Prep report: Hermantown goes 2-0 at Champions Cup

Hermantown completed a 2-0 start to its hockey season by coming from behind to beat Hill-Murray 3-1 in Eden Prairie at the Champions Cup event on Saturday.

A first-period tally from Jude Bonin put Hill-Murray up a goal after a period, but Will Esterbrooks and Dallas Vieau scored for the Hawks in the second period and Hermantown held on in the third despite having to kill a major penalty with 6:30 remaining to preserve their one-goal lead.

Wyatt Carlson scored an empty-netter in the closing seconds for the Hawks, who play at Centennial on Dec. 10.

Wayzata 4, Duluth East 1

Cole Christian scored early for the Greyhounds but the Trojans filled in the rest of the scoresheet at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center as East fell to 1-4 on the season.

Breck 5, Duluth Marshall 4 (OT)

After taking a 2-0 lead after just 74 seconds, the Hilltoppers had to rally from 4-2 down with less than six minutes to play. They did it but overtime honors, went to Luke Kern of Breck just eight seconds before the game would have ended in a tie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heikki Forder made 35 saves for Marshall, which got a goal and assist from Pierce Gouin.

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Minneapolis 2

The Bluejackets scored three goals in the second period on Saturday at Hibbing Memorial Arena to earn their third consecutive win.

Senior Beau Frider had a goal and two assists, while Broden Fawcett and Keegan Fink had a goal and assist apiece.

Senior goalie Brayden Boyer had a big day in goal, stopping 34 shots to help the hosts overcome a 36-16 disadvantage in shots.

Grand Rapids 1, Forest Lake 0

A very late game-winner from Gus Drennan with 29 seconds to play was all the Thunderhawks needed to win on Saturday at the IRA Civic Center as Myles Gunderson posted a 19-save shutout, the fifth of his prep career.

Albert Lea 6, Rock Ridge 4

After a wild first period that featured six goals, four in the last 2:22, Albert Lea kept the offense going in the succeeding periods to win at Eveleth Hippodrome.

Spencer Vanbeek and Connor Persig had two goals apiece for the visitors, while Isaac Flatley got a pair of goals for the Wolverines (1-1).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0

The Lumberjacks held the Jaguars to just 10 shots and goaltender Logan Sickmann stopped them all on Saturday at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carson Young finished with pairs of goals and assists, while Jace Stewart also scored twice.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids/Greenway 7, Shakopee 3

The Lightning scored six times in the third period to rally past the Sabers on Saturday at the IRA Civic Center.

Molly Pierce scored two of the goals, while Mercury Bischoff had a goal and five assists in a span of less than 13 minutes of play for Grand Rapids/Greenway.

Superior 6, Eau Claire Area 1

The Spartans scored four third-period goals to pull away from the Stars on Saturday.

The last two of those goals came from Makaela Reinke as part of a hat trick that included goals shorthanded, at even strength and on the power play, while Autumn Cooper finished with two goals and three assists.

Kaylie Nault made 19 saves for the Spartans (3-1).

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Hayfield 33

Perhaps inspired by their state championship football team from earlier in the day, the Rangers girls basketball team dominated the Vikings in Hopkins, Minnesota in a meeting of the fourth- and fifth-place (MIB) teams at last year's Class A state tournament and the No. 1 (MIB) and 3 teams in the early-season state rankings.

MIB went on a 21-3 run in the first half for a 48-17 halftime lead buoyed by junior Hali Savela, who scored 17 of her 22 points before the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jordan Zubich led all players with 24 points, including two of MIB's 11 triples, while Sage Ganyo had a double-double of 19 points and 11 assists.

Cloquet 74, Princeton 52

Alexa Snesrud had a dominant performance for Cloquet on Saturday, scoring a game-high 29 points as the Lumberjacks rolled to victory.

Quinn Danielson added 12 points for the 3-0 Lumberjacks, who led 41-18 at halftime.

Irondale 60, Hermantown 40

The Hawks couldn't get out from under an 11-point halftime deficit, losing at home on Saturday despite Lauryn Biondi's 11 points and three 3-pointers.

Saylor Gallagher had 17 points for Irondale.

Eau Claire Memorial 63, Superior 53

The Spartans dropped their first game of the season despite 17 points apiece from Eva Peterson and Emma Raye.

Superior (2-1) shot 25.9% from the field.

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Branch 80, Duluth Denfeld 75

The Hunters fell on the road despite 29 points from Marnaries Ferguson. Aidan Newton added 18 points and Lucas Koski 12 for Denfeld.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

North Branch 80, Duluth Denfeld 75

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Hayfield 33

Cloquet 74, Princeton 52

Irondale 60, Hermantown 40

Two Harbors 66, Ely 47

Grand Rapids 56, St. Peter 43

Eau Claire Memorial 63, Superior 53

BOYS HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Minneapolis 2

Wayzata 4, Duluth East 1

Hermantown 3, Hill-Murray 1

Grand Rapids 1, Forest Lake 0

Albert Lea 6, Rock Ridge 4

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6, Bloomington Jefferson 0

Breck 5, Duluth Marshall 4 (OT)

GIRLS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids/Greenway 7, Shakopee 3

Pine City Area 4, North Shore 1

Brainerd/Little Falls 2, Duluth Marshall 1

Superior 6, Eau Claire Area 1