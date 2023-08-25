Prep report: Denfeld falls in opener

DULUTH — Duluth Denfeld goalkeeper Cayley Larson had 11 saves, but the Hunters struggled in a season-opening 5-0 loss to Zimmerman Thursday at Marv Heikkinen Stadium.

Autumn Larson (4) of Denfeld gains control of the ball against Zimmerman at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

Lainie Winhoff tallied a hat trick in the shutout win for the Thunder.

Madison Mattson (19) of Denfeld boxes out Lainie Wehmhoof (17) of Zimmerman while controlling the ball at Walt Hunting Stadium-Marv Heikkinen Field on Thursday in Duluth. Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

The Hunters will be back in action at 2 p.m. Saturday when they host Osseo.

Esko 4, Cambridge-Isanti 1

Cambridge-Isanti offered little resistance to Esko’s potent offensive attack Thursday evening at Larson Stadium in Cambridge.

Esko’s Britta Koski opened up the visiting team’s offensive production when she found the back of the net with an assist from Jordyn Randa. Kaitlyn McConnell scored Esko’s second goal of the game with an assist from Randa and Celia Preiner.

Jordan Stodola scored Esko’s third goal of the game before Gwendolyn Lilly put the game out of reach with Esko’s fourth score of the night. She found the back of the net with an assist from Reese Kuklinski.

Emma Padgett tallied a team-high four saves and Hannah Roemer also recorded a save in the 4-1 victory Thursday night.

PREP FOOTBALL

Ogilvie 42, Cromwell-Wright 21

Cromwell-Wright’s Dylan Nyberg had touchdown runs of 40 and 62 yards, but the Cardinals fell to Ogilvie 42-21.

Ogilvie’s Isaiah Voss and Colby Milbradt each scored two touchdowns in the win.

Phoenix Anderson had a 5-yard touchdown run for the Cardinals and was three-for-three on extra point attempts.

BOYS SOCCER

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 2, Hermantown 0

Benilde-St. Margaret’s proved to be too much for Hermantown to handle Thursday afternoon.

The Red Knights played 80 minutes of shutout soccer on the road against Hermantown. While the hometown squad struggled to generate scoring opportunities, Benilde-St. Margaret’s generated several, two of which found the back of the net.

Jack Larew got the Red Knights on the board in the 10th minute of action with a goal that gave the visitors a 1-0 lead. After a scoreless rest of the opening half, Aidan Laue made it a 2-0 lead when he booted one past Hermantown goalkeeper Braeden Fulda in the 77th minute.

Benilde-St. Margaret’s goalkeeper Max Park played a flawless game in net, tallying six saves in the 2-0 shutout victory. Hermantown’s Fulda recorded nine saves in the loss.

VOLLEYBALL

Hermantown 3, Duluth Marshall 0

The Hermantown Hawks took care of business against Duluth Marshall in a three-set sweep on Thursday evening in Hermantown.

After winning each of the first two sets 25-12, Hermantown completed the best-of-five sweep with a 25-11 victory in the third and final set of the night. Hannah Hyjek orchestrated the offense, as she tallied 26 set assists.

Gabi Arntson led all Hawks with 11 kills while also tallying a team-high four blocks. Claire Kaups had nine kills and also notched a pair of aces in the three-set sweep. Abbey McCubbin and Caitlyn Salgy both recorded 11 digs.

Marshall’s Kailee Banta led the defensive resistance with her 17 digs, while teammate Ella Hron produced six set assists in Thursday night’s defeat. Addi Stauber’s six kills led Marshall, while Banta recorded a team-high three aces.

Northwestern opens at Onalaska’s Great River Sprawl

ONALASKA — The Northwestern Tigers kicked off the 2023 volleyball season with a pair of wins and six losses at the Great River Sprawl in Onalaska on Wednesday, Aug. 23, and Thursday, Aug. 24.

Northwestern fell in its first match of the year against Stratford, losing back-to-back sets (25-15, 25-12), which culminated in the 2-0 sweep. Onalaska defeated Northwestern in consecutive sets (25-19, 25-12) to hand the Tigers their second loss of the tournament.

Northwestern bounced back with a sweep of Boscobel (25-15, 25-15) and shortly thereafter defeated Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau in three sets (25-18, 24-26, 17-15). The following day, the Tigers fell in each of their final four matches against Green Bay Preble, Arcadia, Bangor and Fall Creek.

Shelby Hessel led Northwestern’s production throughout the tournament in Onalaska, as she tallied a team-high 50 kills, while also recording 15 aces and 53 digs, the second most by any Tiger.

Haylei Wermter recorded 14 kills and 43 digs; Addie Hanson had 62 digs; Karly Nichols tallied 16 kills and 15 aces; Riley Eberhardt had 84 set assists while Jillian Kunert recorded 16 kills at the two-day tournament.

Northwestern will be back in action against Superior at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, at Northwestern High School.

CROSS COUNTRY

Northwestern’s Martens wins boys’ 5,000-meter

Northwestern’s Morgan Martens earned medalist honors in the 5,000-meter race at the Ashland Oredocker Invitational at Chequamegon Bay Golf Club in Ashland on Thursday afternoon.

Martens finished the course in 16 minutes, 56.8 seconds, just over 20 seconds faster than Northwood/Solon Springs’ top finisher Dylan Taggart, who posted a runner-up time of 17:17.8. Julian Marynik was Superior’s top finisher, as he completed the course in 19:20.8.

On the girls’ side, Northwestern’s Jenna Hursh claimed top local honors, finishing second with a time of 20:56.1. She was bested only by Ashland’s Adeline Bauer, who paced the field with a time of 20:05.5.

Superior’s Tayler Mcmeekin earned top honors for the Spartans with her third-place time of 21:26.5. Maritza Serano-Orozco was the top finisher for Northwood/Solon Springs. She completed the course in 26:12.4, which secured a 32nd-place finish.