STAY INFORMED & INSPIRED. Subscribe now. Save 50%
Read Today's Paper Sunday, January 29

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Cole Christian, Wyatt Peterson all over scoresheet in 'Hounds win

Christian scored four goals and Peterson had assists on all seven goals East scored.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
January 28, 2023 10:52 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Cole Christian scored four times and Wyatt Peterson assisted on all seven Greyhounds goals as Duluth East took down Mounds View 7-4 on Saturday, Jan. 28 at TCO Sports Garden in Vadnais Heights, Minnesota.

Christian has scored in 12 of East’s 19 games this season, but Saturday marked his first hat trick of the season and the third of his career. He opened the scoring at 5:28 of the first period and assisted on a Thomas Gunderson goal that made it 2-0. His second goal of the night came at 10:11 of period two and made it 3-1, while the last two came 4:25 apart early in the third period to make it 5-2.

Peterson’s previous high on assists in a game this season was two.

Henry Murray finished with a goal and three assists and Thomas Gunderson had two goals and two assists.

Kole Konstedt made 15 saves for the ‘Hounds (12-6-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Gentry Academy 8, Duluth Marshall 2

The Hilltoppers led 2-1 after one but that was the end of the highlights for the home team on Saturday at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Reese Shaw and Ryder Betzold both finished with two goals for the Stars, who also got three assists from Eli Bailey.

Marshall scored twice on five shots in the first period, via Henry Drevnick and Pierce Gouin, but was outshot 42-10 over the last two periods.

Sam Pollard made 43 saves for Marshall (6-13).

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 2, Dodge County 1 (OT)

Freshman Mae McCall was the heroine of the day as the Northern Stars won in overtime on Saturday in a matinee at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

McCall’s game winner, her second goal of the day, raised Duluth’s record to 12-7-3 on the season. With three games remaining in coach Ali Randall’s first season, the Northern Stars are guaranteed to have a winning record for the first time since 2009.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Duluth East 56, Irondale 51

The Greyhounds held on for a home win on Saturday behind 13 points from Patrick Smith.

Michael Kastelic added 12 points and Jobe Juenemann 11.

ADVERTISEMENT

Northwestern 90, Hayward 33

The Tigers breezed to a 10-0 record in the Heart O’North Conference behind 19 points from Jase Nelson and 18 from Cole Lahti.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 58, Prescott 48

Northwestern earned a meaningful victory Saturday in the Northwest Basketball Challenge in Somerset, Wisconsin, taking down a Cardinals squad that is leading its Middle Border Conference and is ranked No. 10 in Wisconsin Division 3.

Tieryn Plasch poured in 27 points in the win, while Shayna Wick added 13 as the Tigers went to 13-5 on the season.

Solon Springs 55, Frederic 32

Claire Holmstrom’s 17 points and a strong defensive effort helped the Eagles to victory.

Solon Springs held the Vikings to 16 points in each half, which was more than enough support for an offense that had four scorers in double figures. Kyra Latvala scored 12, while Bailey Monson and Ella Postl scored 10 apiece. Solon raised its record to 10-7 without the benefit of a made 3-pointer.

Cloquet 60, North Branch 41

Ava Carlson poured in 20 points as the Lumberjacks won a Section 7AAA clash on the road in North Branch.

The Lumberjacks (13-5) held a 28-18 lead at the half and grew it from there, as four other players scored at least seven points.

Proctor 49, Simley 35

The Rails went down to Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota and stymied the Simley Spartans on Saturday. Proctor allowed fewer than 20 points in both halves and generated enough offense on the other end.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hope Carlson led all scorers with 18 points, while Lily Smith chipped in 11 for the Rails (13-6).

Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29

It was bombs away for the Hilltoppers, who got 13 3-pointers from seven players.

Regan Juenemann made five of them and finished with a game-high 25 points, while Chloe Johnson made three and finished with 20 points for Marshall, which led 58-19 at halftime.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 90, Hayward 33

Princeton 82, Hermantown 70

North Branch 74, Hibbing 31

Two Harbors 79, International Falls 40

Duluth East 56, Irondale 51

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwestern 58, Prescott 48

Solon Springs 55, Frederic 32

Cloquet 60, North Branch 41

Bemidji 74, Hibbing 40

Menagha 59, Chisholm 50

Duluth Marshall 91, International Falls 29

Proctor 49, Simley 35

Superior 61, Eau Claire North 48

BOYS HOCKEY

Gentry Academy 8, Duluth Marshall 2

Hermantown 6, Mahtomedi 3

Willmar 4, Moose Lake Area 2

East Grand Forks 6, Greenway 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 4, Thief River Falls 2

East Ridge 4, Proctor 1

Duluth East 7, Mounds View 4

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth 2, Dodge County 1 (OT)

Hermanton vs Mahtomedi_0806.jpg
Prep
Prep boys hockey: Hermantown gets ‘better and better’ in Hockey Day win over Mahtomedi
Hawks’ senior Kade Kohanski recorded a hat trick in the win over the fourth-ranked Zephyrs.
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Johnson's 56 points not enough for Marshall win
Cromwell-Wright claimed the Polar League's small-school conference title on Friday.
January 27, 2023 11:21 PM
Tiger point guard Tieryn Plasch poses in the hallway of Northwestern High School
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Hard work paying off for Tieryn Plasch, Northwestern
The Tigers’ all-time leading scorer has already started giving back to the program by coaching the seventh-grade travel team.
January 27, 2023 06:00 AM
Northwestern’s Jase Nelson (21), Bryce Oswskey (3) and Gavin Williams (11) chase down a tipped ball during the Tigers game with St. Croix Falls
Prep
Prep report: Northwestern's fast start overwhelms St. Croix Falls
Cole Lahti scored 20 of his 22 points in the first half.
January 26, 2023 10:53 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORT
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What To Read Next
Superior’s Daynen Lull (3) grabs a rebound over Duluth Denfeld’s Nathan LaPlante (35)
Prep
Prep boys basketball: Sanigar, Spartans stave off Hunters
Junior guard scores 22 as Superior overcomes 27 turnovers and 25 Denfeld offensive rebounds.
January 27, 2023 10:48 PM
 · 
By  Jon Nowacki
Player looks for opening
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Quick start powers Duluth Marshall past Cloquet
Sophomore Regan Juenemann led all scorers with 27 points.
January 26, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Player goes up for layup
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Sharp-shooting Superior overwhelms Cloquet for 14th straight win
Senior Savannah Leopold led the Spartans with 17 points.
January 24, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
MaKoi Perich during Tuesday's game against Aitkin.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Perich, Eskomos put on a show at home
University of Minnesota head football coach P.J. Fleck and members of his staff were in attendance.
January 24, 2023 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports