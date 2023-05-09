99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep report: Hermantown boys tennis sweeps Superior

No. 1 doubles was decided by a razor thin margin with two tiebreaks over three sets.

Hermantown's Aaron Evjen returns a shot during his match at No. 1 singles in Superior on Monday, May 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
May 08, 2023 at 11:13 PM

Hermantown registered a 7-0 clean sweep of Superior in Lake Superior Conference boys tennis on Monday, May 8 at NBC Spartan Sports Complex but not every individual match was as lopsided as the overall score.

In particular, the doubles were razor-close. At No. 1 Rolan Kuznetsov and Brody Matthews of the Hawks defeated the Spartans' Vinnie Thiesen and Allen Nelson 7-4 in a third-set tiebreak, their second of the match. The Superior duo won a 7-1 breaker after the first set before Hermantown bounced back to win the second set 6-4.

The No. 2 flight was also a three-setter, with Cole Palokangas and Gabe Swenson getting the point for the Hawks in a close one against Adrian Sakuray and Kevin Phi, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3.

Hermantown took the four singles matches in straight sets, with Aaron Evjen topping Diedrick Nikoi 6-2, 6-3.

BASEBALL

Rock Ridge 3, Hermantown 2

Rock Ridge’s Sawyer Hallin had two RBIs to lead the Wolverines to a 3-2 win over Hermantown Monday in Virginia.

Hallin drove in two runs in the bottom of the third inning to give Rock Ridge a 2-0 lead.

Hermantown would strike back with two runs of its own in the top of the fifth, but the Wolverines’ Josh Kendall scored after a Hawks fielding error and secure the Rock Ridge win.

Dylan Hedley allowed five hits and struck out seven over six innings for Rock Ridge. Brayden Lundeen allowed four hits and struck out two for the Hawks.

Dawson Rannow was 2-for-3 with a home run in Hermantown's first loss of the season.

Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1

Duluth Denfeld’s Nolan Harju allowed five hits over four innings and struck out three batters in a 6-1 Hunters’ win over Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin.

Harju and Ben Senich were 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs for the Hunters.

Joss Parantala was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored for GNK.

South Ridge 7, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

South Ridge pitcher Gavin Willeck allowed just two hits over five innings and struck out nine in a 7-0 win over Moose Lake/Willow River Monday.

Wyatt Olson, Ben Pretasky and Carter Anderson all had two RBIs in the win for South Ridge.

Richie Balut and Reese Bode each had a hit for the Rebels.

SOFTBALL

Cloquet 14, Barnum 0

Allie Jones allowed just one Barnum hit in three innings as the Lumberjacks cruised at Braun Park in Cloquet.

Morgan Olesiak had a single, double, triple and scored three times, while Blythe Proulx and Lilly Witte had two hits and scored twice.

Jones struck out two and walked one.

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Moose Lake/Willow River 5

The Rebels headed south for a nonconference doubleheaderand came back with one win.

In the first game, Hallie Klavu and Sarah Christy finished with three hits apiece, while Mackenzie Hoffmann and Hannah Roach had two and Sandra Ribich homered.

Alexis Hoffmann allowed seven unearned runs on eight hits in seven innings.

In game two, Christy struck out 10 but the hosts got the upper hand.

Ribich was 3-for-4 with a double, while Klavu was 2-for-4 with a double. Christy allowed six unearned runs on five hits with five walks.

Hermantown 7, Rock Ridge 4

Emily Gustafson had two hits and drove in two runs as the Hawks held on after taking a 4-0 lead in the second inning and 7-0 in the top of the sixth.

Hope Kohanski had a single and double for the Hawks.

Lindsey Ewer allowed four earned runs on six hits with six strikeouts and a walk.

For the Wolverines, Chance Colbert, Anna Westby and Alex Flannigan all had two hits, with Westby and Flannigan hitting homers, but they would be the only Rock Ridge hitters to get hits.

Taylor Morley took the loss for the Wolverines.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

South Ridge 7, Moose Lake/Willow River 0

Cherry 5, Mountain Iron-Buhl 1

Hermantown 3, Rock Ridge 2

Duluth Denfeld 6, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 1

Superior 7, Northwood/Solon Springs 1

SOFTBALL

Esko 23, Cook County 4

Cherry 5, South Ridge 0

Zumbrota-Mazeppa 6, Moose Lake/Willow River 5

Moose Lake/Willow River 9, Zumbrota-Mazeppa 7

Cloquet 14, Barnum 0

Duluth Denfeld 21, Duluth Marshall 4

East Central 19, Floodwood 17

Mountain Iron-Buhl 11, North Woods 7

Hermantown 7, Rock Ridge 4

Proctor 5, Grand Rapids 0

Hermantown's Aaron Evjen serves during his match at No. 1 singles in Superior on Monday, May 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior's Allen Nelson returns a shot during his match with Hermantown at No. 1 doubles in Superior on Monday, May 8.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Prep
Prep baseball: Superior's Nathan Maki throws allows one hit in win over Northwood/Solon Springs
The Spartans senior was the recipient of the “Leo Leader” chain for the game’s most valuable player.
Prep
Prep report: 'Toppers take it to Breck baseball
Game one featured a rare 10-run extra inning.
May 06, 2023 10:16 PM
Prep
Prep report: Wolverines claim surprising softball victory
Rock Ridge handed last year's Class A finalists their first loss of the season.
May 05, 2023 10:56 PM
Prep
Prep baseball: Big bats propel Hermantown to 6-0 start
The Hawks have four players with at least 15 plate appearances that are hitting better than .400 early in the season.
May 05, 2023 10:16 PM

By Staff reports
