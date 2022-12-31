Prep report: Culver's Cup goes home with Superior girls hockey

Superior continued a dominant run through the Culver's Cup girls hockey tournament in Madison this week, scoring four times in the first period en route to a 5-1 win over the Metro Lynx in the championship game on Friday afternoon (Dec. 30) at the Madison Ice Arena.

Makaela Reinke opened the scoring after 3:03 elapsed. Near the midpoint of the period, Autumn Cooper and Addy Benson struck just eight seconds apart, and they were followed by an Emma Ferg goal at 12:40 for a 4-0 lead.

Benson added a second goal late in the next frame and the Spartans kept the Lynx off the scoreboard until six minutes into the third.

Kaylie Nault made 21 saves for Superior in her third win of the week and Gabryel Olson had a pair of assists. Superior, 11-1 and winners of eight straight, returns home to play North Shore on Tuesday at Superior Ice Arena.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 8, Blaine 1

The Greyhounds thumped the Bengals for a third straight win behind two goals apiece from Caden Cole and Wyatt Peterson and a five-point (one goal, four assists) performance by Grady Downs.

East scored three goals in the first and two more in the second to put the contest away and held the Bengals to just 12 shots on goal, of which goaltender Drew Raukar stopped 11.

The three-game win streak is East's first December 2019 and marks the first time the Greyhounds have had a winning record (6-5) since the middle of the 2021 campaign.

Delano 6, Hibbing/Chisholm 3

The Bluejackets fell victim to a third-period Tigers rally at the Hibbing Memorial Arena on Friday.

Mason Hargarten tied the game for Delano for a third time at 6:26 of the period and was followed by the eventual game-winner by Will Brown (his second power play goal of the game) with 2:07 to play and two empty-netters.

Peyton Taylor, Christian Dixon and Beau Frider had the goals for Hibbing/Chisholm, which got 30 saves in goal from Brayden Boyer.

Rock Ridge 5, Cambridge-Isanti 2

Dylan Hedley scored a pair as the Wolverines took down the Bluejackets at the Eveleth Hippodrome.

Goals from Cooper Levander and Ethan Jacobson helped Rock Ridge take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission before Hedley made it 3-1 in the second period. Cambridge-Isanti pulled within a goal early in the third on Will O'Donovan's second of the day, but Kasey Lamppa scored a shorthanded backbreaker for Rock Ridge and Hedley added an empty-netter.

Levi Maki made 31 saves for Rock Ridge.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Crosby-Ironton 76, Mountain Iron-Buhl 69

In a matchup between teams featuring two of the most sought-after recruits in Minnesota, the Rangers got 35 points from freshman sensation Tori Oehrlein to earn a victory in the Granite City Classic played at the College of St. Benedict. Oehrlein had 30 with 10 minutes left in the second half, including a half-court shot at the first-half buzzer.

The Rangers got 28 points from junior Jordan Zubich, including the 2,000th of her prep career. The loss ended a seven-game win streak for the Rangers (8-2).

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hermantown 79, Delano 69

A 27-point game from Abe Soumis helped the Hawks knock off the Tigers in their home tournament on Friday afternoon.

Nathan Hill added 16 points and Keaton Christianson 13 for the Hawks, who edged Big Lake 77-74 on Thursday and have completed the 2022 portion of their schedule with a 5-0 mark despite snow cancellations putting an 18-day hole in their schedule.

Melrose Area 50, Moose Lake/Willow River 35

The Rebels hung tough for a half, but generating only 12 points in the second half was too much to overcome as MLWR lost three games in St. Cloud this week.

Nolan Nelson had a team-high nine points for MLWR (5-4).

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Life Academy 66, Cherry 60

Mountain Iron-Buhl 84, Nevis 71

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 85, South Ridge 52

Melrose Area 55, Moose Lake/Willow River 31

Sartell-St. Stephen 56, Proctor 45

BOYS HOCKEY

