Prep report: CEC turns game around to top Mounds View

CLOQUET — The Cloquet-Esko-Carlton boys turned around a two-goal deficit and earned a two-goal win, 5-3 over Mounds View in a nonconference boys hockey game at Northwoods Credit Union Arena on Monday, Jan. 2.

The Lumberjacks found themselves down 3-1 at the midway point of the game with help from two goals by the Mustangs' Johnny Conlin, but Patrick Dunaiski started the comeback with a power play goal with 1:13 left in the second period.

C-E-C then scored three unanswered goals in the third frame, from Joey Antonutti on a 5-on-3 power play, Owen Wilson and Dunaiski into an empty net.

Caden Kubis made 16 saves for the Lumberjacks (7-2), who had a 42-19 advantage in shots on goal, 34-8 over the last two periods.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Two Harbors 86, Floodwood 41

Trent Gomez blazed for 30 points as the Agates rolled to victory on the road.

Ethan Bopp contributed 15 for Two Harbors, now 6-0.

For Floodwood, Justin Spindler scored a team-high 16.

Solon Springs 74, Washburn 59

The Eagles picked up right where they left off with a tough road win, their third straight and seventh in eight games this year.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cromwell-Wright 77, Carlton 19

BOYS HOCKEY