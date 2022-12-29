Prep report: Antonutti's four-goal game puts 'Jacks in championship

Joey Antonutti led Cloquet-Esko-Carlton into Thursday’s Heritage Classic championship game as the Lumberjacks pulled away from Mankato West, 6-3, in a semifinal on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

Antonutti scored four times, including the game-winning goal, as the Lumberjacks broke a 3-3 tie after two periods with three straight goals in the third.

The junior forward’s second and third goals of the game came 3:08 apart in the middle of the second period and helped the Lumberjacks turn a 2-1 deficit into a 3-2 lead. The Scarlets tied the game soon after, but CEC controlled the endgame.

Antonutti’s game-winner came 38 seconds into the third, and Patrick Dunaiski (shorthanded) and Noah Knutson scored insurance goals.

Dayne Painovich finished with three assists for the Lumberjacks, while Karson Young and Alex Kazel had two assists apiece.

ADVERTISEMENT

Goaltender Logan Sickmann made 21 saves.

The Lumberjacks will face Park of Cottage Grove in the tournament championship game at 3:30 p.m.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton's Patrick Dunaiski gets tangled up with Mankato West's Tyler Graves during the semifinals of the Heritage Holiday Classic on Wednesday at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center in Duluth. Amy Arntson / Cloquet Pine Journal

Duluth Denfeld 7, Owatonna 1

After a hard-luck loss for Denfeld in the Heritage Classic quarterfinals on Tuesday, Andy Larson and the Hunters left no doubt Wednesday.

Larson opened the scoring with a natural hat trick, then scored two more times as the Hunters rolled and evened their record at 5-5-1 on the year. The senior scored on the power play, shorthanded and at even strength to put the Hunters in a 3-0 lead 3:02 into the second period. Jacob Feiro and Tristen Nephew got in on the act for Denfeld before Larson finished off his performance with goals in the last minute of the second period and the first minute of the third. It was Larson’s third hat trick and second six-point game of the season.

Connor Doyle made 22 saves for the Hunters, who’ll play Apple Valley/Burnsville in the fifth-place game on Thursday morning.

Superior 8, North Shore 1

Carson Gotelaere put a big mark on the game early, scoring the first four goals in 15:48 in a Spartans rout in a Bill McGann Holiday Classic game on Wednesday .

Lucas Williams had an assist on all four goals and Caden Lia had three plus a goal of his own in the second period for the Spartans, who had a 50-5 shot advantage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Proctor 5, Somerset 0

A.J. Reyelts earned a 15-save shutout as the Rails evened their record in the Bill McGann Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Proctor got five goals from five players, with both Tanner Ross and Carson Pavlowich picking up a goal and two assists.

Brookfield 5, Duluth Marshall 4

Two goals and an assist from the Stars' Colin Masek helped Brookfield knock off the Hilltoppers at Mars Lakeview Arena.

Both Brendan Friday and Henry Drevnick had a goal and assist apiece for Marshall.

Minnetonka 4, Grand Rapids 1

Goaltender Myles Gunderson made 42 saves but the Thunderhawks couldn’t generate enough offense, as a second-period power play goal from Will Stauffer wasn’t enough to match the Skippers on Wednesday at the IRA Civic Center.

Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Rock Ridge 0

Keegan Fink and Brayden Boyer made the difference in a defensive struggle at the Hibbing Memorial Arena.

Fink’s power play goal at 10:39 from Broden Fawcett and Beau Frider proved to be the game’s only scoring and Boyer held the Wolverines out, making 26 saves.

Ryan Rothfork made 28 saves for the Wolverines.

ADVERTISEMENT

GIRLS HOCKEY

Duluth Marshall 3, Mounds View/Irondale 1

The Hilltoppers scored a pair of third-period goals, one on a penalty shot, to earn the championship of the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic Gold Division Wednesday night at TRIA Rink in St. Paul.

Duluth 6, University School of Milwaukee 3

The Northern Stars broke through in the second period, scoring four times en route to winning the Silver Division championship at the Herb Brooks Holiday Classic at TRIA Rink in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Adell Wormuth opened the scoring for the Northern Stars with a game-tying goal early in the second period, and was followed by Grace Karakas, Lydia Saxin and Karakas again as Duluth took a commanding lead back to the locker room.

Karakas finished her second hat trick of the season late.

Proctor/Hermantown 5, Lakeville North 2

The Mirage scored three unanswered goals in the third period to finish 2-1 for the week at the Warroad Holiday Classic.

Hannah Graves struck on the power play with 10:03 to play, just 1:48 after the Panthers had tied the game up. Ella Rothe and Reese Heitzman followed up with insurance goals, Rothe’s her second of the day.

Neelah McLeod made 24 saves for the Mirage.

Superior 6, Cap City 0

Makaela Reinke and Addy Benson scored two goals apiece in the third period as the Spartans pulled away in their first game at the Culver’s Cup in Madison on Wednesday.

