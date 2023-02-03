Prep report: Duluth East girls basketball edges Proctor in OT

The Rails forced overtime on a late basket but the Greyhounds won the night on Thursday, Feb. 2, as Duluth East girls basketball outlasted Proctor 60-54.

Proctor’s Paige Evans scored on a drive to the basket in the closing seconds of regulation to tie the game at 51 but the Rails were held to just three points in the extra session.

Rachel Hagen paced the Greyhounds (12-8) with 23 points.

For Proctor (14-7), Chloe Carlson made four 3-pointers and scored 21 points, while Hope Carlson kicked in 16.

Duluth East's Rachel Hagen, 20, drives around the screen of teammate Ashlynne Guenther during the Greyhounds' overtime win Thursday. Hagen finished with a game-high 23 points. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Wrenshall 57, McGregor 55 (OT)

The Wrens worked overtime but earned their first win of the season by beating the Mercuries at home. The decision avenged an earlier 64-46 win for McGregor when the teams met in McGregor on Jan. 24.

Janae Sjodin led the way for the Wrens (1-15) with 29 points and 10 rebounds, while Frenchie Klimek added 14 points and five boards.

Northwestern 52, Barron 48

The Tigers unleashed a furious late rally, scoring the game's last 14 points to earn a memorable home victory on Tuesday in Maple.

Barron led 48-38 in the last four minutes before Ashlyn Sutherland sparked the comeback with a steal and a 3-pointer.

Tieryn Plasch scored 19 of her 23 points in the second half, while Gabby Risley finished with 11 for the 15-5 Tigers (12-2 Heart O'North).

Esko 63, South Ridge 54

Hannah Swanson contributed a team-high 15 points as the Eskomos raised their record to 11-6 and achieved their first three-game win streak of the season.

For South Ridge (16-4), Svea Snickers scored 17 points.

Grand Rapids 69, Cloquet 54

Taryn Hamling poured in 34 points for the Thunderhawks as they extended their winning streak to 18 games.

Jessika Lofstrom added 16 and Braya LaPlant 10.

Cromwell-Wright 59, Chisholm 31

The Cardinals held their opponents to 12 first-half points and rolled to victory.

Junior Mya Gronner led the way for Cromwell-Wright (16-4), scoring 20 points after knocking down six 3-pointers. Isabella Anderson added 15 points.

Tresa Baumgard scored 14 points to lead Chisholm (13-6).

Hermantown 61, Duluth Denfeld 22

Liv Birkeland scored 23 points as the Hawks cruised to their fourth win in their last five games.

Lauryn Biondi added 10 points for Hermantown (6-15).

Solon Springs 78, Butternut 48

Claire Holmstrom dominated the night for the Eagles in Butternut, recording a double-double and scoring 36 points.

Kyra Latvala added 20 for Solon Springs, now 12-7 overall and 9-3 in the Indianhead Conference.

Jersey Polencheck scored 19 points to lead the Midgets.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 72, North Branch 59

The Hawks claimed a meaningful win on the road on Thursday night, winning in a matchup between the top two Section 7AAA teams in the Quality Results Formula computer rankings.

Hermantown (13-4) built a 35-21 halftime lead, which was enough cushion to ensure the Hawks would avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season.

Abe Soumis led the Hawks with 22 points, while Peyton Menzel scored 16 and Blake Schmitz 15.

Cherry 96, Greenway 27

Noah Sundquist scored 27 points, including the 1,000th of his career as the Tigers (14-3) strolled to victory at home in Iron.

Isaac Asuma scored 20 points for Cherry.

BOYS SWIMMING

Duluth wins LSC meet

Duluth claimed the Lake Superior Conference meet that concluded on Thursday night in Grand Rapids, the first time a league championship meet has been contested in 20 years.

Their point total of 606.5 was well ahead of the runner-up and host Thunderhawks (459) and Hibbing (316).

NORDIC SKIING

East leads way at home invitational

The Northland’s ski teams toughed it out on a frigid day at the Snowflake Ski Center in Duluth.

Oliver Miatke led a Duluth East sweep of the top six places in the boys pursuit. The senior finished 66 seconds ahead of teammate Aiden Van Straten, with Carl Morse rounding out the top three.

Zoe Devine of Ely held off three Duluth East skiers to win the girls’ pursuit, 33 seconds ahead of East junior Rowan Bixler and 47 ahead of East junior Lydia Kraker. Della Bettendorf of Proctor/Hermantown notched a top-five finish, just behind fourth-place Anna-Britta Helmer of East.

East won both team competitions.

BOYS HOCKEY

Proctor 1, Superior 0

Blake Imhoff was the man of the match for Proctor on Thursday night at St. Luke’s Sports and Event Center, making 38 saves to shut out the Spartans in a Lake Superior Conference game.

Imhoff’s efforts notched him his second shutout of the season.

The game was scoreless into the third period, where Carson Pavlowich scored the breakthrough goal from Nolan Okstad’s assist at the 2:16 mark.

The win gets Proctor (10-10) to the .500 mark for the first time since the first week of the season.

Superior goaltender Trent Peterson made 35 saves a night after stopping 59 Duluth East shots. The Spartans are also now 10-10.

Hermantown 6, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 1

The Hawks notched six goals from six players and pulled away late for a victory at Hermantown Arena.

Matt Kauppinen opened the scoring for the Hawks (17-2-1), while Dallas Vieau and Will Esterbrooks potted goals in the second period. Hermantown then scored three times in the closing period to finish off the win.

Ryan Jones had the Lumberjacks’ goal. CEC is 12-7-1 on the season.

Eagan 4, Duluth Marshall 1

Kai Melton had a power play goal for the Hilltoppers, but two Eagan goals in the first five minutes proved to be too much for Marshall to overcome.

Sam Pollard made 19 saves for the Hilltoppers (7-14).

