Prep report: East edged in boys hockey curtain-raiser

Charlie Olsen's goal with 11 minutes to play tipped the balance in White Bear Lake's favor as the visitors claimed a 5-3 decision over Duluth East in the boys hockey season opener for both teams.

After Henry Murray scored for East in the first period from behind center ice to tie the game at 1, the visiting Bears jumped out to another lead, 3-1, only for East to tie it up by the end of the period on goals by Cole Christian and Ian Christian. However, the third frame went to the visitors, with Joe Belisle scoring on an empty net to seal it with 1:03 to play.

East (0-1) goes out on the road to play St. Thomas Academy and former head coach Mike Randolph in the Youth Hockey Hub Opener on Saturday in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Grant Winkler (25) of Duluth East shoots the puck on goal against White Bear Lake goaltender Leo Gabriel (30) at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. The puck ricocheted off the right side goal post. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Superior 2, Eau Claire Memorial 1

The Spartans scored the go-ahead goal in the third period to net coach Evan Nelson his first win in charge of the Superior program.

Waconia 4, Greenway 2

Power play goals from Thomas Vekich and Aden Springer in the third period weren't enough for the Raiders to grab a victory on opening night. The Raiders also had a 35-22 shot advantage, but Matt Johnson made 33 saves for Waconia. Ethan Ambuehl stopped 19 shots for Greenway.

South St. Paul 1, North Shore 1

Bruce Doeren of the Packers and Cole Anderson of the Storm exchanged goals in the third period and that was all the scoring to be had as the teams skated to a season-opening tie on Friday night at Lake County Arena in Two Harbors.

Chase Mallory made 16 saves for the Storm, which had a 38-17 advantage in shots on goal.

East Ridge 6, Duluth Marshall 2

Goals from Henry Drevnick and Pierce Gouin (on the power play) couldn't get the Hilltoppers out of a 4-1 hole the Raptors dug for them in the first period. Sam Pollard made 30 saves for Marshall.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids/Greenway 5, White Bear Lake 2

Mercury Bischoff had a goal and three assists as the Lightning won the opening game of their tournament at the IRA Civic Center on Friday night. Kalle Reed had three assists for GR/G, which got five goals from five players.

Riley Toivonen made 18 saves.

In the other game at the IRA, Blaine blanked Hibbing/Chisholm 3-0.

St. Cloud 6, Rock Ridge 2

Natalie Bergman scored a pair of goals for the Wolverines, but a Lauren Juncewski hat trick led the hosts to victory in St. Cloud.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Croix Lutheran 64, Grand Rapids 55

A 28-point game from Taryn Hamling wasn't enough for the Thunderhawks to get a win at the Thanksgiving Tip-Off at St. Thomas. Jessika Lofstrom had 14 points for Rapids, but St. Croix Lutheran had four players in double figures led by 21 points from Callie Oakland.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 70, Stewartville 56

Jordan Zubich poured in 25 points as the the Rangers clamped down on defense in the second half, turning a one-point halftime deficit into a 14-point victory.

Duluth East forward Thomas Gunderson (15) gets the puck on goal against White Bear Lake goaltender Leo Gabriel (30) at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth East forward Makoto Sudoh (8) controls the puck in front of the White Bear Lake goal at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Luke Rose (14) of Duluth East gets tangled up while chasing the puck against White Bear Lake at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on Friday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune