99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports Prep

Prep report: Green Eagles headed to sectionals again

In Minnesota Section 7AAAA, Duluth East pulled another postseason upset at Blaine.

player slides into home plate.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (6) beats the throw to home plate to score a run in the third inning of the Green Eagles playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 9:41 PM

Northwood/Solon Springs baseball earned a third consecutive regional championship and with it a berth in the Division 4 sectional tournament by taking down Birchwood/Winter 9-4 in the final in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.

Pitcher throws ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ pitcher Abe Ahlberg (21) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Green Eagles playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Green Eagles took control of the game with three runs in the third inning and largely iced it with five in the sixth, though the WarCats proved hard to put away, scoring four times on two hits in the top of the seventh.

Abe Ahlberg controlled the game from the mound, allowing just one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He also reached in all four of his place appearances, recording two singles, two walks and scoring twice.

Dylan Taggart also finished with a pair of hits.

Both rounds of the sectional tournament will be played on Tuesday, June 6, with the semifinal at 11 a.m. and the final at 5 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duluth East 4, Blaine 2

Isaac Lisi's three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning allowed Duluth East to spring a Section 7AAAA first-round upset on the road in Blaine for the second time in as many years.

This time, East was the fifth seed and Blaine the four. East was a seven seed when it won this matchup in last year's first round.

Charlie Sutherland and Dylan Cole singled to set the table for Lisi.

Meanwhile, Sutherland took over on the mound in the third inning and was unhittable, throwing five innings of scoreless relief with a total of nine strikeouts and only two walks allowed. Once East took the lead, the Bengals could get nothing going, which included Sutherland striking out the side to close the game in the seventh.

Sutherland and Cole had two hits apiece to lead East, which will play at top-seeded Anoka in a winner's bracket game on Thursday afternoon.

Player slides into home.
Prep
Prep report: Tigers tipped in WIAA regionals
St. Croix Central came away 4-2 winners.
Player gets to home after hitting home run.
Prep
Prep softball report: Raye homers twice as Spartans set up sectional final
In Division 5, Northwood/Solon Springs routed the top seed and will play for its own berth to state.
May 30, 2023 11:04 PM
high school girls play softball
Prep
Prep softball: Esko turns ‘bleak’ situation into playoff win
The Eskomos were down 9-0 to Rush City headed into the top of the seventh inning of Tuesday’s game at Braun Park.
May 30, 2023 10:06 PM
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Denfeld win over Chisago Lakes an example of ‘who we are’
The Hunters advanced to face top-seeded Hermantown in the Section 7AAA quarterfinals Thursday.
May 30, 2023 09:13 PM

Player gets tagged out sliding back to second.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (6) tags out Birchwood/Winter’s Campbell (8) at second base on a pickoff play in the fourth inning of the Green Eagles' playoff game in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Player takes swing at ball.
Northwood/Solon Springs’ Alex Slivensky (31) takes a cut at the ball in the third inning of the Green Eagles' playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Prep baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Bombers post season-high 19 runs in section win over Silver Bay
May 30, 2023 09:56 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Softball action.
Prep
Prep softball: Proctor’s Maddy Walsh finds ‘a little extra gear’ in win over Rock Ridge
May 30, 2023 06:38 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
high school boys play baseball
Prep
Prep baseball: Even when they’re down, the Hawks ‘expect to win’
May 30, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
Baseball players compete in championship during night game
Sports
Huskies prepare to open home slate
May 31, 2023 06:24 PM
 · 
By  Brandon Veale
Blowing snow obscures the distant shore of a Boundary Waters lake on a day with a biting wind. Steve Kuchera / skuchera@duluthnews.com
Local
DNR eyes Boundary Waters buffer to address light, sound pollution from potential mines
May 31, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Jimmy Lovrien
2020 election stock photo.jpg
Local
7 candidates seek 3 Duluth School Board seats, triggering primary
May 31, 2023 05:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Bowen
Hearing aid_stock photo
Lifestyle
Jenna Kowaleski column: Wearing hearing aid worth it for better quality of life
May 31, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Jenna Kowaleski