Superior had a 37-10 advantage in shots through two periods, but only a 1-0 lead. That territorial advantage finally showed up at the proverbial pay window when Reinke scored the first of five Spartans goals at 2:20 of the third period. Superior ended up with a 26-2 shot advantage in the frame.

Kaylie Nault made 12 saves for the shutout for Superior, which will play Central Wisconsin on Thursday night.

Maple Grove 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2

Mira Rajala scored twice for the Lightning, but it wasn’t enough to overcome Maple Grove in the Walser Tourney at Braemar Arena in Edina.

The 11-2 Crimson took control of the game with a pair of goals in the second period and had three players notch a goal and assist apiece.

Riley Toivonen made 25 saves for the Lightning.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Pine City 59, Cloquet 50

Pine City proved stronger down the stretch, holding the host Lumberjacks to 16 second-half points to came the Wood City Classic championship.

Luke Wilson led the way for the Dragons, scoring 29 points.

Kollin Bonneville had 16 for Cloquet and Jack Battaglia added 12.

Cromwell-Wright 75, Mesabi East 43

Dylan Nyberg’s 19 points paced the Cardinals in the Wood City Classic consolation game as Cromwell-Wright outscored the Giants 39-19 in the second half.

Superior 60, Hiawatha Collegiate 57

The Spartans won a close one in the semifinals at the North Star State Holiday Showcase on Wednesday night in Hibbing. Superior will face Owatonna in the final at 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.

Duluth Denfeld 68, Grand Rapids 56

Marnaries Ferguson’s 17 points helped Denfeld to get a win in its second of three games at the North Star State Holiday Showcase.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Esko 69, Hermantown 42

The host Eskomos prevailed in the championship game of the Esko Coaches Classic behind 20 points from Kyra Johnson.

Hannah Swanson added 16 and Kallie Sinnott 11.

Liv Birkeland added 11 for the Hawks.

Solon Springs 53, Cherry 46

Claire Holmstrom took over for the Eagles in the third-place game of the Esko Coaches Classic, scoring 26 points.

Jillian Sajdak led Cherry, scoring 14.

Proctor 62, New Prague 44

A 24-point game from Hope Carlson helped the Rails to victory in their opening game at the

Chloe Carlson added 17 for Proctor, which pulled away by outsourcing the Trojans 37-21 in the second half. The Rails will face Watertown-Mayer at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Grand Rapids 59, Monticello 56

The Thunderhawks outlasted the Magic with help from 22 points by Taryn Hamling.

Jessika Lofstrom added 16 and Braya LaPlant 10 for Rapids (7-2), which won its second consecutive game despite 25 points from Monticello’s Samantha Voll and a 35-29 halftime deficit.

Superior 75, Wausau West 64

Savannah Leopold knocked down five 3-pointers en route to a team-best 24 points for the 8-1 Spartans, who have won six in a row.

Emma Raye scored 23 for Superior, which meets Marshfield on Thursday.

Northwestern 64, La Crosse Logan 55

Tieryn Plasch scored 21 points as the Tigers advanced at the West Salem Classic.

PREP SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

Park Christian 85, Nashwauk-Keewatin 53

Cromwell-Wright 75, Mesabi East 42

Duluth Denfeld 68, Grand Rapids 56

Superior 60, Hiawatha 57

Deer River 92, Fond du Lac Ojibwe 56

Pine City 59, Cloquet 50

St. Cloud Cathedral 78, Moose Lake/Willow River 57

Pierz 79, Greenway 36

Hinckley-Finlayson 68, Duluth Marshall 65

Owatonna 96, Hibbing 40

Pequot Lakes 81, Rock Ridge 51

West Salem 91, Northwestern 52

Solon Springs 75, Turtle Lake 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Cromwell-Wright 64, Mesabi East 41

Proctor 62, New Prague 44

Deer River 56, Wrenshall 31

Solon Springs 53, Cherry 46

Esko 69, Hermantown 42

Cloquet 79, Rock Ridge 69

St. Cloud Cathedral 51, Moose Lake/Willow River 16

Ely 84, Carlton 14

Grand Rapids 59, Monticello 56

Northwestern 64, La Crosse Logan 55

BOYS HOCKEY

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 6, Mankato West 3

Bagley/Fosston 5, Moose Lake Area 1

Minnetonka 4, Grand Rapids 1

Hibbing/Chisholm 1, Rock Ridge 0

Duluth Denfeld 7, Owatonna 1

Superior 8, North Shore 1

Proctor 5, Somerset 0

Brookfield 5, Duluth Marshall 4

GIRLS HOCKEY

Proctor/Hermantown 5, Lakeville North 2

Elk River/Zimmerman 4, Hibbing/Chisholm 1

Buffalo 2, North Shore 0

Maple Grove 4, Grand Rapids/Greenway 2