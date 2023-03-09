Prep report: Cloquet holds off Grand Rapids to advance in 7AAA basketball

Cloquet had an offensive off night but was still able to book a spot in the Section 7AAA boys basketball semifinals, outlasting Grand Rapids 40-35 in a quarterfinal on Wednesday, March 8 in Grand Rapids.

The fourth-seeded Thunderhawks held a 21-18 lead at halftime. Considering Rapids won their most recent meeting, 80-74 on Feb. 7, the Thunderhawks had some momentum but couldn't put the game away or generate much of anything inside down the stretch. Rapids made five field goals in the second half, four of which were 3-pointers.

Cloquet, seeded fifth, didn't exactly have an offensive explosion, but Marco Mayorga churned out seven points in the second half, while Jack Battaglia had six and Kollin Bonneville five, which, combined with the defense, was enough to get Cloquet over the top and into a section semifinal on Friday night at top-seeded Hermantown.

Battaglia finished with 11 points for Cloquet (14-13), while Seth Rothamel and Mayorga added 10 apiece.

Freshman Joe Sutherland scored 13 points for Rapids, which finishes the season 8-19.

Duluth Denfeld 82, Hibbing 40

The Hunters got a balanced scoring effort for a confident Section 7AAA quarterfinal victory at home.

Aidan Altona and Marnaries Ferguson put up 13 points apiece and Ethan Starstead added 12 as the Hunters (15-12) earned a semifinal showdown at second-seeded North Branch on Friday night.

Barnum 70, St. John's Prep 49

The Bombers overwhelmed their guests in the second half of their Section 5A second-round opener.

Four Barnum players scored in double figures led by 19 points from Hayden Charboneau and 16 from Layne Wickstrom. Brady Coughlin kicked in 14 points and Carlos Beckstrand 12 for the Bombers, who outscored St. John's 43-28 in the second half.

The Bombers (15-12) will meet the winner of the Cromwell-Wright/McGregor game to be played on Thursday in a 5A East quarterfinal on Saturday night in Hinckley.