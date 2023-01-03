99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, January 3

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: CEC turns game around to top Mounds View

The visitors led 3-1 late in the second period before the Lumberjacks scored four unanswered goals.

Prep Report.jpg
Prep report
By Staff reports
January 02, 2023 11:54 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

CLOQUET — The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys turned around a two-goal deficit and earned a two-goal win, 5-3 over Mounds View in a nonconference boys hockey game at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Lumberjacks found themselves down 3-1 at the midway point of the game with help from two goals by the Mustangs' Johnny Conlin, but Patrick Dunaiski started the comeback with a power play goal with 1:13 left in the second period.

C-E-C then scored three unanswered goals in the third frame, from Joey Antonutti on a 5-on-3 power play, Owen Wilson and Dunaiski into an empty net.

Caden Kubis made 16 saves for the Lumberjacks (7-2), who had a 42-19 advantage in shots on goal, 34-8 over the last two periods.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two Harbors 86, Floodwood 41

Trent Gomez blazed for 30 points as the Agates rolled to victory on the road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ethan Bopp contributed 15 for Two Harbors, now 6-0.

For Floodwood, Justin Spindler scored a team-high 16.

Solon Springs 74, Washburn 59

The Eagles picked up right where they left off with a tough road win, their third straight and seventh in eight games this year.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two Harbors 86, Floodwood 41

Solon Springs 74, Washburn 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cromwell-Wright 77, Carlton 19

BOYS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5, Mounds View 3

Related Topics: CLOQUET-ESKO-CARLTONSOLON SPRINGS EAGLESTWO HARBORS AGATESFLOODWOOD POLAR BEARS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Mirage prevail in outdoor game
Proctor/Hermantown and the Duluth Northern Stars played an outdoor game at a rink near Fryberger Arena for the second consecutive year.
December 31, 2022 07:34 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior goalie Kaylie Nault (1) watches the puck after deflecting a shot
Prep
Prep report: Culver's Cup goes home with Superior girls hockey
It marks a third tournament championship for a Northland girls hockey team this week.
December 30, 2022 08:43 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior girls knock off unbeaten Marshfield
The Spartans are 9-1 overall as their schedule turns over to 2023.
December 29, 2022 11:04 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
123022 S GFH EGFBHKY0191.jpg
Prep
Green Wave give No. 2 Hermantown stiff test, but Hawks prevail
Senior High outshot the defending state champions 10-3 in the first period before Hermantown slowly took over the game.
December 29, 2022 09:57 PM
 · 
By  Brad Elliott Schlossman