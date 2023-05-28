99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports Prep

Prep report: Hermantown stays alive in 7AAA softball

The Hawks will meet Grand Rapids in an elimination game on Tuesday in Grand Rapids.

high school girls play softball
Baylee Edwards (2) of Hermantown hits the ball against Proctor at Egerdahl Field on Tuesday, May 2 in Proctor.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
Today at 10:09 PM

Hermantown kept its softball season alive with a 6-5 walkoff win over Hibbing in an elimination bracket game of the Section 7AAA tournament on Saturday, May 27 at Braun Park in Cloquet.

After the second day of competition, top two seeds Chisago Lakes and North Branch are the only teams that remain unblemished. Those two teams will play Tuesday afternoon, May 30, in Grand Rapids for the first of two spots in the section final, while Hermantown and Grand Rapids will play an elimination game, then meet the loser of the Chisago Lakes-North Branch game for the other section final berth.

Hermantown fell into the elimination bracket with a 3-0 loss to North Branch.

Against Hibbing, the Hawks trailed 5-2 at the halfway point. The Bluejackets took the lead after Emma Kivela singled in Aune Boben, then came around to score on a hit from Maddie St. George. Hibbing then added to its lead when Boben homered to right field in the top of the fourth.

Hermantown started its comeback in the bottom of the fourth after Bryden Giesen connected on a clutch two-out double, bringing in Baylee Edwards and Mikayla Sweeney. Sweeney went on to score the tying run in the sixth as the result of a bloop single from Hope Kohanski.

Four Hawks finished with two hits: Vitek, Edwards, Sweeney and Kohanski. The Hawks had 12 hits, five of them for extra bases.

Vitek allowed five runs (three earned) in a complete game, striking out 10 Bluejackets and walking four.

Hibbing had five hits, two of them from Boben, who pitched a complete game, allowing six runs on 12 hits with seven strikeouts

North Branch 3, Hermantown 0

Vitek was outdueled by North Branch pitcher Hannah Bernier in the circle in Saturday’s quarterfinal. Both pitchers tossed three-hitters, but Bernier’s was a shutout.

The Vikings scored runs on a passed ball and an error before making it 3-0 on a Samantha Schmitt RBI double in the sixth.

Meanwhile, the Hawks stranded a runner on base in each of the first four innings before Bernier retired the last 11 Hermantown batters in order.

Edwards finished 2-for-3 with a double to lead the Hermantown attack.

Vitek allowed three runs (two earned) on three hits and struck out 13. She walked four.

Grand Rapids 12, Cloquet 4

The Thunderhawks scored seven times in the top of the second inning to stun a Cloquet squad coming off an extra-inning loss to Chisago Lakes that knocked them out of the winner’s bracket.

Adrienne Venditto went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs for the Thunderhawks, while Addison Linder also had three hits, and two other players had two.

Linder allowed four runs (two earned) on five hits in a complete game, striking out five and walking four.

Carly Johnson had a pair of hits and an early RBI for Cloquet, which led 2-0 before the game got away from them.

Pitcher Allie Jones allowed eight runs on six hits in 3 ⅓ innings to take the loss.

Chisago Lakes 4, Cloquet 3 (9 innings)

A ninth-inning passed ball proved the difference as Chisago Lakes advanced in the winner’s bracket.

Allie Jones’ leadoff triple in the top of the seventh inning set up the run Cloquet needed to extend the game, as courtesy runner Araya Kiminski scored on a sacrifice fly from Lexie Goranson.

Jones had a two-run double in the fourth that tied the game at two. The pitcher was 4-for-4. She allowed four runs (two earned) in 8 ⅓ innings, striking out six and walking two.

Grand Rapids 11, Duluth Denfeld 4

The Hunters had 12 hits but couldn’t keep up in the run column in an elimination game.

Five Hunters had two hits apiece, with Ava Borham going 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.

Riley Anderson allowed nine runs (eight earned) on 12 hits and took the loss for Denfeld.

Lindsey Racine and Lindsey Tulla were both 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBIs for Rapids.

Coon Rapids 17, Duluth East 8

The Greyhounds found themselves on the wrong end of a slugfest in a Section 7AAAA elimination game at Wheeler Athletic Complex in Duluth.

Coon Rapids scored five times in its first two at-bats and though the Hounds scored six time in the bottom of the second to get back into the game, the Cardinals scored four more runs in the third, finishing with 18 hits for the game.

Ainsley Johnson and Amily Sjerven finished with two hits apiece for East, while Jossie Filiatrault took the loss.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

Hermantown 11, Duluth East 10

In Hermantown, James Bartsch singled in the winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Hawks capped their regular season with a victory. It was his fourth hit of the game.

Wylee Arro was 3-for-5 and scored twice for Hermantown. River Freeman was the winning pitcher in relief.

The Greyhounds, who rallied from 6-3 and 10-7 down, got a single, double, triple and three RBIs from Lukas Niska and two hits from Bjorn Lind.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Duluth Marshall 8, Minneapolis 6

The Hilltoppers finished off their first season with a win on Friday at home.

Eighth-grader Ella Hron had two goals and two assists and was one of seven Hilltoppers to score, three of them for the first time in their careers.

high school girl plays baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Hron, Lamppa showing baseball's not just for the boys of summer
Duluth Marshall's Anna Hron and Rock Ridge's Emma Lamppa have embraced their roles on the baseball teams this season and now both are contending for a Section 7AA championship.
Captain holds up regional plaque as she celebrates with teammates.
Prep
Prep softball report: Raye’s grand slam lifts Spartans in playoff win
Northwood/Solon Springs advanced, but top-seeded Northwestern got upset in Division 3.
May 25, 2023 11:14 PM
Tennis player returns shot.
Prep
Prep report: Lavan claims Section 7A individual tennis crown
The freshman earned a ticket to the state meet June 6-9 in Minneapolis.
May 25, 2023 11:01 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep report: Rock Ridge batters bounce back
Wolverine hitters pounded out 11 hits over five innings in a win over Deer River.
May 24, 2023 10:59 PM

By Staff reports
