, but Duluth nursed its one-goal lead through the remainder of the second frame and all of the third.

Alana Moline had an assist in her 100th varsity appearance for the Northern Stars (5-2-2), who go 15 saves from goaltender Ella Brisbois.

Araya Kiminski stopped 13 shots for CEC (1-7-1).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwestern’s Jase Nelson (21) gets fouled by Superior’s Calvin Anderson (24) as he grabs a rebound in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. The Tigers won 75-51. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Northwestern 75, Superior 51

The Tigers dropped 11 3-pointers from five different players to win their Douglas County derby on the road Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 51-point second half allowed Northwestern to pull away after the break, even though their lead was just 24-23 at halftime.

Cole Lahti posted a double-double for 22 points (including four triples) and 10 rebounds for the Tigers, now 4-0. Boden Teal added 14 points and Jase Nelson 13.

For Superior, freshman Calvin Anderson had a team-best 14 points and junior Tre Sanigar added 13.

Northwestern’s Cole Lahti (22) and Superior’s Daynen Lull (3) battle for a rebound in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. The Tigers won 75-51. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Moose Lake/Willow River 77, Duluth Marshall 60

The Rebels overcame a 44-point game from the Hilltoppers’ Brooks Johnson on Tuesday night.

MLWR had five players in double figures, led by 19 points from Luke Dewey and 16 from Adam Neumann.

Barnum 68, East Central 58

A balanced scoring effort put the Bombers over the top against East Central on Tuesday.

Four players contributed at least 13 points for Barnum, led by Carlos Beckstrand’s 15. Layne Wickstrom and Bryce Ferguson kicked in 14 and Hayden Charboneau 13 for Barnum, which led 29-25 at the half.

Chisholm 54, Greenway 18

Sean Fleming scored a game-high 20 points for the Bluestreaks, who held the Raiders to just four points in the first half.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cloquet 53, Cromwell-Wright 40

Quinn Danielson scored 15 points and drained three 3-pointers as the Lumberjacks took down Cromwell-Wright at home.

Lauren Hughes and Ava Carlson contributed 11 points apiece for Cloquet (5-1).

For the Cardinals, which took their first loss of the season, Sascha Korpela and Isabella Anderson scored 13 points apiece.

Grand Rapids 71, Rock Ridge 40

Jessika Lofstrom’s 24 points led all scorers as the Thunderhawks (5-2) won their fifth straight game. Taryn Hamling added 22 points and four 3-pointers.

Alexis Lamppa and Maija Lamppa scored 10 points apiece for Rock Ridge (4-2).

Superior’s Jonah Peterson goes for a ride during his match with Cumberland’s Jack Owens at 160 pounds in Superior on Tuesday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

WRESTLING

Superior drops dual

Superior came up short in both legs of a home wrestling triangular on Tuesday, losing 50-29 to Cumberland and 46-36 to Rock Ridge.

In the Cumberland dual, Superior had three winners in competitive bouts: Beckett Selden (182 pounds) and Jason Thomas (152) by falls and Connor Kreuger (138) via technical fall. Against Rock Ridge, Fjeordi Johnson (120), Thomas and Dominic Lyons (195) were winners.

Superior’s Beckett Selden pins Cumberland’s Hunter Paulson during their match at 182 pounds in Superior on Tuesday. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 75, Superior 51

Moose Lake/Willow River 77, Duluth Marshall 60

Barnum 68, East Central 58

Chisholm 54, Greenway 18

Rock Ridge 94, Mesabi East 34

Cambridge-Isanti at Duluth East, ppd.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Superior 56, Proctor 52

Cloquet 53, Cromwell-Wright 40

Grand Rapids 71, Rock Ridge 40

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth Denfeld 5, Rock Ridge 2

Hermantown 9, Duluth Marshall 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 7, Greenway 0

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2, Proctor 0

North Shore at Superior, ppd.

Centennial at Duluth East, ppd.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 2

Proctor/Hermantown 11, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

North Shore at Superior, ppd.

WRESTLING

Rock Ridge 46, Superior 36

Cumberland 50, Superior 29

Austin Bryant (14) of Proctor collides with Gino Bertogliat (7) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton while chasing the puck during the second period at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Forward Patrick Dunaiski (10) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton skates against Dylan Davidson (19) of Proctor at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Goaltender Blake Imhoff (35) of Proctor makes a stick save against Cloquet-Esko-Carlton during the first period at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Forward Ryan Jones (6) of Cloquet-Esko-Carlton skates against Austin Bryant (14) of Proctor at St. Luke's Sports and Event Center on Tuesday in Proctor. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Superior’s Devon Ford (12) slips past Northwestern’s Gavin Williams (11) on his way to the hoop in the first half of the game in Superior on Tuesday evening. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram