Sports | Prep
|
Prep report: Hermantown holds off Orono in top-three matchup

The Hawks put 52 shots on goal.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
February 01, 2023 10:12 PM
Putting a total of 52 shots on goal turned out to be enough activity for Hermantown to keep Orono on the wrong side of the ice to get a game-tying goal as the Hawks defeated the Spartans 2-1 in Orono, Minnesota in a matchup of the second- and third-ranked Class A teams in Minnesota.

All the scoring took place in the second period. Though Kade Kohanski's goal for the Hawks was canceled out 66 seconds later by Orono's Bradley Walker, Dallas Vieau's goal at 14:15 of the frame held up as a game-winner.

Vieau and Kohanski assisted on each other's goals.

Orono goalie Brock Peyton racked up 50 saves, while Dane Callaway made 23 on the other end for the Hawks.

Hermantown (16-2-1) hosts Cloquet-Esko-Carlson on Thursday night.

Duluth East 4, Superior 0

The Greyhounds peppered the Superior goal with 63 shots and claimed a confident home win on Wednesday night at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Cole Christian scored two goals 41 seconds apart late in the first period to continue his hot streak, but was unable to complete a third hat trick in as many games. He did assist a Grant Winkler power play goal in the second period.

Thomas Gunderson and Wyatt Peterson posted a pair of assists apiece.

Trent Peterson made 59 saves for the Spartans, while Drew Raukar stopped 13 shots for the 'Hounds. Superior (10-9) plays at Proctor on Thursday, while East continues a five-game homestand with a Friday home game vs. Champlin Park.

PREP SCOREBOARD
BOYS HOCKEY
Hermantown 2, Orono 1
Duluth East 4, Superior 0
GIRLS HOCKEY
Chisago Lakes 4, Moose Lake Area 1

Duluth East’s Jobe Juenneman (20) drives around Superior’s Percie Cole (11)
Prep
