Prep report: Green Eagles headed to sectionals again

Northwood/Solon Springs baseball earned a third consecutive regional championship and with it a berth in the Division 4 sectional tournament by taking down Birchwood/Winter 9-4 in the final in Minong on Wednesday, May 31.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ pitcher Abe Ahlberg (21) delivers a pitch in the fourth inning of the Green Eagles playoff game with Birchwood/Winter in Minong on Wednesday, May 31. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Green Eagles took control of the game with three runs in the third inning and largely iced it with five in the sixth, though the WarCats proved hard to put away, scoring four times on two hits in the top of the seventh.

Abe Ahlberg controlled the game from the mound, allowing just one hit in 5 2/3 scoreless innings. He also reached in all four of his place appearances, recording two singles, two walks and scoring twice.

Dylan Taggart also finished with a pair of hits.

Both rounds of the sectional tournament will be played on Tuesday, June 6, with the semifinal at 11 a.m. and the final at 5 p.m.

Duluth East 4, Blaine 2

Isaac Lisi's three-run homer in the top of the sixth inning allowed Duluth East to spring a Section 7AAAA first-round upset on the road in Blaine for the second time in as many years.

This time, East was the fifth seed and Blaine the four. East was a seven seed when it won this matchup in last year's first round.

Charlie Sutherland and Dylan Cole singled to set the table for Lisi.

Meanwhile, Sutherland took over on the mound in the third inning and was unhittable, throwing five innings of scoreless relief with a total of nine strikeouts and only two walks allowed. Once East took the lead, the Bengals could get nothing going, which included Sutherland striking out the side to close the game in the seventh.

Sutherland and Cole had two hits apiece to lead East, which will play at top-seeded Anoka in a winner's bracket game on Thursday afternoon.

Northwood/Solon Springs’ Jared Schultz (6) tags out Birchwood/Winter’s Campbell (8) at second base on a pickoff play in the fourth inning of the Green Eagles' playoff game in Minong on Wednesday, May 31. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram