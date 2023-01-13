99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Thursday, January 12

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Eagles flying highest in Indianhead boys basketball

Solon Springs dominated Hurley behind 24 points from Isaiah Kastern.

Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (3) and Isaiah Kastern (50) force Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24) into turning the ball over
Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (3) and Isaiah Kastern (50) force Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24) into turning the ball over in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 12.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
January 12, 2023 10:56 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Solon Springs made its stamp on the Indianhead Conference boys basketball race, shutting down Hurley 79-47 in a meeting of teams unbeaten in conference play.

The Eagles (10-1), whose only loss came against Division 1 Superior on Dec. 20, took control of the game from the start, generating a 20-point lead (46-26) at the half. Isaiah Kastern went back to the locker room with 15 points, while Dylan Taggart and Abe Ahlberg made two threes apiece. By the end of the contest, Kastern had a game-high 24 points, while Taggart had 19.

Eli Talsma led Hurley (8-3) with 23 points, but none of the other Northstars had more than seven.

Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33

The Greyhounds did it with defense again on Thursday, holding the Thunderhawks to exactly the same number of points they allowed when the teams first met in Duluth on Dec. 20. East led 30-13 at the half.

On the offensive end, Jobe Juenemann scored a game-high 14 points, while Michael Kastelic and Patrick Smith had 10 points apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern 71, Cameron 63

The Tigers trailed 37-33 on the road at halftime but pulled out their ninth win in 10 games this year and their 25th consecutive Heart O’North Conference victory.

Four Tigers scored in double figures, led by Cole Lahti’s 18 points. Gavin Williams knocked down five 3-pointers and scored 17, while Bryce Oswskey kicked in 13 and Jase Nelson 12.

Northwestern overcame a 22-point night from Tyson Lucas of Cameron.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barnum 57, Floodwood 55

After a relatively fast-paced and close first half, the Bombers and Polar Bears grinded it out down the stretch, with the host Bombers claiming a narrow victory.

It was 37-35 Floodwood at the break. The teams combined for just 40 second-half points, but Barnum had 22 of them.

Rayna Klejeski led Barnum (9-1) with 16 points, while Allison Marine and Janaya Jurek scored 15 apiece.

For Floodwood (5-4), Kenzie Kiminski paced all scorers with 23, while Alice Irvine kicked in 17.

Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, North Woods 51

Jordan Zubich scored 28 points and Sage Ganyo 26 as the Rangers rolled to victory in Cook.

ADVERTISEMENT

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 4, Brainerd 1

Thomas Gunderson scored a pair of goals as the Greyhounds erased an early 1-0 deficit in skating to the victory at Heritage Center.

Brady Johnson put Brainerd up 1-0 at 6:06 in the first but it was all Greyhounds after that as Drew Raukar had 19 saves for East (8-5-1) and Brody Lund had 49 saves for Brainerd (5-6).

Greenway 5, Northern Lakes 3

Gino Troumbly scored a pair of goals as the Raiders overcame a 3-2 deficit with three goals in a 2:10 span midway through the third period.

Derek Gibeau had 30 saves for Greenway (5-7) and Ethan Kunz had 25 saves for Northern Lakes (5-5).

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Duluth Marshall 1

The Lumberjacks had a 16-5 shot advantage after a period and 33-10 after two but finally turned that into goals in the third to get past the Hilltoppers at Northwoods Credit Union Arena.

A.J. Kazel broke the seal on the Marshall net and tied the game, while Ethan Kiichowski scored the go-ahead goal and Lucas Rauner had the insurance tally.

Owen Wilson had a pair of assists for the 9-3 Lumberjacks.

Hermantown 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

The Hawks fell behind in the second period, but George Peterson had the equalizer in the second period and three players scored in the last 6:35 of the third as the Hawks turned a 49-12 shot advantage into their 10th win of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Duluth 3 (OT)

Gracyn Schipper’s goal with 11.4 seconds remaining in regulation lifted the Duluth Northern Stars to a 3-3 tie with Cloquet-Esko-Carlton at Heritage Center.

