Prep report: Cole Christian, Wyatt Peterson all over scoresheet in 'Hounds win

Cole Christian scored four times and Wyatt Peterson assisted on all seven Greyhounds goals as Duluth East took down Mounds View 7-4 on Saturday, Jan. 28 at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

Christian has scored in 12 of East’s 19 games this season, but Saturday marked his first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. He opened the scoring at 5:28 of the first period and assisted on a Thomas Gunderson goal that made it 2-0. His second goal of the night came at 10:11 of period two and made it 3-1, while the last two came 4:25 apart early in the third period to make it 5-2.

Peterson’s previous high on assists in a game this season was two.

Henry Murray finished with a goal and three assists and Thomas Gunderson had two goals and two assists.

Kole Konstedt made 15 saves for the ‘Hounds (12-6-1).

Gentry Academy 8, Duluth Marshall 2

The Hilltoppers led 2-1 after one but that was the end of the highlights for the home team on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Reese Shaw and Ryder Betzold both finished with two goals for the Stars, who also got three assists from Eli Bailey.

Marshall scored twice on five shots in the first period, via Henry Drevnick and Pierce Gouin, but was outshot 42-10 over the last two periods.

Sam Pollard made 43 saves for Marshall (6-13).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 2, Dodge County 1 (OT)

Freshman Mae McCall was the heroine of the day as the Northern Stars won in overtime on Saturday in a matinee at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

McCall’s game winner, her second goal of the day, raised Duluth’s record to 12-7-3 on the season. With three games remaining in coach Ali Randall’s first season, the Northern Stars are guaranteed to have a winning record for the first time since 2009.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 56, Irondale 51

The Greyhounds held on for a home win on Saturday behind 13 points from Patrick Smith.

Michael Kastelic added 12 points and Jobe Juenemann 11.

Northwestern 90, Hayward 33

The Tigers breezed to a 10-0 record in the Heart O’North Conference behind 19 points from Jase Nelson and 18 from Cole Lahti.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 58, Prescott 48

Northwestern earned a meaningful victory Saturday in the Northwest Basketball Challenge in Somerset, Wisconsin, taking down a Cardinals squad that is leading its Middle Border Conference and is ranked No. 10 in Wisconsin Division 3.

Tieryn Plasch poured in 27 points in the win, while Shayna Wick added 13 as the Tigers went to 13-5 on the season.

Solon Springs 55, Frederic 32

Claire Holmstrom’s 17 points and a strong defensive effort helped the Eagles to victory.

Solon Springs held the Vikings to 16 points in each half, which was more than enough support for an offense that had four scorers in double figures. Kyra Latvala scored 12, while Bailey Monson and Ella Postl scored 10 apiece. Solon raised its record to 10-7 without the benefit of a made 3-pointer.

Cloquet 60, North Branch 41

Ava Carlson poured in 20 points as the Lumberjacks won a Section 7AAA clash on the road in North Branch.

The Lumberjacks (13-5) held a 28-18 lead at the half and grew it from there, as four other players scored at least seven points.

Proctor 49, Simley 35

The Rails went down to Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and stymied the Simley Spartans on Saturday. Proctor allowed fewer than 20 points in both halves and generated enough offense on the other end.

Hope Carlson led all scorers with 18 points, while Lily Smith chipped in 11 for the Rails (13-6).

Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29

It was bombs away for the Hilltoppers, who got 13 3-pointers from seven players.

Regan Juenemann made five of them and finished with a game-high 25 points, while Chloe Johnson made three and finished with 20 points for Marshall, which led 58-19 at halftime.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Princeton 82, Hermantown 70

North Branch 74, Hibbing 31

Two Harbors 79, International Falls 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40

Menagha 59, Chisholm 50

Superior 61, Eau Claire North 48

BOYS HOCKEY

Hermantown 6, Mahtomedi 3

Willmar 4, Moose Lake Area 2

East Grand Forks 6, Greenway 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 2

East Ridge 4, Proctor 1

