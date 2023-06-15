Prep report: Cloquet's Patten ties for second as team finishes third at state boys golf

JORDAN — Cloquet senior Karson Patten shot a 1-over 73 to help guide his team to a third-place finish at the Class AA state golf meet, Wednesday, June 14, at Ridges at Sand Creek in Jordan.

The Lumberjacks, after posting a second-round 308, closed out the meet with an overall score of 618, trailing only Holy Family Catholic (602) and champions Totino-Grace (598).

After placing fifth in last year’s state tournament, Cloquet head golf coach Aaron Young was generally pleased with the team’s performance at this year’s event.

“The birdies just didn’t seem to quite be falling for us on either day, but we held strong both days and we got pretty good contributions throughout the team scoring-wise, so that made it good,” he said.

Patten finished in a three-way tie for second individually with a two-day score of 147. He'll continue his playing career at Minnesota State, Mankato next season.

“He’s been able to improve every single year, and he’s just a strong leader both on the practice green, on the driving range, and on the course,” Young said. “He leads by example and puts forth a lot of effort and that’s paid dividends for him. It’s just been really fun watching him over these last three years mature as a golfer and as a person.”

Totino-Grace entered the final round trailing Holy Family by four shots before finishing four shots ahead at the end of the day.

Sophomore Carter White of Staples-Motley emerged as the individual champion with matching even-par 72s.

Hermantown junior Holdyn Evjen matched his round-one 75 to finish in a four-way tie for 10th place. Cloquet juniors Cooper Ellena (82-75) and Anders Gunelson (79-78) each cracked the top 30 with two-day scores of 157. Sophomore Karson Young tied for 43rd with a 160.

Rock Ridge freshman Emma Berg tied for 46th in the Class AA girls’ meet after following up her first-round 87 with a second-round 94. The Wolverines finished eighth in the field with an overall score of 786.

Pequot Lakes was crowned as the Class AA girls state champion with a 651.

In Class A, Duluth Marshall junior Lance Koski carded a second-round 87 at Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker, Minnesota. He finished with a two-day total of 173 to tie for 57th.

BASEBALL

Thunderhawks edged in AAA semifinals

Mahtomedi made an early lead hold up, going on to defeat Grand Rapids 3-2 in a Class AAA state baseball semifinal on Wednesday at the Mini-Met in Jordan, Minnesota.

The Zephyrs scored twice in the first inning on three hits and a Grand Rapids error, then added a third run in the bottom of the second.

Rapids pitcher Dominic Broberg settled down, allowing only one more hit over the course of the next four innings, but the damage was largely done. His team's only runs came in the fifth inning. Nolan Svatos laid down a bunt single and the ball was thrown away, allowing Xander Sheiman to score. The next batter, Klous Jones, followed with a sacrifice fly, but David Wohlers lined out to second base to end the threat.

Rapids had runners on in each of the last two innings but could not get them across, sending the Zephyrs into Friday's state championship game against top-seeded New Prague.

The game marked a rubber match of sorts between the schools after Mahtomedi won the 2021 state championship game against Rapids, which the Thunderhawks avenged in the quarterfinals of the 2022 tournament.

Broberg took the loss, allowing three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and two walks. Mahtomedi pitcher Sean Nelson allowed two runs (one earned) on six hits and struck out six.

Kyle Henke and Kyler Miller had two hits apiece for the Thunderhawks.

Later on Wednesday, Monticello rode a six-run fifth inning to a 7-2 win over the Thunderhawks in the tournament's third-place game.

Rapids starter Myles Gunderson had a two-hit shutout going through four innings before Monticello busted out with six runs on four hits.

Jones and Easton Sjostrand had two hits apiece for Rapids, which finishes the season 17-11.

South Ridge wins consolation championship

The South Ridge Panthers made quick work of two opponents in the Class A consolation bracket on Wednesday at Bob Cross Field in St. Cloud.

The Panthers needed just five innings to get past Legacy Christian Academy 12-2, then defeated Yellow Medicine East 5-1 in the consolation championship game.

Carter Anderson's RBI triple in the fifth inning broke a 1-1 tie. He then scored on a passed ball and South Ridge added single runs in the next two innings.

South Ridge caps its season 24-5.