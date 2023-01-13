Prep report: Eagles flying highest in Indianhead boys basketball

Solon Springs made its stamp on the Indianhead Conference boys basketball race, shutting down Hurley 79-47 in a meeting of teams unbeaten in conference play.

The Eagles (10-1), whose only loss came against Division 1 Superior on Dec. 20, took control of the game from the start, generating a 20-point lead (46-26) at the half. Isaiah Kastern went back to the locker room with 15 points, while Dylan Taggart and Abe Ahlberg made two threes apiece. By the end of the contest, Kastern had a game-high 24 points, while Taggart had 19.

Eli Talsma led Hurley (8-3) with 23 points, but none of the other Northstars had more than seven.

Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33

The Greyhounds did it with defense again on Thursday, holding the Thunderhawks to exactly the same number of points they allowed when the teams first met in Duluth on Dec. 20. East led 30-13 at the half.

On the offensive end, Jobe Juenemann scored a game-high 14 points, while Michael Kastelic and Patrick Smith had 10 points apiece.

Northwestern 71, Cameron 63

The Tigers trailed 37-33 on the road at halftime but pulled out their ninth win in 10 games this year and their 25th consecutive Heart O’North Conference victory.

Four Tigers scored in double figures, led by Cole Lahti’s 18 points. Gavin Williams knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17, while Bryce Oswskey kicked in 13 and Jase Nelson 12.

Northwestern overcame a 22-point night from Tyson Lucas of Cameron.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barnum 57, Floodwood 55

After a relatively fast-paced and close first half, the Bombers and Polar Bears grinded it out down the stretch, with the host Bombers claiming a narrow victory.

It was 37-35 Floodwood at the break. The teams combined for just 40 second-half points, but Barnum had 22 of them.

Rayna Klejeski led Barnum (9-1) with 16 points, while Allison Marine and Janaya Jurek scored 15 apiece.

For Floodwood (5-4), Kenzie Kiminski paced all scorers with 23, while Alice Irvine kicked in 17.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, North Woods 51

Jordan Zubich scored 28 points and Sage Ganyo 26 as the Rangers rolled to victory in Cook.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 4, Brainerd 1

Thomas Gunderson scored a pair of goals as the Greyhounds erased an early 1-0 deficit in skating to the victory at Heritage Center.

Brady Johnson put Brainerd up 1-0 at 6:06 in the first but it was all Greyhounds after that as Drew Raukar had 19 saves for East (8-5-1) and Brody Lund had 49 saves for Brainerd (5-6).

Greenway 5, Northern Lakes 3

Gino Troumbly scored a pair of goals as the Raiders overcame a 3-2 deficit with three goals in a 2:10 span midway through the third period.

Derek Gibeau had 30 saves for Greenway (5-7) and Ethan Kunz had 25 saves for Northern Lakes (5-5).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Duluth Marshall 1

The Lumberjacks had a 16-5 shot advantage after a period and 33-10 after two but finally turned that into goals in the third to get past the Hilltoppers at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

A.J. Kazel broke the seal on the Marshall net and tied the game, while Ethan Kiichowski scored the go-ahead goal and Lucas Rauner had the insurance tally.

Owen Wilson had a pair of assists for the 9-3 Lumberjacks.

Hermantown 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

The Hawks fell behind in the second period, but George Peterson had the equalizer in the second period and three players scored in the last 6:35 of the third as the Hawks turned a 49-12 shot advantage into their 10th win of the season.

GIRLS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Duluth 3 (OT)

Gracyn Schipper’s goal with 11.4 seconds remaining in regulation lifted the Duluth Northern Stars to a 3-3 tie with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Heritage Center.

The game was a seesaw affair, with the Northern Stars (9-5-3) holding a thin 25-24 advantage in shots over the Lumberjacks (2-10-3).

