Prep report: East girls edge Esko for eighth-straight win

Duluth East girls basketball got 24 points from Rachel Hagen to win its eighth consecutive game, 56-52 at Esko on Monday, Jan. 16.

Sydney Zwak scored 10 points and had both of the Greyhounds' two 3-pointers for the game.

The Greyhounds, who trailed 32-29 at halftime, were 1-6 at Christmas but are 9-6 now. Monday's was the first game in that run decided by fewer than 10 points.

Kyra Johnson scored 11 points to lead Esko (6-5).

Holy Angels 60, Cloquet 50

The Lumberjacks couldn't get out of a 10-point halftime deficit and lost only for the third time this year at the MLK Day Invitational at St. Catherine University in St. Paul.

Alexa Snesrud scored 18 and Ava Carlson 16 for the Lumberjacks (11-3), but only four Lumberjacks scored.

Jenna Buer scored 20 lead to lead Holy Angels (10-3), which entered the game No. 8 in Minnesota in Class AAA in the Minnesota Basketball News state rankings. Cloquet was 15th in the same poll.

Also at that showcase, Duluth Marshall defeated Holy Family 63-54 to snap a five-game losing skid.

Northwestern 76, Rice Lake 62

Tieryn Plasch poured in 34 points, including a 15-of-16 performance from the free-throw line, for a nonconference road win against the Division 2 Warriors.

For Northwestern, which plays in Division 3, Madison Bobula added 12 points.

Sisters Adaline and Eliana Sheplee led Rice Lake with 22 and 17 points, respectively.

The 9-4 Tigers travel to Heart O'North leader St. Croix Falls on Thursday night.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two Harbors 85, Proctor 58

Trent Gomez racked up 26 points as the Agates rolled to victory at home.

The 9-2 Agates, who led 42-23 at halftime, also got 14 points from Cash Williams and 10 from Isaiah Hietala.

Joshua Synnott had a 20-point night for Proctor (4-10).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Moose Lake Area 1, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1 (OT)

An early power play goal from Moose Lake's Khloey Schmidt was canceled out by Reese Kuklinski's second-period tally for the Lumberjacks, and that was all the scoring at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

Mallory Hartl stopped 27 shots for the Rebels (9-5-1), while Araya Kiminski stopped 15 for CEC (3-10-4), which played its eighth overtime game of the season and fourth in its last five outings.

