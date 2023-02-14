99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, February 13

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep Report: Greyhounds’ Meyer scores 17 in win over Blaine

East is 16-5 on the season.

Duluth East’s Brennan Meyer (10) slips past the Superior defense as he looks to make a pass
Duluth East’s Brennan Meyer (10) slips past the Superior defense as he looks to make a pass in the first half of the game at East on Jan. 31. Meyer led the Greyhounds with 17 points in their 79-62 win at Blaine Monday.
Jed Carlson / File / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
February 13, 2023 10:36 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

BLAINE — Five different Duluth East players scored in double figures as the Greyhounds cruised past Blaine 79-62 Monday.

Sophomore Brennan Meyer led the charge for East with 17 points, while Michael Kastelic scored 16 and Patrick Smith had 15. Seniors Jobe Juenemann and Rocco Paulson each had 10 points to join their teammates in double figures.

Blaine's Ryan Bohlman led all scorers with 19 points.

Proctor 58, Barnum 48

Proctor’s Josh Synott scored 18 points to lead the Rails to a 58-48 win over Barnum Monday in Proctor.

The Rails held a two-point lead at halftime, but Proctor’s defense stepped up in the second half. The Bombers scored just 18 second-half points and Proctor pulled away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sam Nylund joined Synott in double figures with 13 points.

Hayden Charbonneau led Barnum with 15 point, all but two in the first half

Hibbing 81, Duluth Marshall 52

Finley Cary and Evan Bolden each scored 23 points to grab the Bluejackets' second win of the season, an 81-52 blowout over Duluth Marshall.

Hibbing jumped out to a 34-20 halftime lead and kept a foot on the gas over the final 18 minutes of the win.

Hilltoppers sophomore Brooks Johnson led all scorers with 33 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Silver Bay 67, High School for the Recording Arts 56

Silver Bay’s Danika Thompson scored 29 points to lead the Mariners to a 67-56 win over the High School for Recording Arts.

Silver Bay built a seven-point halftime lead and kept building it in the second half.

Ayla Simonson joined Thompson in double figures with 13 points.

ADVERTISEMENT

Keke Mitchner scored 25 to lead HSRA.

Cromwell-Wright 61, Cherry 31

Cromwell-Wright’s Siiena Anderson, Emaleigh Olesiak and Sasha Korpela each scored 12 points in a 61-31 Cardinals’ win over Cherry.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, with Cromwell-Wright taking a 20-10 lead into the locker room, but the Cardinals exploded for 41 second-half points.

Mackenna Ridge scored 11 to lead Cherry.

Mesabi East 65, North Woods 53

Mesabi East’s Marta Forsline scored 31 points to lead the Giants to a 65-53 win over North Woods Monday.

The Giants led 27-20 at halftime and found an offensive rhythm in the second half to score 38 points and pull away for the win.

Helen Koch led North Woods with 16 points.

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 71, Circle of Life 15

Fond du Lac Ojibwe’s Sadie Buckanaga scored 28 points to lift the Ogichidaag to a 71-15 win over Circle of Life Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Natalea Reynolds and Nevaeh Defoe scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, in the win for Fond du Lac Ojibwe.

Ally Azure scored 11 points for Circle of Life.

Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Duluth East 79, Blaine 62

Proctor 58, Barnum 48

Hibbing 81, Duluth Marshall 52

Two Harbors 85, Mesabi East 45

Girls basketball

Cromwell-Wright 61, Cherry 31

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 71, Circle of Life 15

Silver Bay 67, High School for the Recording Arts 56

Mesabi East 65, North Woods 53

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Rock Ridge 41

Two Harbors 70, Duluth Denfeld 16

Barnum 61, South Ridge 59

Carlton 53, Nashwauk-Keewatin 45

Jordan Zubich picks Tarheels.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: MIB’s Jordan Zubich picks the Tar Heels
The Rangers junior said things “just felt organic” when she visited the North Carolina campus in Chapel Hill.
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Grand Rapids/Greenway earns berth in section title game
The Lightning will face defending state champs Andover in the 7AA final on Thursday in Proctor.
February 11, 2023 11:04 PM
Hermantown overwhelms Benilde St. Margaret's.
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown’s George Peterson scores ‘backbreaker’ against Benilde-St. Margaret’s
The senior finished with two goals and an assist in the Hawks' eighth-straight win and 'might be the most unsung defenseman in the state,' according to coach Pat Andrews.
February 10, 2023 11:15 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Lumberjacks fall just short at home
Cloquet fell to 10-10 on the season.
February 10, 2023 10:49 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Nordic sprint relay races at Section 7A meet.
Prep
Prep Nordic skiing: Greyhounds eye state titles
Duluth East is hoping to sweep the sprint relay titles but the competition will be tough at the state meet at Giants Ridge.
February 13, 2023 11:03 PM
high school girls play ice hockey
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Hilltoppers start fast, skate past Rebels in 7A semifinals
Duluth Marshall’s victory sets the stage for a championship showdown with two-time defending champion Proctor/Hermantown.
February 11, 2023 09:40 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Duluth Northern Stars first round playoff game.
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Huselid, Elks put end to Duluth’s special season
Northern Stars enjoyed their first winning season in 14 years under first-year coach Ali Randall.
February 09, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
High school goalie in purple uniform reaches for puck.
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Kubis blanks Superior in 1-0 win
The CEC netminder turned aside all 15 shots faced for his second shutout of the season.
February 09, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski