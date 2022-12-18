Prep report: Hunters get back at Spartans

First-period goals from Arttu Mollberg and Nolan Harju helped Duluth Denfeld defeat Superior 3-1 at Wessman Arena on Saturday and split a pair of Lake Superior Confernece boys hockey games played between the two on consecutive weekends.

The goals came despite a 13-7 shot advantage for the hosts after 17 minutes.

Kaden Postal upped the pressure even further, scoring on the rush to make it 3-0 in the second period.

Carson Gotelaere got the Spartans on the board at 9:28 of the third period, but Superior fell to 4-2 on the season. Denfeld is 4-2-1 going into a home date on Tuesday night with Hermantown at the Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Elk River/Zimmerman 5, Grand Rapids 3

The Elks offense was unleashed for five goals in the third period as the Thunderhawks headed home from the Edina Holiday Classic at Braemar Arena 0-2 on Saturday.

After a long scoreless deadlock, Blayne Mortenson put Rapids up 1-0 with 38 seconds left in the second period, only for Elk River/Zimmerman to score three times in the first 5:48.

Rapids tied it up even quicker than it fell behind, with Gavin Forrest and Kyle Miller scoring 48 seconds apart to make it 3-3.

The game went into the final minute of regulation tied, but Kole Mears gave the Elks the game-winning goal with :56 to play and the Elks followed with an empty-netter.

Myles Gunderson made 25 saves for Rapids, which outshot Elk River 43-30. Matt Reinert had a goal and three assists for the Reinert.

Rock Ridge 6, St. Cloud Cathedral 3

The Wolverines escaped an early 2-0 deficit with help from a Ryan Manninen hat trick on Saturday at the Eveleth Hippodrome. Manninen, a senior, bagged a goal in each period as the Wolverines evened their record at 3-3-1.

Dylan Hedley had two goals and two assists for Rock Ridge, which put 54 shots on the Cathedral net.

Moose Lake Area 4, North Shore 3 (OT)

Ryden Anderson was the overtime hero for the Rebels on Saturday afternoon at Riverside Arena.

Sam Knezevich had a pair of goals for Moose Lake Area, while Jake Stadler had two goals and an assist for the Storm.

Eli Gilbertson made 25 saves for Moose Lake in the win.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Superior 7, Sartell/Sauk Rapids 1

The Spartans got seven goals from seven players in a home win at Wessman Arena on Saturday.

Superior scored the game's six goals. Isabella Thompson scored the opener for Superior and later added two assists. Four others had a goal and assist and two others had a pair of assists.

Kaylie Nault made 14 saves for Superior

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two Harbors 75, Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 36

Trent Gomez made a big impact in a matinee Saturday in Two Harbors, scoring 31 points to lead all scorers.

The Agates only led 25-17 at halftime before putting it away with a 50-point second half.

Princeton 101, Duluth Denfeld 69

The Hunters couldn't keep up with the Tigers, despite 20 points from Marnaries Ferguson and 18 from Aidan Altona.

Cooper Drews led all scorers with 30 points for Princeton.

Legacy Christian 83, Mountain Iron-Buhl 62

A 10-of-11 shooting performance from Legacy Christian's Aiden Johnson helped them claim a home win in Andover, Minnesota over the Rangers despite 24 points from Asher Zubich. Johnson finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds for Legacy, which had four scorers in double figures and led 53-22 at the half.

Minnehaha Academy 86, Cherry 75

Cherry ended up on the short end on the road despite 26 points from Noah Sundquist and a double-double of 18 points and 13 rebounds from Isaac Asuma.

Minnehaha went into the game ranked No. 6 in Class AA, while Cherry was No. 1 in Class A.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Grand Rapids 72, North Branch 29

The Thunderhawks laid down a solid defensive performance for a Section 7AAA home victory in Grand Rapids on Saturday afternoon.

Rapids held North Branch to 18 points for a 25-point lead at the break and then tightened further, allowing just 11 in the second half. Ella Kuhlman (20 points) was the only Viking to score multiple field goals.

On the offensive end, Taryn Hamling scored 24 points and made four threes for Rapids (6-2), who'll go into Christmas winners of six consecutive games. Jessika Lofstrom finished with 21 points.

Esko 70, Two Harbors 47

The Eskomos prevailed despite 31 points and eight treys from Two Harbors' Karly Holm. Kyra Johnson was Esko's leading scorer with 15.

