Prep report: Esko girls hold off Proctor

Esko's Kyra Johnson put the ball on the floor and charged to the rim for what proved to be a game-winning basket in the last minute of a 51-49 girls basketball win at Proctor on Monday night (Jan. 9).

After Johnson's successful dash to the basket, Esko got its stop on the other end on a block from Kallie Sinnott to get to 5-4 on the season.

Proctor falls to 9-5.

Floodwood 57, South Ridge 55

Floodwood pushed past South Ridge in the second half and held on for a narrow victory on Monday at home.

Kalli Fjeld made four 3-pointers and co-led the Polar Bears with 16 points. Nakaiyah Nimene had the other leading game on the offensive end, while Kenzie Kiminski kicked in 13 points.

Floodwood (4-3) trailed the Panthers 29-25 at halftime before pulling ahead in the second half.

The Polar Bears' win came despite 24 points and five triples from South Ridge's Adella Olesiak. Svea Snickers knocked down three 3's and scored 14 points, while Mercedes Lawrence added 12. The Panthers' (7-3) only previous losses were to Mountain Iron-Buhl and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa teams that are currently ranked in the state's top 20 in Class A.

Cloquet 65, St. Francis 45

Cloquet's defense didn't let anyone from visiting St. Francis score in double figures as the Lumberjacks claimed a 20-point home win.

Alexa Snesrud led all scorers with 17 points, while Ava Carlson added 16 and Quinn Danielson nine for Cloquet, now 11-1 going into an interesting road match-up on Tuesday night at Crosby-Ironton and elite Rangers prospect Tori Oehrlein.

Ely 66, Cherry 42

The Timberwolves took control of the game in the first half, taking an 18-point lead by the break to successfully repel 17 points and three 3-pointers from the Tigers' Jillian Sajdak.

Grace LaTourell led Ely with 15. The 10-1 Timberwolves' only loss came at Two Harbors on Dec. 3, 2022.

Anna Serna added 12 points for Cherry (3-8).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Solon Springs 63, Drummond 48

Solon Springs got off to a great start defensively and let the offense catch up in an Indianhead Conference road win.

The Eagles led 34-13 at the break before finishing off their ninth win in 10 games.

BOYS HOCKEY

Stillwater 4, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3 (OT)

The Lumberjacks scrambled to score a 6-on-4 goal to tie the game in the last minute of regulation, but the Ponies struck in the last minute of overtime for the win at St. Croix Valley Recreation Center.

CEC held a 2-1 lead after two periods on the road, but gave up goals 1:23 apart late in the period to fall behind with less than five minutes to play. After Stillwater took the extra penalty from a scrum with 1:27 left, CEC tied it up with 42 seconds remaining on Patrick Dunaiski's second power play goal of the game.

That sent the teams to overtime, but just before a tie was written in the record books, Stillwater's Carson Kingbay bagged the game-winner at 7:46.

Joey Antonutti had a goal and two assists for C-E-C (8-3-0), while Logan Sickmann made 22 saves.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Moose Lake Area 3

Hibbing/Chisholm and Kendal Gustavsson had a night to remember, as the Bluejackets rallied from 3-1 down on the road to win in overtime on the sophomore's third goal of the season.

After an exchange of goals in the first period, the host Rebels jumped out in front, as Jorja Jusczak drew the primary assist on goals by Sandra Ribich and Gracie Hartl in the last six minutes of the second period.

Going into the third period down two, Hibbing/Chisholm responded quickly, as Aune Boben scored 53 seconds in, but the Bluejackets had to fight for an equalizer, which didn't come until Abigail Sullivan punished a late Rebels penalty with a tying power play goal with 1:11 left in regulation.

In the extra session, Gustavsson had the winner at 2:29 as Hibbing/Chisholm won its fifth game of the season and handed Moose Lake (9-3) its first home loss.

Grace McDowell made 23 saves for Hibbing/Chisholm (5-13-0), while Mallory Hartl stopped 38 shots for the Rebels.

