Prep Report: Esko boys blast Grand Rapids

In other action, Moose Lake/Willow River boys basketball topped North Woods and the Mountain Iron-Buhl girls beat Menagha.

Prep Report.jpg
By Staff reports
December 12, 2022 10:33 PM
Esko’s Koi Perich poured in 30 points in an 80-50 win over Grand Rapids for the Eskomos Monday in Grand Rapids.

While Perich led all scorers, three other Eskomos reached double figures in the game, including Sam Haugen with 13 and Cuinn Berger and Dalton Spindler with 11 points each.

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, North Woods 60

Moose Lake/Willow River’s Adam Neuman scored 18 points and Luke Dewey added 17 to lead the Rebels to a 70-60 home win Monday.

MLWR led 35-33 at halftime, pulling away in the second half for the 10-point win.

Jimmy Walker finished with 13 points for the Rebels, with Owen Loew and Ely Youngs each scoring 9.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Esko 80, Grand Rapids 50

Moose Lake/Willow River 70, North Woods 60

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Chisholm 74, Littlefork-Big Falls 19

Cromwell-Wright 65, Deer River 20

Mesabi East 55, Floodwood 38

Bigfork 43, Carlton 25

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Menagha 63

South Ridge 80, Greenway 20

boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM

By Staff reports
