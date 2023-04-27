Prep report: Haugen homer lifts Esko over Marshall

Cale Haugen's two-run homer in the top of the third inning gave Esko just enough cushion to get by Duluth Marshall 3-2 in an elite prep baseball matchup on Wednesday night at Wade Stadium.

The teams exchanged runs in the second frame before Haugen's homer put Esko in front. Marshall pulled a run back in the next half-inning when pitcher Carter Boos scored on Owen Marsolek's RBI groundout, but there were no runs to be had for either side the rest of the way.

Finn Furcht earned the win for Esko, allowing just two unearned runs on four hits in five innings before Owen Wilson earned the save with two perfect innings of relief.

Boos had a pair of hits to aid his own cause and went the distance on the mound, allowing three earned runs on six hits. He struck out eight and walked two.

Hermantown 10, Proctor 5

A five-run surge in the top of the seventh inning propelled Hermantown past rival Proctor in a Lake Superior Conference baseball game on Wednesday at Terry Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Playing from behind much of the way, the Rails finally drew even in the bottom of the sixth on Owen Baker's sacrifice fly.

However, Hermantown regained the lead two batters into its next at-bat, when Bruce Slygh scored on Dawson Rannow's triple. RBI hits from Alex King, Wyatt Carlson, Garron Opsahl and Wylee Arro allowed Hermantown to pull away.

Carlson was 3-for-4 to lead the Hawks, while four other players had two hits.

Brayden Lundeen earned the pitching win in relief, allowing a run on three hits in 2 2/3 innings.

For Proctor, A.J. Reyelts, Cooper Johnson and Tyler Berglund posted two hits apiece. Ethan Carter took the loss in relief.

Hayward 10, Northwestern 0

Tuesday's game in Hayward got away from the Tigers late, as the Hurricanes scored eight times in the fifth inning to pull away.

Boden Teal had a pair of hits, while Luke Sedin allowed three runs on six hits in three innings.

SOFTBALL

Cloquet 22, Duluth Marshall 1

Twelve different Lumberjacks had at least one hit as Cloquet routed Duluth Marshall 22-1 in four innings in a Lake Superior Conference softball game on Wednesday, April 26 in Duluth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet scored seven times in each of its first three at-bats. Carly Johnson went 4-for-4, including a leadoff solo homer, the first of her high school career.

Allie Jones struck out four in two innings in the circle for Cloquet (2-0) and had a pair of hits to aid her cause.

Moose Lake/Willow River 21, Two Harbors 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Esko 0

The Rebels had a dominant day, allowing no runs and triggering the run rule after four innings in both.

Sarah Christy was one fielding error away from a perfect game against the Agates. while Hannah Roach had a double, triple and three RBIs to lead the offense.

Against Esko, Alexis Hoffman allowing no runs, two hits and struck out eight.

Hallie Klavu, Mackenzie Hoffmann and Megan Hattenberger recorded two hits apiece.

Esko dominated Two Harbors 19-1 in the other game of the triangular.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Esko 3, Duluth Marshall 2

Hermantown 10, Proctor 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Hermantown/Proctor 11, Duluth 10 (2OT)

SOFTBALL

Moose Lake/Willow River 21, Two Harbors 0

Moose Lake/Willow River 15, Esko 0

Esko 19, Two Harbors 1

Silver Bay 5, North Woods 1

Silver Bay 7, Duluth East 3

South Ridge 5, Mountain Iron-Buhl 4

Rock Ridge 20, Mesabi East 2