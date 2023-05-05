Get 6 months for only $2 3 DAY SALE – SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep report: Hibbing baseball outslugs Denfeld at Wade Stadium

The Bluejackets scored eight times in the fifth inning.

By Staff reports
Today at 10:45 PM

There was a ton of traffic on the basepaths at Wade Stadium on Thursday night, May 4, but Hibbing's eight-run fifth inning proved decisive in a 15-12 win over Duluth Denfeld.

Logan Gietzen was 4-for-5 with a double, while Dane Mammenga had two hits, including a double, and an RBI.

Luke Nelson allowed five runs on eight hits in five innings for the win.

Owen Hindermann had three hits and an RBI, while Caleb Kilroy had a pair of hits. Lukas Dillon took the loss.

Cloquet 11, Proctor 9

Alex Omenge and Kollin Bonneville had two hits and both drove in a run as the Lumberjacks rode a seven-run fifth inning to take control of the game.

A.J. Reyelts had three hits, a run and an RBI for Proctor, while Ian Gilles gave the Rails two hits and four RBIs.

Brady Winfield allowed one run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the victory for Cloquet.

SOFTBALL

Hermantown 7, Esko 1

Seven strong innings from pitcher Lindsey Ewer helped Hermantown softball earn a home win over Esko on Thursday, May 4.

Ewer scattered eight hits and three walks in a complete game, allowing one run. She struck out seven.

Ewer was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI to aid her own cause, while Hope Kohanski and Jadyn Lind had two-hit games for the winners.

For Esko, Bailey Plante and Avery Kuklinski had two hits apiece. Kaelyn Foxx took the loss, allowing six runs on seven hits.

Rock Ridge 12, Grand Rapids 2

Taylor Morley of the Wolverines held the Thunderhawks to two runs (one earned) on three hits in six innings.

Anna Westby homered for Rock Ridge, which finished off the game at Seppi Field with six runs in the sixth inning.

Moose Lake/Willow River 19, Crosby-Ironton 1

The Rebels had this game put away quickly in Willow River, scoring 12 times in the second innings.

Mackenzie Hoffman was 3-for-3 with a double, and four other players had two-hit games.

Alexis Hoffman allowed one unearned run on one hit in four innings without walking a batter.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Northwestern 18, Chetek-Weyerhauser 5

Cherry 12, Chisholm 2

Cloquet 11, Proctor 9

Hibbing 15, Duluth Denfeld 12

South Ridge 11, Silver Bay 6

Two Harbors 4, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

Ely 9, Mountain Iron-Buhl 1

International Falls 12, Chisholm 1

GIRLS LACROSSE

Moorhead 14, Duluth 7

Totino-Grace 12, Hermantown 2

SOFTBALL

Silver Bay 7, South Ridge 3

Superior 7, Duluth Marshall 0

Rock Ridge 12, Grand Rapids 2

Hermantown 7, Esko 1

Moose Lake/Willow River 19, Crosby-Ironton 1

Carlton/Wrenshall 9, Two Harbors 2

Prep baseball: Baseball looks like a job for Northwestern's Kaufman
The senior had a pair of doubles and three RBIs in his first varsity home game Thursday.
Player slides safely into home plate.
Prep
Prep report: Tigers sweep away Spooner softball
Ellie Peterson tossed a complete game three-hit shutout to open the Heart O'North Conference doubleheader.
May 02, 2023 10:28 PM
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek stymies Proctor
The Hawks' senior said Harambe, the team's stuffed gorilla on their bench, brings her "so much joy" and "he just fixes my attitude."
May 02, 2023 09:27 PM
Player beats throw to first base.
Prep
Prep report: Superior’s Haley Zembo strikes out 11 in no-hit win over Grantsburg
In other area action, Esko and Hibbing softball both won and Duluth Marshall baseball got back on track following back-to-back losses.
May 01, 2023 10:43 PM

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
