Sports Prep

Prep report: Eskomos blank Rails

Cale Haugen struck out 10 in five innings.

Prep report
By Staff reports
Today at 10:41 PM

Cale Haugen and Isaak Sertich combined on a two-hit shutout as Esko stymied Proctor 7-0 in a nonconference baseball game at Terry Egerdahl Field in Proctor.

Haugen pitched the first five frames, striking out 10 and allowing only two hits and a walk, before Sertich finished with two perfect innings.

Sam Haugen and Ty Christensen both had three-hit games for the Eskomos, with both players recording a double. Haugen scored two runs and Christensen drove in two. Bryce Hipp was 2-for-4 with an RBI.

Eau Claire Memorial 8-10, Superior 3-4

The Spartans dropped a pair of games at NBC Spartan Sports Complex to the Old Abes.

In the opener, Superior took an early lead on a bases-loaded walk to Cameron LaPorte and a bases-loaded hit by pitch to Carson Gotelaere.

Memorial tied it up in the second inning only for Nathan Maki's RBI double to temporarily put Superior back in front. However, the Old Abes scored the last six runs without reply and held Superior to four hits for the game.

Hayden Smith was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored for Superior. Andrew Melgeorge, the first of four Superior pitchers, took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits in three innings.

Stats from game two were not available.

SOFTBALL

Cloquet 13, Duluth East 3

Carly Johnson was 3-for-4 with a triple, a double and two RBIs in the leadoff spot for Cloquet as the Lumberjacks stopped Duluth East 13-3 at Ordean East Middle School in Duluth.

Blythe Proulx and Morgan Olesiak had a pair of hits for the Lumberjacks in support of sophomore pitcher Allie Jones. Jones struck out seven and walked eight in rainy conditions, allowing seven hits from six East players.

Superior 25, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Superior 8, Eau Claire North 1

Emma Raye led a Superior offensive onslaught against Memorial, going 5-for-5 with three doubles, one triple and six RBIs.

The Spartans had 20 hits, with Keira Corbett recording three, two of them doubles, and four others with two.

Pitcher Ari Robillard allowed four hits in five shutout innings for Superior.

Against North, Indigo Fish went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and drove in four runs, while Raye had two hits, two walks and an RBI.

Haley Zembo allowed one unearned run on one hit in a complete game, striking out 15 and walking three.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Esko 7, Proctor 0

BOYS LACROSSE

St. Paul/Two Rivers 13, Hermantown/Proctor 12

Grand Rapids/Greenway 9, Becker 5

GIRLS LACROSSE

Grand Rapids/Greenway 18, Rocori 0

Duluth 10, St. Paul/Two Rivers 7

SOFTBALL

Esko 8, Carlton/Wrenshall 7

Proctor 5, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Cloquet 13, Duluth East 3

Kasson-Mantorville 3, Greenway/Nashwauk-Keewatin 0

Superior 25, Eau Claire Memorial 0

Superior 8, Eau Claire North 1

