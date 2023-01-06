99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 5

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: East boys match up with, beat Osseo

East's 6-foot-8 Rocco Paulson and Patrick Smith faced Osseo's Aaron Smith and Trey Smith.

010623.S.DNT.PrepReport_1.JPG
Duluth East's Patrick Smith goes up for a layup during the Greyhounds home win over Osseo Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 05, 2023 10:40 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Forced to match up with someone their own size for perhaps the first time all season, Duluth East passed the test on Thursday, taking down Osseo 68-61 at home.

Rocco Paulson and Patrick Smith, both listed at 6-foot-8, matched up with 6-8 Osseo center Aaron Smith and 6-6 small forward Trey Smith.

Paulson and Trey Smith both finished with 18 points to lead their respective teams.

010623.S.DNT.PrepReport_2.JPG
Duluth East's Jobe Juenemann goes up for a layup during a home win over Osseo on Thursday.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

East held a 33-23 lead at the half, which was enough cushion to see out their sixth win in seven games.

Michael Kastelic made four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points for East, while Jobe Juenemann added 10.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cloquet 67, Aitkin 48

010623.S.DNT.PrepReport_6.JPG
Cloquet's Marco Mayorga is fouled going up for a shot during the Lumberjacks home win over Aitkin Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Kollin Bonneville’s 21 points paced the Lumberjacks to back-to-back victories for the first time this season.

Marco Mayorga scored 13 points for Cloquet, which led 27-17 at the half.

Cherry 93, Wrenshall 57

Noah Sundquist posted 28 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers, who had four scorers in double figures. Carson Brown added 19 points.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

010623.S.DNT.PrepReport_3.JPG
Esko's Kallie Sinnott goes up for a shot over the defense of Cloquet's Quinn Danielson during the Lumberjacks' win on Thursday at Esko.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Cloquet 58, Esko 57

The Lumberjacks survived a thrilling finish on the road to get their 10th win of the season.

Alexa Snesrud made up for missing free throws in the final minute by knocking down the go-ahead bucket late.

Esko’s Cairin Berger had a look for a buzzerbeater but it didn’t go.

Snesrud scored 20 points to lead all scorers, while Kiley Issendorf added 13.

ADVERTISEMENT

Esko had a balanced scoring effort led by Hannah Swanson’s 13 points. Kyra Johnson and Avery Kuklinski finished with 12 apiece.

Superior 82, Rock Ridge 55

The Spartans offense hit the afterburners in the second half, breaking out of a close 28-27 game at the break with 54 second-half points.Savannah Leopold led the charge, finishing with 31 points, including six of the Spartans’ eight 3-pointers. Eva Peterson scored 15 and Emma Raye and Kloe Zentkowski added 12 points apiece.

For the Wolverines, who made 12 triples, Emma Lamppa had a team-high 19 points (with four 3’s), while Anna Westby and Maija Lamppa scored 16 and 13 points, respectively.

Two Harbors 67, Silver Bay 29

Karly Holm poured in 36 points for the Agates, who led 47-8 at the half.

Cherry 57, Deer River 31

The Tigers held the Warriors to just 10 points in the second half to cement their victory, while Jillian Sajdak (18 points) and Anna Serna (17 points) carried the load on the offensive end.

Northwestern 66, Cameron 23

Tieryn Plasch scored 22 points and Abby Johnson 15 as the Tigers raised their record to 6-4, 5-1 in the Heart O’ North Conference.

BOYS HOCKEY

010623.S.DNT.PrepReport_5.JPG
Duluth Denfeld's Nick McGillivary, 27, clears the puck during the Hunters' 2-0 win over Proctor on Thursday.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Denfeld 2, Proctor 0

Connor Doyle stopped 30 shots as the Hunters claimed a shutout against neighboring Proctor despite having three defensemen out of the lineup at St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We defended really hard and we got really, really good goaltending," Denfeld coach Dale Jago said. "For the most part we played on the right side of the puck and rose up though we are missing a lot of guys. It was just some good efforts played on the right side of the and we pursued the puck when we had a chance."

Nolan Harju put the Hunters in the lead 5:31 into the game, but the contest remained goalless from then on until John Scott scored into an empty net with 21 seconds to play.

AJ Reyelts made 33 saves to take a hard-luck loss for the Rails.

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Greenway 1

The Bluejackets used a three-goal second period to pull away from the Raiders on Thursday night at Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Christian Dixon, Christian Edmonds and Beau Frider helped turn a 1-0 lead into a 4-1 advantage over the middle 17 minutes, while teammate Broden Fawcett scored in the first and third periods.

Braden Boyer stopped 14 shots for Hibbing/Chisholm, while Derek Gebeau made 36 saves for the Raiders.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Superior 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 0

The Superior defense kept the area in front of goaltender Kaylie Nault locked down on Thursday, allowing nine shots on goal, all of which Nault stopped.

The Spartans knocked on the offensive door several times, generating 43 shots on goal but only broke through twice, one from Emma Ferg in the first period and the other from Addy Benson 1:37 into the third period. Addison Hess stopped the other 41 for the Bluejackets.

