Prep Report: Esko boys blast Grand Rapids

Esko’s Koi Perich poured in 30 points in an 80-50 win over Grand Rapids for the Eskomos Monday in Grand Rapids.

While Perich led all scorers, three other Eskomos reached double figures in the game, including Sam Haugen with 13 and Cuinn Berger and Dalton Spindler with 11 points each.

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, North Woods 60

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Adam Neuman scored 18 points and Luke Dewey added 17 to lead the Rebels to a 70-60 home win Monday.

MLWR led 35-33 at halftime, pulling away in the second half for the 10-point win.

Jimmy Walker finished with 13 points for the Rebels, with Owen Loew and Ely Youngs each scoring 9.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chisholm 74, Littlefork-Big Falls 19

Cromwell-Wright 65, Deer River 20

Mesabi East 55, Floodwood 38

Bigfork 43, Carlton 25

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Menagha 63

South Ridge 80, Greenway 20