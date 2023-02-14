Prep Report: Greyhounds’ Meyer scores 17 in win over Blaine

BLAINE — Five different Duluth East players scored in double figures as the Greyhounds cruised past Blaine 79-62 Monday.

Sophomore Brennan Meyer led the charge for East with 17 points, while Michael Kastelic scored 16 and Patrick Smith had 15. Seniors Jobe Juenemann and Rocco Paulson each had 10 points to join their teammates in double figures.

Blaine's Ryan Bohlman led all scorers with 19 points.

Proctor 58, Barnum 48

Proctor’s Josh Synott scored 18 points to lead the Rails to a 58-48 win over Barnum Monday in Proctor.

The Rails held a two-point lead at halftime, but Proctor’s defense stepped up in the second half. The Bombers scored just 18 second-half points and Proctor pulled away.

Sam Nylund joined Synott in double figures with 13 points.

Hayden Charbonneau led Barnum with 15 point, all but two in the first half

Hibbing 81, Duluth Marshall 52

Finley Cary and Evan Bolden each scored 23 points to grab the Bluejackets' second win of the season, an 81-52 blowout over Duluth Marshall.

Hibbing jumped out to a 34-20 halftime lead and kept a foot on the gas over the final 18 minutes of the win.

Hilltoppers sophomore Brooks Johnson led all scorers with 33 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Silver Bay 67, High School for the Recording Arts 56

Silver Bay’s Danika Thompson scored 29 points to lead the Mariners to a 67-56 win over the High School for Recording Arts.

Silver Bay built a seven-point halftime lead and kept building it in the second half.

Ayla Simonson joined Thompson in double figures with 13 points.

Keke Mitchner scored 25 to lead HSRA.

Cromwell-Wright 61, Cherry 31

Cromwell-Wright’s Siiena Anderson, Emaleigh Olesiak and Sasha Korpela each scored 12 points in a 61-31 Cardinals’ win over Cherry.

Both offenses struggled in the first half, with Cromwell-Wright taking a 20-10 lead into the locker room, but the Cardinals exploded for 41 second-half points.

Mackenna Ridge scored 11 to lead Cherry.

Mesabi East 65, North Woods 53

Mesabi East’s Marta Forsline scored 31 points to lead the Giants to a 65-53 win over North Woods Monday.

The Giants led 27-20 at halftime and found an offensive rhythm in the second half to score 38 points and pull away for the win.

Helen Koch led North Woods with 16 points.

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 71, Circle of Life 15

Fond du Lac Ojibwe’s Sadie Buckanaga scored 28 points to lift the Ogichidaag to a 71-15 win over Circle of Life Monday.

Natalea Reynolds and Nevaeh Defoe scored 16 and 15 points, respectively, in the win for Fond du Lac Ojibwe.

Ally Azure scored 11 points for Circle of Life.

Scoreboard

Boys basketball

Duluth East 79, Blaine 62

Proctor 58, Barnum 48

Hibbing 81, Duluth Marshall 52

Two Harbors 85, Mesabi East 45

Girls basketball

Cromwell-Wright 61, Cherry 31

Fond du Lac Ojibwe 71, Circle of Life 15

Silver Bay 67, High School for the Recording Arts 56

Mesabi East 65, North Woods 53

Mountain Iron-Buhl 79, Rock Ridge 41

Two Harbors 70, Duluth Denfeld 16

Barnum 61, South Ridge 59