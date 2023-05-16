Prep report: Hermantown edges Superior in 10 innings

SUPERIOR — Hermantown’s Wylee Arro doubled in the top of the 10th inning, driving in Garron Opsahl and putting the Hawks up by a run. Hermantown would score two more in the 10th and Superior couldn’t match the scoring, giving the Hawks an 8-5 win Tuesday at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Hermantown’s Wylee Arro (2) fires a pitch in the sixth inning of the Hawks' game in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Hermantown scored what they thought to be the game-winning run in top of the seventh and ninth innings, only for the Spartans to tie the game to force another inning. Senior Dawson Rannow drove in Jimmy Bartsch in the top of the ninth, only to see Superior’s Nathan Maki to drive in Hayden Smith to tie the score in the bottom of the inning.

Turf beads spray as Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) slides headfirst into third base in the seventh inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Brayden Lundeen came on in the bottom of the seventh and allowed one hit and one run over three and a third innings to get the win.

Hermantown’s Dawson Rannow (18) gets an RBI in the ninth inning of the Hawks' game in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Opsahl and River Freeman were both 3-for-5 for the Hawks and Noah Childs drove in two runs for Superior.

Tanner Flahaven allowed one hit and one run in the loss for the Spartans.

Esko 14, Moose Lake/Willow River 2

Esko’s Isaak Sertich hit a home run — his third in the last three games — and had five RBIs in a 14-2 win over Moose Lake/Willow River Monday.

Sertich also allowed one hit and one run over three innings and struck out five in the win for the Eskomos.

Sam Haugen also hit a home run and had three RBIs and Ty Christensen had two doubles and three runs scored.

Tyler Juhl was 1-for-3 with an RBI for the Rebels.

Grand Rapids 11, Hibbing 4

Grand Rapids Dominic Broberg was 2-for-3 with three RBIs in an 11-4 win over Hibbing Monday.

Kyle Henke hit a double and had two RBIs and Kyler Miller was 3-for-3 with two runs scored for the Thunderhawks.

Nolan Svatos allowed seven hits and four runs over five innings for the win.

Dan Mammenga hit a double and had two RBIs in the loss for the Bluejackets.

South Ridge 12, Two Harbors 7

Despite giving up six runs in the first inning, South Ridge rallied for a 12-7 win over Two Harbors Monday.

The Panthers' bats were strong all day, scoring at least one run in all but one inning. Tony Lisic, Josiah DeLoach, Carter Anderson and Ashton Neudahl all had two RBIs in the win.

Winning pitcher Ben Pretasky didn’t allow a hit in four innings of relief work and struck five.

Anthony Lemke and Ethan Bopp each had two RBIs in the loss for Two Harbors.

Northwood/Solon Springs 8, Winter/Birchwood 0

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett allowed one hit over four innings and struck out 10 batters in an 8-0 win for the Green Eagles.

Dylan Taggert was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and Abe Ahlberg was 2-for-4 with an RBI in the win over the WarCats.

SOFTBALL

Superior 12, Hibbing 0

Superior’s Haley Zembo allowed one hit over five innings and struck out 11 batters in a 12-0 win over Hibbing.

Superior’s Melania Luostari (33) shakes hands with her head coach Mike Sather while rounding the bases after hitting a bomb in the second inning of the Spartans' game with Hibbing in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans scored six runs in the second and third innings to take the five-inning game.

Superior sophomore Melania Luostari had a double and a home run with four RBIs in the win. Ari Robillard also hit a home run and Emma Raye had a triple.

Superior’s Ari Robillard (2) smiles as she shakes hands with head coach Mike Sather while rounding the bases after hitting a home run in the second inning of the Spartans' game with Hibbing in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Pitcher Aune Boben allowed 11 hits and 12 runs over four innings in the loss for the Bluejackets.

Hermantown 3, Grand Rapids 0

Hermantown’s Natalie Vitek allowed two hits over seven innings and struck out 14 batters in a 3-0 win over Grand Rapids Monday.

Vitek was also 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, while Baylee Edwards was 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Addie Linder allowed five hits and three runs over six innings in the loss for the Thunderhawks. Adrienne Venditto and Maggie McClean had the two hits for Grand Rapids.

Silver Bay 23, Two Harbors 1

Silver Bay’s Natalie Reineccius had a double and four RBIs in the Mariners’ 23-1 romp over North Shore rival Two Harbors Monday.

Brook Velcheff was 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs and Nysjah Duncan was 3-for-3 with two RBIs.

Hope Ernest didn’t allow a hit and struck out one in the win for Silver Bay.

Proctor 12, Esko 4

Proctor senior Abby Hanson was 3-for-5 with five RBIs in a 12-4 win over Esko Monday.

The Rails scored nine runs in the first two innings and cruised to the victory.

Maddy Walsh allowed nine hits and four runs over seven innings and struck out 13 for Proctor.

Avery Kuklinski was 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored for Esko. Kaelyn Foxx allowed 17 hits and 12 runs, but struck out eight in the loss.

Northwood/Solon Springs 17, Winter/Birchwood 2

Northwood/Solon Springs Kelsey Shultz was 4-for-4 with four RBIs in a 17-2 win over Winter/Birchwood Monday.

The Green Eagles scored 11 first-inning runs and added six more over the next two innings to end the game after just three innings.

Lily Borst allowed three hits and two runs and struck out eight of the 13 WarCat batters she faced.

Duluth Denfeld 6, South Ridge 4

Duluth Denfeld’s Alaira Temple’s pinch-hit double in the top of the seventh inning drove in two runs and put the Hunters up three runs.

Those runs came in handy after South Ridge’s Adelle Olesiak stole home in the bottom of the seventh, but Denfeld hung on for a 6-4 win Monday.

Brekken Maas and Grace McCormick each had three hits for the Hunters, while Olesiak and Lilly Josephson had three for the Panthers.

Moose Lake/Willow River 12, Duluth East 0

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Alexis allowed just two hits over five innings and struck out nine batters in a 12-0 win over Duluth East Monday.

Sarah Christy went 3-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, while Sandra Ribich, Lily Kahara and Mackenzie Hoffman each had two RBIs for the Rebels.

Carolina Anderson had both Greyhound hits, including a double.

BOYS TENNIS

Duluth Denfeld 4, Superior 3

Duluth Denfeld’s Liam Doyle swept his No. 3 match against Superior’s Aaron Moen 6-2, 6-1 and helped the Hunters win 4-3 over the Spartans.

Denfeld won the two lower-seeded matches in singles and doubles play. Daniel Pueringer won at No. 4 singles, while Parker Chastey and Connor Doyle won at No. 2 doubles and Lenny Jennings and Matt Eklund won at No. 3.

BOYS LACROSSE

Duluth Wolfpack 13, White Bear Lake 12

Gabe Polachek led the Wolfpack with six goals, while Mason Smith chipped in four.

Superior’s Cam LaPorte (10) tags out Hermantown’s River Freeman (12) in the eighth inning of the game in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Hayden Smith (12) bare hands a ball hit to shortstop in the eighth inning of the Spartans' game with Hermantown in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior’s Paige Johnson (10) hits a dab at second base after reaching safely in the second inning of the Spartans' game with Hibbing in Superior on Monday afternoon. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram