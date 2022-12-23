Prep report: Big scoring nights for Lindeman, Cooper

Duluth Marshall's Ilsa Lindeman had a hat trick in her pocket by the five-minute mark of the second period against Hibbing/Chisholm at Hibbing Memorial Arena and she wasn’t done there.

Lindeman added two more goals, both shorthanded, in the remainder of the period to finish with five for the game in the Hilltoppers' 7-1 win.

Avery Lian finished with three assists for the Hilltoppers, who got 20 saves from goaltender Ray Anderson.

Aune Boben had Hibbing/Chisholm’s goal.

Superior 6, Hayward 3

Superior’s Autumn Cooper (21) keeps the puck away from Chippewa Falls/ Menomonie’s Rhylee Buesgen (26) in the first period of the game at the Superior Ice Arena Tuesday evening, Nov. 22. Jed Carlson / Superior Telegram

The Spartans won the game at Hayward with three unanswered goals, two of them from Addy Benson. The other goal in the stretch came from Autumn Cooper and was her fourth of the night.

Grace Hansen and Gabryel Olson finished with two assists apiece for the Spartans (7-1), who have won five consecutive games. Kaylie Nault made 15 saves.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 7, Duluth Marshall 0

The Greyhounds scored four times in the first period, including two goals from defenseman Grant Winkler, in rolling to victory at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Thomas Gunderson had a goal in each of the first two periods for East.

Drew Raukar made 14 saves for the shutout.

Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 0

The Thunderhawks had their four-goal period in the second at the IRA Civic Center. Kyler Miller and Blayne Mortenson both scored for the Thunderhawks in the frame and added second goals in other periods for the 8-3 Thunderhawks. Hayden Davis finished with three assists.

Rapids held the Hunters to 15 shots on goal and Myles Gunderson stopped all of them for the shutout.

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Proctor 2

Peyton Taylor had the primary assist on Logan Gietzen's goal at 6:54 of the third period that broke a 2-2 tie on Thursday night at Hibbing Memorial Arena, then scored two insurance goals to put the game away.

The Bluejackets went up 2-0 after a period only to be pulled back by a pair of Anthony Launderville goals for the Rails in the second period.

Tim Urdahl made 29 saves for the winners, while A.J. Reyelts stopped 28 shots for the Rails.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Northland 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

A second-half 3-pointer from MIB's Asher Zubich got the St. Olaf football commit to his 3,000th career basketball point but the Eagles prevailed in Remer, Minnesota on Thursday night.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bemidji 74, Grand Rapids 54

Mesabi East 65, International Falls 49

Northland 77, Mountain Iron-Buhl 58

Rock Ridge 65, Proctor 18

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Rock Ridge 64, Moose Lake/Willow River 15

Superior 79, Duluth East 51

Hill City/Northland 64, Greenway 35

BOYS HOCKEY

Grand Rapids 6, Duluth Denfeld 0

Duluth East 7, Duluth Marshall 0

Hibbing/Chisholm 5, Proctor 2

GIRLS HOCKEY

Superior 6, Hayward 3

Duluth Marshall 7, Hibbing/Chisholm 1