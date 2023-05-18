99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Prep report: Duluth East blasts 10th-ranked Centennial

In other area action, Duluth Marshall edged Hermantown in extra innings and Duluth Denfeld topped St. Francis.

Player fist bumps teammate.
Duluth East’s Charlie Sutherland (22) gets knuckles from a teammate after scoring in the sixth inning of the Greyhounds' game with Grand Rapids at Wade Stadium in Duluth on April 27.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
Today at 10:43 PM

DULUTH — Duluth East senior Charlie Sutherland allowed three hits and two runs over four innings and struck out 10 to lead the Greyhounds to a 12-2, five-inning win over Centennial Wednesday.

Sutherland, a Minnesota recruit, also had an RBI and three runs scored in the win over the Cougars, the No. 10 AAAA team in Minnesota.

Dylan Manchester went 2-for-3 with three RBIs, while Jack Teachworth and Dylan Cole both drove in two for the Greyhounds.

Esko 17, Mesabi East 1

Cale Haugen went 3-for-3 with two doubles, a home run, four RBIs, three runs and a stolen base for host Esko Wednesday afternoon. Not to be outdone, Sam Haugen was 2-for-2 with two doubles, a home run, three RBIs, two runs and a stolen base. Dakota Kruse paced Mesabi East with a home run.

Esko's Jackson Peterson pitched three innings of shutout ball, fanned five, allowed two hits and walked none.

Duluth Marshall 10, Hermantown 8

Owen Marsolek and Max Berrisford had back-to-back RBI singles in the top of the ninth inning to give Duluth Marshall a 10-8 win over Hermantown.

Marsolek finished with three RBIs and Charlie Hayden had two for the Hilltoppers.

Hermantown struggled in the field with six errors and six Hawk pitchers combined for 11 walks in the game.

Garron Opsahl had three RBIs for Hermantown and River Freeman had two.

Duluth Denfeld 19, St. Francis 9

Duluth Denfeld’s Johnny Scott went 2-for-3 with a double and five RBIs Wednesday in a 19-9, five-inning win over St. Francis.

The Hunters took a 9-1 lead, but the Fighting Saints reeled off eight straight runs to tie the score before Denfeld scored the final 10 runs of the game.

Vinny Udd drove in three runs for the Hunters and Tyler Stuart went 2-for-4 with two RBIs for the Hunters.

Wyatt Hindermann allowed one hit in one and two-thirds innings to get the win.

SOFTBALL

Hermantown 11, Duluth East 0

Hermantown’s Lindsey Ewer allowed three hits over six innings Wednesday and struck out six in an 11-0 win over Duluth East.

Jadyn Lind went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBIs in the win for Hermantown, while Hope Kohanski drove in two runs and Emily Gustafson and Natalie Vitek were both 3-for-4.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northwood/Solon Springs boys take Indianhead Conference crown

Northwood/Solon Springs boys win Indianhead Conference title
The Northwood/Solon Springs boys show off their hardware after winning the Indianhead Conference title Tuesday in Ashland.
Contributed photo

Northwood/Solon Springs boys swept the three top spots in the 1,600 meters as the Green Eagles won the team title at the Indianhead Conference crown Tuesday in Ashland.

Sophomore Isaac Dickenson won the race with a time of 4 minutes, 37.21 seconds, with Tarver Sellwood finished second about 23 seconds later and Silas Kidder finished third and all three set personal records. Kidder won the 3,200-meter race in 11:25.21, with Dickenson finishing second about a half second behind.

The trio added Dylan Taggart to their team to win the 4x800-meter relay in 9:59.99 and Taggart turned around and won the 800-meter race in 2:00.39. Taggart’s 800 time broke a record set by Phil Graser of Mercer in 1989.

high school girls playing basketball
Prep
Wisconsin conference announces name change
Solon Springs High School will compete in the Northern Lights Conference beginning in the 2023-24 school year.
January 18, 2023 10:31 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports

Cade Lisson won the 400 meters in 53.62 seconds and joined the 4x400-meter relay team of Carson Kaunonen, Brandt Larson and Taggart to win the race in 3:52.3.

NSS’s girls relay team of Isabel Molina, Aubrey Guttormson, Zoe Smith and Maritza Serrano won the 4x800-meter relay in 13:05.37, more than four minutes ahead of the second place team from South Shore.

Molina and Guttormson joined Allison Alexander and Qamoni Peer to win the 4x400-meter relay in 5:04.89 — 46 seconds ahead of the team from Mercer — and Zoe Smith won the 3,200-meter run in 14:34.71.

SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Duluth East 12, Centennial 2

Princeton 5, Grand Rapids 1
Duluth Marshall 10, Hermantown 8
Duluth Denfeld 19, St. Francis 9

SOFTBALL

Superior 11, Proctor 0
Cloquet 8, Moose Lake/Willow River 5
Hermantown 11, Duluth East 0

TUESDAY

SOFTBALL

Two Harbors 21, Floodwood 9

Third baseman fields the ball.
Prep
Prep softball: Superior’s Melania Luostari ‘finally’ blasts off
The Spartans’ sophomore is an outrageous 12-for-19 with four home runs and 18 RBIs in the last six games.
Shortstop makes grab.
Prep
Prep report: Duluth East falls to Eden Prairie
In other area action, South Ridge beat Cloquet and Grand Rapids topped Duluth Marshall.
May 16, 2023 11:05 PM
Runner clears the hurdle.
Prep
Prep track and field: Hermantown’s Harriman combines speed and power
The Hawks’ senior is looking to qualify for the state track meet in the 100-meter hurdles and discus.
May 16, 2023 10:29 PM
Player catches ball as player slides into base.
Prep
Prep report: Hermantown edges Superior in 10 innings
In area softball action, Proctor beat Esko, Moose Lake/Willow River shut out Duluth East and Duluth Denfeld beat South Ridge.
May 15, 2023 11:12 PM

By Staff reports
