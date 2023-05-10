Prep report: Despite ‘good ball,’ Wolfpack falls to Chisago Lakes

DULUTH — Duluth’s Logan Lian tallied a hat trick Monday, but the Wolfpack fell to Chisago Lakes 9-6 in boys lacrosse Tuesday at Ordean Stadium.

Lian scored twice late in the third quarter, cutting into a 7-2 Wildcats lead, but the Wolfpack couldn’t get any closer.

Duluth coach Scott Wishart said the team played made a few mistakes, but overall the Wolfpack played well.

Quinn Fisher (1) of Duluth carries the ball against Maddox Olson (19) of Chisago Lakes at Ordean Field on Tuesday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

“We played good ball today,” Wishart said. “We cleared the all very well, we play great defense, we played great a man down. We had a lot of good things that we did effectively today. They beat us to the exit, the beat us to faceoffs and some of those ground ball battles. We made some simple mistakes on turnovers and some poor shot selections, but if we stuck some of our shots that we did end up generating we should have been right in there.”

GIRLS SOCCER

Superior’s Brynn Johnson, center, is congratulated by her teammates after scoring a second-half goal during the Spartans' 2-1 loss to New Richmond at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

New Richmond 2, Superior 1

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) heads the ball in the second half of the Spartans' 2-1 loss to New Richmond at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex on Tuesday, May 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans were denied by the odd goal on Tuesday night at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Brynn Johnson found the back of the net for SHS in the second half but Superior fell to 1-5-1 on the year.

Superior entered the game unbeaten in its last two after winning 5-3 at Menomonie on Thursday, May 4 and drawing 1-1 at home vs. Chippewa Falls on Saturday, May 6.

BASEBALL

Duluth East 6, Lakeville South 2

The Greyhounds took the initiative with three early runs on a first-inning homer by Charlie Sutherland to back starter Bjorn Lind, then added three more run in the third inning.

East made the most of just four hits, with Joe Nick walking and scoring twice.

Lind allowed two runs (one earned) and three hits in five innings, walking three and striking out three.

Grand Rapids 3, Cloquet 2

A bases-loaded walk to Klous Jones forced in the game-winning run for the Thunderhawks in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Rapids tied up the game just before when Nolan Svatos’s sacrifice fly scored Xander Sheiman.

Svatos tossed a complete game, allowing five hits with four strikeouts and a walk.

Esko 13, Hibbing 2

Cale Haugen and Isaak Sertich went deep as the Eskomos rolled on their home field.

Esko scored four times in the first inning and five in the second to put it away early.

Sam Haugen was 2-for-3 with an RBI and scored three times to pace the Esko offense.

Finn Furcht and Sertich split pitching duties, each giving up just one hit, Furcht over three innings and Sertich two.

Hermantown 3-10, North St. Paul 1-7

The Hawks swept a doubleheader on the road, with River Freeman tossing a complete-game two hitter in the opener.

Freeman allowed one unearned run on two hits, plus had a triple and scored to help his own cause. Garron Opsahl finished 2-for-4 with an RBI.

In game two, Hermantown overcame a mid-game deficit with seven runs in the fifth inning.

Wylee Arro had a 2-for-3 game with two RBIs.

Landon Heinlen grabbed the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

Duluth Marshall 6, Proctor 1

The Hilltoppers manufactured the runs they needed to get past the Rails on Tuesday at Wade Stadium.

They took the lead with two runs in the third inning on two hits, two errors and an intentional walk, then added three more on two hits, two walks and a sacrifice.

Owen Marsolek and Max Berrisford had two hits apiece, with Owen Marsolek recording a double and Tanner Carlson a two-run triple.

Carter Boos allowed one run on five hits over six innings, striking out eight and walking two.

For Proctor, Blake Imhoff, Tanner Ross and AJ Reyelts had two-hit games. Tyler Berglund took the loss, allowing six runs (three earned) on seven hits over five innings.

Northwood/Solon Springs 17, Clear Lake 1

Dylan Taggart (four innings) and Isaac Ahlberg (one) combined on a one-hitter and had 12 strikeouts (nine for Taggart)

Taggart also had a huge day offensively, going 4-for-5 with three RBIs and scoring three times, but Abe Ahlberg homered twice and drove in five.

SOFTBALL

Superior pitcher and senior Haley Zembo (20) tears up as she hugs her sister Ally Zembo during Senior Night before the Spartans' victory over Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday, May 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Superior 8, Duluth Denfeld 0

Superior’s Ari Robillard (3) is greeted at home plate by Avery Visger (4) after scoring in the sixth inning of the Spartans' victory over Duluth Denfeld on Tuesday, May 9. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

Haley Zembo remained unhittable, throwing her fourth no-hitter of the season and third in the last eight days. This one was a perfect game, with 19 strikeouts, at NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Indigo Fish had a pair of doubles and three RBIs in a three-hit game, while Ari Robillard was also 3-for-4.

Moose Lake/Willow River 14, Carlton/Wrenshall 0

Alexis Hoffman blanked the Raptors on three hits over five innings, striking out nine.

She also led the offensive effort, going 3-for-4 with a triple and three RBIs, while Sarah Christy and Sandra Ribich both had a pair of hits and combined to drive in five runs.

Northwestern 3-27, Ladysmith 0-0

It took the Tigers until the sixth inning of game one to break out but boy did they.

Ellie Peterson was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles at the plate in game one, while Jalynn Tuura was 2-for-3 and drove in a run, while Emma Wennersten drove in two runs and was 1-for-2 with a walk.

Peterson allowed two hits in a complete-game shutout and struck out 18.

In the second game, the Tigers scored 11 times in the first inning and kept circling the basepaths.

Wennersten finished 5-for-5 with two RBIs, while Sydni Madison drove in six while going 3-for-4. Anna Sutherland had a homer in a 3-for-5 game with four RBIs, while Angela Brinker and Lillie Casper added two hits apiece.

Northwestern pitchers Madison and Peterson combined on a two-hit shutout over four innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Section 7AA True Team

Cloquet finished atop the boys field at the Section 7AA True Team meet on Tuesday, May 9 in North Branch, Minnesota.

The Lumberjacks finished with 567.5 points, while Chisago Lakes and Grand Rapids rounding out the top three.

In true team competition, each team fields entries in a series of flighted races and is scored according to their overall finish within the flight, allowing teams to be rewarded for depth instead of having a small number of dominant athletes.

Cloquet scored 40 points in both the 100 meters and triple jump and had 30 or more from 12 ther events.

Chisago Lakes (571.5) finished just ahead of North Branch (548) and Cloquet (541.5) on the girls side.

