SALE! SAVE 50% SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Friday, December 23

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports | Prep
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Prep report: Big scoring nights for Lindeman, Cooper

Duluth Marshall and Superior won girls hockey games on the road on Thursday.

high school girls play hockey
Ilsa Lindaman (19) of Duluth Marshall controls the puck against Mae McCall (10) at Mars Lakeview Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10 in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
December 22, 2022 10:47 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindeman had a hat trick in her pocket by the five-minute mark of the second period against Hibbing/Chisholm at Hibbing Memorial Arena and she wasn’t done there.

Lindeman added two more goals, both shorthanded, in the remainder of the period to finish with five for the game in the Hilltoppers' 7-1 win.

Avery Lian finished with three assists for the Hilltoppers, who got 20 saves from goaltender Ray Anderson.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aune Boben had Hibbing/Chisholm’s goal.

Superior 6, Hayward 3

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) keeps the puck away from Chippewa Falls/ Menomonie’s Rhylee Buesgen (26)
Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) keeps the puck away from Chippewa Falls/ Menomonie’s Rhylee Buesgen (26) in the first period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening, Nov. 22.
Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans won the game at Hayward with three unanswered goals, two of them from Addy Benson. The other goal in the stretch came from Autumn Cooper and was her fourth of the night.

Grace Hansen and Gabryel Olson finished with two assists apiece for the Spartans (7-1), who have won five consecutive games. Kaylie Nault made 15 saves.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 7, Duluth Marshall 0

The Greyhounds scored four times in the first period, including two goals from defenseman Grant Winkler, in rolling to victory at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Thomas Gunderson had a goal in each of the first two periods for East.

Drew Raukar made 14 saves for the shutout.

Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 0

The Thunderhawks had their four-goal period in the second at the IRA Civic Center. Kyler Miller and Blayne Mortenson both scored for the Thunderhawks in the frame and added second goals in other periods for the 8-3 Thunderhawks. Hayden Davis finished with three assists.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rapids held the Hunters to 15 shots on goal and Myles Gunderson stopped all of them for the shutout.

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Proctor 2

Peyton Taylor had the primary assist on Logan Gietzen's goal at 6:54 of the third period that broke a 2-2 tie on Thursday night at Hibbing Memorial Arena, then scored two insurance goals to put the game away.

The Bluejackets went up 2-0 after a period only to be pulled back by a pair of Anthony Launderville goals for the Rails in the second period.

Tim Urdahl made 29 saves for the winners, while A.J. Reyelts stopped 28 shots for the Rails.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northland 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

A second-half 3-pointer from MIB's Asher Zubich got the St. Olaf football commit to his 3,000th career basketball point but the Eagles prevailed in Remer, Minnesota on Thursday night.

PREP SCOREBOARD
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bemidji 74, Grand Rapids 54
Mesabi East 65, International Falls 49
Northland 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58
Rock Ridge 65, Proctor 18
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Rock Ridge 64, Moose Lake/Willow River 15
Superior 79, Duluth East 51
Hill City/Northland 64, Greenway 35
BOYS HOCKEY
Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 0
Duluth East 7, Duluth Marshall 0
Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Proctor 2
GIRLS HOCKEY
Superior 6, Hayward 3
Duluth Marshall 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Duluth East’s Sydney Zwak (31) pulls down a rebound between Superior’s Lauren Gunderson (42) and Ava Stratton (24)
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Superior’s hot shooting, tenacious defense downs Duluth East
Four of the Spartans’ five starters scored in double figures against the Greyhounds.
DUDE5425.jpg
Prep
Bad call? You better watch out, Ely's Santa Claus is watching you
Mike Pope claims he hasn’t shaved in more than 20 years and looks at officiating as another way to give back to the community.
December 22, 2022 10:50 AM
boys hockey player scores goal
Prep
Prep boys hockey: On night of champions, East hockey makes surprising return to form
In a second matchup at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center featuring a reigning state champion on Tuesday night, Hermantown beat Duluth Denfeld 8-1 in a rematch of the Section 7A championship game.
December 20, 2022 11:12 PM
Superior’s Devon Ford (12) gets a shot up over Solon Springs’ Owen Smith (3)
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys sweep back-to-back
Division 5 Solon Springs held its own at Division 1 Superior.
December 20, 2022 10:52 PM

Related Topics: PREP SPORTSPREP REPORTDULUTH MARSHALL HILLTOPPERSHIBBING-CHISHOLM BLUEJACKETSSUPERIOR SPARTANSDULUTH EAST GREYHOUNDSDULUTH DENFELD HIGH SCHOOLGRAND RAPIDS THUNDERHAWKSPROCTOR RAILSMOUNTAIN IRON-BUHL RANGERS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Player tries for contested shot
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Lumberjacks' defense stymies Hawks in 68-50 win
Cloquet junior Ava Carlson paced all scorers with 17 points in the winning effort.
December 20, 2022 11:35 PM
 · 
By  Jake Przytarski
Duluth East tops Duluth Denfeld.
Prep
Prep boys basketball: East’s size too much for Denfeld
The Hunters couldn't match up with Greyhounds big men Patrick Smith and Rocco Paulson.
December 19, 2022 11:51 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb
Prep Report.jpg
Prep
Prep report: Superior boys basketball sees off Ashland
Seven different Spartans made threes, led by Tre Sanigar's six.
December 19, 2022 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
Superior tops Northwestern
Prep
Prep girls basketball: Leopold, defense lead Superior to win at Northwestern
The Spartans clamped down in the second half, holding Tieryn Plasch — the Tigers’ top scorer — to three points and just two shot attempts.
December 17, 2022 11:03 PM
 · 
By  Jamey Malcomb