BOYS SWIMMING

Superior’s Joe Duzell swims his way to a first place finish in the 100 yard butterfly
Superior’s Joe Duzell swims his way to a first place finish in the 100 yard butterfly during the Spartans duel with Menomonie in Superior Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior 109, Menomonie 73

The Spartans did it with depth on Thursday, outscoring Menomonie despite the visiting side claiming a majority (seven of 12) first-place finishes.

Joe Duzell of Superior won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:06.26 and participated in a pair of winning freestyle relays. Paolo Pagnucci won the 50 freestyle in 24.69 and was part of a relay win, while Arthur Pfeil was the other individual winner, taking the 100 free in 1:03.61.

PREP SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Duluth East 68, Osseo 61
Grand Rapids 64, Duluth Denfeld 59
Cloquet 67, Aitkin 48
Cherry 93, Wrenshall 57
Solon Springs 78, Butternut 22
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Superior 82, Rock Ridge 55
South Ridge 87, McGregor 18
Cherry 57, Deer River 31
Hibbing 53, International Falls 39
Northwestern 66, Cameron 23
Two Harbors 67, Silver Bay 29
Barnum 60, Carlton 21
Solon Springs 57, Butternut 37
Proctor 61, Hermantown 39
BOYS HOCKEY
Duluth Denfeld 2, Proctor 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Greenway 1
GIRLS HOCKEY
Superior 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 0
BOYS SWIMMING
Superior 109, Menomonie 73

Superior’s Paolo Pagnucci grabs a breath as he swims to a second place finish in the 500 yard freestyle
Superior’s Paolo Pagnucci grabs a breath as he swims to a second place finish in the 500 yard freestyle during the Spartans duel with Menomonie in Superior Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior’s Danny Schnell dives into the water before he swims to a second place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke
Superior’s Danny Schnell dives into the water before he swims to a second place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke during the Spartans duel with Menomonie in Superior Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior’s Evan DeMars swims his leg of the Spartans 200 yard freestyle relay
Superior’s Evan DeMars swims his leg of the Spartans 200 yard freestyle relay team during their duel with Menomonie in Superior Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. The relay team won the race.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Superior’s Wyatt Tischler flips in the air in front of his Spartan teammates during the diving portion of the duel with Menomonie
Superior’s Wyatt Tischler flips in the air in front of his Spartan teammates during the diving portion of the duel with Menomonie in Superior Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
010623.S.DNT.PrepReport_4.JPG
Cloquet's Reese Sheldon goes up for a shot during a win over Aitkin Thursday, Jan. 6, 2023.
Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune
IMG-1942.jpg
Prep
Jayson Shaugabay closing in on T.J. Oshie's Warroad scoring mark
Shaugabay has 236 career varsity points for the Warriors. He is five away from matching Oshie's 241.
Cloquet tops Proctor.
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks edge Rails in OT classic
Cloquet's Alexa Snesrud and Proctor's Hope Carlson dueled past the end of regulation.
January 03, 2023 11:07 PM
Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) jumps into the boards as she celebrates Isabella Thompson’s game-winning goal in overtime
Prep
Prep report: Thompson the overtime heroine for Superior girls
The game-winning goal ended a spirited effort from North Shore, which was outshot 33-15.
January 03, 2023 10:52 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Mirage prevail in outdoor game
Proctor/Hermantown and the Duluth Northern Stars played an outdoor game at a rink near Fryberger Arena for the second consecutive year.
December 31, 2022 07:34 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTHIBBING-CHISHOLM BLUEJACKETSSUPERIOR SPARTANSHOCKEYDULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDSDULUTH DENFELD HUNTERSPROCTOR RAILSCLOQUET LUMBERJACKSESKO ESKOMOSBOYS HOCKEYGIRLS BASKETBALLSUPERIOR SPARTANSGREENWAY RAIDERSROCK RIDGE WOLVERINESCHERRY TIGERSWRENSHALL WRENSTWO HARBORS AGATESSILVER BAY MARINERS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Defender blocks shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Scrappy defense a point of pride for red-hot Barnum
The Bombers notched their fifth-consecutive win in stifling fashion over Carlton in a 60-21 final.
January 05, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
122121.S.DNT.PREPGHOOPS.C12.jpg
Prep
Elite lineup descending on East gym for Lake Superior Classic
Saturday's septuple-header includes five teams ranked in the top 10 of their divisions statewide and several other great matchups.
January 05, 2023 06:25 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Miles Fischer, of CEC, races in the CEC Nordic Under the Lights Invite
Prep
Prep Nordic skiing: CEC teams power through inclement weather at home invitational
The CEC girls finished third among the seven teams at the event, while the boys placed fifth of nine teams.
January 04, 2023 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Rothe, Mirage muscle their way past Rebels
Proctor/Hermantown’s unmatched depth continues to be envy of Northland girls hockey.
January 03, 2023 10:58 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki