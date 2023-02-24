Prep report: Esko boys prevail in Polar League showdown

In a meeting of the two best teams in the Polar League, Esko was in control throughout, defeating Two Harbors 70-51 on Thursday night, Feb. 23, in Two Harbors.

Esko held a 31-21 lead at halftime and pulled away after the break to go to 19-3 on the season with its only loss to a Section 7 team being on a flying buzzerbeater vs. Pequot Lakes on Feb. 7.

The Eskomos got 29 points from Makoi Perich, while Sam Haugen chipped in 14, including three of the visitors’ five 3-pointers. Carter Zezulka added 10 points.

For Two Harbors (19-4), which had a 13-game home winning streak snapped, Trent Gomez scored 19 points and Ethan Bopp 18.

North Woods 83, Rock Ridge 80

The Grizzlies edged the Wolverines at home behind 25 points from Jonah Burnett.

Brendan and Jared Chiabotti finished with 17 points apiece.

Carter Mavec had a 26-point night for Rock Ridge, while Noah Mitchell added 15 and Casey Aune 14.

Nashwauk-Keewatin 73, Duluth Marshall 65

Marcus Moore's 22 points helped the Spartans hold off a 29-point game from Marshall's Brooks Johnson on Thursday night.

Nickolas Groshong added 18 for Nashwauk-Keewatin.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Duluth Marshall 79, Esko 66

Regan Juenemann scored 26 points as the Hilltoppers bombed Esko from the outside on Thursday night.

Juenemann made four 3-pointers for Marshall (16-9), which made a team total of 16, coming from six players. Chloe Johnson scored 15 points, while Ada Skafte and Anna Saari finished with 12. Skafte drilled four treys, while Saari and Ava Meierotto had three apiece.

For Esko, which made seven 3-pointers of its own, Hannah Swanson was leading scorer with 18 points, while Kyra Johnson added 14, Cairn Berger 12 and Avery Kuklinski 11.

The Hilltoppers conclude their regular season vs. Moose Lake/Willow River on Friday, while Esko ends its regular season 15-11.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 93, Chisholm 48

The Rangers rolled to victory on the road, outscoring the Bluestreaks 54-22 in the first half.

Jordan Zubich made five 3-pointers and scored 33 points to go with her eight steals and seven assists. Sage Ganyo scored 28 points and tacked on eight assists and six rebounds, while Hali Savela posted 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.MI-B carries a 22-3 record and a 14-game win streak into its regular season finale vs. Mayer Lutheran. The teams are ranked No. 1 and 2 in Class A.

WRESTLING

Kreuger goes 1-1 on day one

Superior's Connor Kreuger split two matches in the Division 1 138-pound bracket as the Wisconsin individual state wrestling tournament kicked off on Thursday, Feb. 23 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Kreuger claimed a 10-4 decision over Jake Hall of Stevens Point in his first match, but was defeated in his second by Riese Thornberry of Germantown by a 3-0 count. Krueger will wrestle at least one consolation round match on Friday.

Northwestern's Tanner Kaufman also wrestled his first match on Thursday, pinning Zak Wrobel of Sturgeon Bay/Sevastopol after 2:58 in the Division 2 170-pound bracket. Kaufman will have at least two matches on Friday, which is also when teammates Tommy Brown (113) and Ian Smith (195) will also hit the mat for the first time.

