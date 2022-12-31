99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 30

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Culver's Cup goes home with Superior girls hockey

It marks a third tournament championship for a Northland girls hockey team this week.

Superior goalie Kaylie Nault (1) watches the puck after deflecting a shot
Superior goalie Kaylie Nault (1) watches the puck after deflecting a shot during the Spartans game with Duluth Marshall at the Superior Ice Arena in early December 2022.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram
By Staff reports
December 30, 2022 08:43 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Superior continued a dominant run through the Culver's Cup girls hockey tournament in Madison this week, scoring four times in the first period en route to a 5-1 win over the Metro Lynx in the championship game on Friday afternoon (Dec. 30) at the Madison Ice Arena.

Makaela Reinke opened the scoring after 3:03 elapsed. Near the midpoint of the period, Autumn Cooper and Addy Benson struck just eight seconds apart, and they were followed by an Emma Ferg goal at 12:40 for a 4-0 lead.

Benson added a second goal late in the next frame and the Spartans kept the Lynx off the scoreboard until six minutes into the third.

Kaylie Nault made 21 saves for Superior in her third win of the week and Gabryel Olson had a pair of assists. Superior, 11-1 and winners of eight straight, returns home to play North Shore on Tuesday at Superior Ice Arena.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 8, Blaine 1

The Greyhounds thumped the Bengals for a third straight win behind two goals apiece from Caden Cole and Wyatt Peterson and a five-point (one goal, four assists) performance by Grady Downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

East scored three goals in the first and two more in the second to put the contest away and held the Bengals to just 12 shots on goal, of which goaltender Drew Raukar stopped 11.

The three-game win streak is East's first December 2019 and marks the first time the Greyhounds have had a winning record (6-5) since the middle of the 2021 campaign.

Delano 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3

The Bluejackets fell victim to a third-period Tigers rally at the Hibbing Memorial Arena on Friday.

Mason Hargarten tied the game for Delano for a third time at 6:26 of the period and was followed by the eventual game-winner by Will Brown (his second power play goal of the game) with 2:07 to play and two empty-netters.

Peyton Taylor, Christian Dixon and Beau Frider had the goals for Hibbing/Chisholm, which got 30 saves in goal from Brayden Boyer.

Rock Ridge 5, Cambridge-Isanti 2

Dylan Hedley scored a pair as the Wolverines took down the Bluejackets at the Eveleth Hippodrome.

Goals from Cooper Levander and Ethan Jacobson helped Rock Ridge take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission before Hedley made it 3-1 in the second period. Cambridge-Isanti pulled within a goal early in the third on Will O'Donovan's second of the day, but Kasey Lamppa scored a shorthanded backbreaker for Rock Ridge and Hedley added an empty-netter.

Levi Maki made 31 saves for Rock Ridge.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crosby-Ironton 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 69

In a matchup between teams featuring two of the most sought-after recruits in Minnesota, the Rangers got 35 points from freshman sensation Tori Oehrlein to earn a victory in the Granite City Classic played at the College of St. Benedict. Oehrlein had 30 with 10 minutes left in the second half, including a half-court shot at the first-half buzzer.

The Rangers got 28 points from junior Jordan Zubich, including the 2,000th of her prep career. The loss ended a seven-game win streak for the Rangers (8-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 79, Delano 69

A 27-point game from Abe Soumis helped the Hawks knock off the Tigers in their home tournament on Friday afternoon.

Nathan Hill added 16 points and Keaton Christianson 13 for the Hawks, who edged Big Lake 77-74 on Thursday and have completed the 2022 portion of their schedule with a 5-0 mark despite snow cancellations putting an 18-day hole in their schedule.

Melrose Area 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 35

The Rebels hung tough for a half, but generating only 12 points in the second half was too much to overcome as MLWR lost three games in St. Cloud this week.

Nolan Nelson had a team-high nine points for MLWR (5-4).

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Melrose Area 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 35

White Bear Lake 70, Duluth East 68

New Life Academy 66, Cherry 60

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Nevis 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, South Ridge 52

Melrose Area 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 31

Crosby-Ironton 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 69

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Proctor 45

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 8, Blaine 1

Delano 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3

Rock Ridge 5, Cambridge-Isanti 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Superior 5, Metro Lynx 1

Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior girls knock off unbeaten Marshfield
The Spartans are 9-1 overall as their schedule turns over to 2023.
123022 S GFH EGFBHKY0191.jpg
Prep
Green Wave give No. 2 Hermantown stiff test, but Hawks prevail
Senior High outshot the defending state champions 10-3 in the first period before Hermantown slowly took over the game.
December 29, 2022 09:57 PM
Cloquet wins the Heritage Classic championship
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Physical Cloquet-Esko-Carlton outmuscles Wolfpack in Heritage Classic title game
The Lumberjacks’ Patrick Dunaiski scored twice in the first period and had three total points in the win.
December 29, 2022 09:08 PM
DSC_3875.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Antonutti's four-goal game puts 'Jacks in championship
CEC will face Park of Cottage Grove for the title on Thursday afternoon.
December 28, 2022 11:03 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTSUPERIOR SPARTANSDULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDSHIBBING-CHISHOLM BLUEJACKETSROCK RIDGE WOLVERINESMOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL RANGERSHERMANTOWN HAWKSMOOSE LAKE WILLOW RIVER REBELS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Superior captain Autumn Cooper (21) moves the puck up the ice during the Spartans game with Duluth Marshall
Prep
Prep girls hockey: Spartans surge to winning start
Superior is off to an 8-1 start and the future appears bright.
December 29, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown rolls past Delano with ‘next guy up’ mentality
Kade Kohanski, the Hawks’ top returning scorer, has been sidelined with a broken hand since a game against Hill-Murray on Dec. 3.
December 28, 2022 10:08 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep report: Shorthanded Proctor falls to New Prague
The CEC and Duluth Marshall boys were victorious in their tournament openers.
December 27, 2022 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
high school boys play hockey
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Despite losses, Superior eyes are on the postseason
Spartan coach Evan Nelson said the goal is to “get a little bit better” every day to get ready for the state tournament.
December 27, 2022 09:05 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb