Prep report: Agates' Holm joins 1,000-point club

Karly Holm became the fourth Northland girls basketball player to reach the 1,000-point mark this week, as she reached the career milestone in Two Harbors’ 83-67 win over North Woods on Friday night in Cook.

Holm, who joins Emma Raye (Superior), Regan Juenemann (Duluth Marshall) and Alexa Snesrud (Cloquet), who reached the mark on Tuesday night, finished with 30 points, as did teammate Rachel Bopp.

For the Grizzlies, Hannah Kinsey had a team-high 17 points.

Fridley 57, Duluth East 51

The Greyhounds got reeled in during the second half, as the visiting Tigers had a 31-20 advantage after the break.

Brandi Washington led all scorers with 22 points for Fridley, while Ashlynne Guenther paced the Greyhounds with 18 points and Rachel Hagen added 10.

BOYS

Duluth East 80, Woodbury 63

A big 31-point night from Jobe Juenemann helped the Greyhounds grab a victory in their first road trip of the year.

Juenemeann drained eight 3-pointers for the winners, who led 37-24 at the half. Dillon Bement kicked in 11 more points for East (2-0).

Carter Bolin scored 27 points for the Royals.

Northwestern 86, St. Croix Falls 38

Nine different Tigers made 3-pointers and 11 players scored as the Tigers rolled to a Heart O’North Conference victory.

Senior Cole Lahti finished with a game-high 23, while Jace Nelson added 12 for the 3-0 Tigers, who led 53-19 at hafltime.

Cherry 69, Barnum 32

Isaac Asuma finished one assist short of a triple-double as the Tigers won comfortably at home, recording 15 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.

Noah Sundquist added 15 points, Noah Asuma 14 and Carson Brown had 13 points, eight boards and five assists for the Tigers, who’ll take on No. 1 Hayfield in a showcase event at Hopkins High School on Saturday.

Rock Ridge 76, Greenway 26

The Wolverines rolled to victory, as six different players scored at least eight points.

Carter Mavec led the way with 14 points, including four treys, as Rock Ridge led 44-13 at halftime.

Superior 91, Hibbing 24

The Spartans had an easy night, as five players scored in double figures and they led 55-12 at halftime.

Tre Sanigar led all scorers with 19 points. Devon Ford added 17 and Carter Lambert 15.

BOYS HOCKEY

Duluth East 8, Coon Rapids 3

Ian and Cole Christian helped the Greyhounds control the play, scoring two goals apiece in their win Friday night at Essentia Duluth Heritage Center.

East held a massive 63-19 shots on goal advantage in reaching 2-4 on the season.

Grand Rapids 3, Roseau 2 (OT)

Luka Rohloff was the overtime hero at the IRA Civic Center on Friday night, winning it for the Thunderhawks with his goal 1:49 into the extra session.

Luc Dulong evened it up for Rapids 8:01 into the third period.

Winning goaltender Myles Gunderson made 32 saves.

Proctor 10, Red Wing 0

The Rails were all over their opponents, scoring six times in the first period to salt away a victory early.

Anthony Launderville, Austin Bryant, Ethan Carter and Brett Bartlam scored two goals apiece.

Blake Imhoff made 12 saves for a shutout.

Rochester Mayo 2, Hibbing/Chisholm 1 (OT)

After an exchange of power play goals in the third period, Friday’s contest at Hibbing Memorial Arena was decided on Samuel Jacobson’s game-winner at 1:22 of overtime.

After a scoreless deadlock lasting into the third period, Beau Frider put the Bluejackets in the lead on his power play goal with 4:37 to play only for Cohen Ruskell to equalize for Mayo just 62 seconds later.

Mayo goalie Nicholas Wieck kept his team in it with 40 saves, while Brayden Boyer made 23 for Hibbing/Chisholm.