The game was a seesaw affair, with the Northern Stars (9-5-3) holding a thin 25-24 advantage in shots over the Lumberjacks (2-10-3).

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 56, Grand Rapids 33

Crosby-Ironton 67, Greenway 39

Solon Springs 79, Hurley 47

Cherry 101, Littlefork-Big Falls 37

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barnum 57, Floodwood 55

Moose Lake/Willow River 40, Carlton 33

Two Harbors 71, Wrenshall 21

South Ridge 59, Cromwell-Wright 58

Grand Rapids 72, Duluth Marshall 57

Mountain Iron-Buhl 96, North Woods 51

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 4, St. Cloud Cathedral 1

Greenway 5, Northern Lakes 3

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3, Duluth Marshall 1

Duluth East 4, Brainerd 1

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 3, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3 (OT)

Proctor/Hermantown 3, Chisago Lakes 1

North Shore 6, International Falls 0

Duluth Marshall 3, Moose Lake Area 2 (OT)

High school girls play basketball
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Jessika Lofstrom powers Grand Rapids past Duluth Marshall
The Thunderhawks’ junior scored 22 second-half points in the win.
boys play high school basketball game
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East gets ‘snowball’ rolling against Hermantown
The Hawks lost their first game of the season, but “there’s a lot to build on,” according to coach Andy Fenske.
January 10, 2023 11:03 PM
Superior’s Tre Sanigar (5) crosses up Duluth Marshall’s Andrew Chege (0) near the end of first half
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys light up scoreboard
The 106 points is the most the Spartans have scored in a single game since at least the 2003-04 season.
January 10, 2023 10:53 PM
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Esko girls hold off Proctor
Kyra Johnson scored off the dribble with 25 seconds left and the Eskomos got a block on the other end to preserve the victory.
January 10, 2023 12:28 AM

Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) slices past the Hurley defense for a bucket
Solon Springs’ Abe Ahlberg (21) slices past the Hurley defense for a bucket in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett (13) scores on the Hurley defense
Solon Springs’ Kaden Corlett (13) scores on the Hurley defense in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (3) drives past Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24)
Solon Springs’ Dylan Taggart (3) drives past Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) scores in the post over Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24) and Brett Van Epern (30)
Solon Springs’ Isaiah Kastern (50) scores in the post over Hurley’s Dominic Croci (24) and Brett Van Epern (30) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
Solon Springs’ Jaxson Kastern (41) swats the shot attempt of Hurley’s Carter Hall (21)
Solon Springs’ Jaxson Kastern (41) swats the shot attempt of Hurley’s Carter Hall (21) in the first half of the game in Solon Springs on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTSOLON SPRINGS EAGLESBOYS BASKETBALLDULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDSGRAND RAPIDS THUNDERHAWKSNORTHWESTERN TIGERSBARNUM BOMBERSFLOODWOOD POLAR BEARSMOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL RANGERSCLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONDULUTH MARSHALL HILLTOPPERSHERMANTOWN HAWKSDULUTH NORTHERN STARS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
high school girls play hockey
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Duluth Marshall edges Moose Lake Area in overtime thriller
The Hilltoppers had 46 of 49 shots stopped by Rebels' goaltender Mallory Hartl in a 3-2 final.
January 12, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
high school girls play hockey game
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Lightning pull away from tight contest to top Hilltoppers
DeBay scores game-winner, Bischoff adds two tallies as GRG wins LSC contest featuring plenty of star power.
January 10, 2023 10:38 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Rock Ridge captains
Prep
'Fiercely united' Rock Ridge boys basketball team off to excellent start
Players from Virginia and Eveleth-Gilbert are getting used to each other, new surroundings and a brand-new home at Rock Ridge High School to open next season.
January 09, 2023 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Rock Ridge beats Two Harbors
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Rock Ridge shakes off pressure; hands Two Harbors first loss
Carter Mavec poured in 30 points.
January 09, 2023 10:50 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb