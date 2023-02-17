Prep Nordic skiing: State championships point north for Duluth East

BIWABIK — Ely cross country skier Zoe Devine laughed when being asked, “Are you sure you won?”

“No!” Devine said.

Devine did win, in a photo finish over Duluth East’s Lydia Kraker to win the girls pursuit title at the Nordic skiing state meet Thursday, Feb. 16, at Giants Ridge.

Devine finished the pursuit, which features a classic race in the morning followed by a freestyle race in the afternoon, in a combined 30 minutes, 8.7 seconds, edging Kraker by a mere .1 of a second.

“That’s probably the closest race I’ve ever done. It was super fun,” said Devine, a senior who is Ely’s first Nordic ski champion since Erin Bianco in 2017.

Eden Prairie’s Benon Brattebo won the boys pursuit title in 26:00.9, with Duluth East senior Oliver Miatke sixth in 26:35.1 on a fast day with sunny skies and temperatures topping out at about 13 degrees.

“I like the colder weather personally and the snow was super fast,” Devine said. “Both races today were like the perfect temperature.”

It was a dominating meet for Section 7, in particular Duluth East, as the Greyhounds swept both the girls and boys team titles for the first time since 2011. The East girls won again in 2012, with the boys finishing second, but the Greyhounds never won again until Thursday. They’ve consistently challenged, however, including runner-up finishes last year.

Duluth East's Oliver Miatke takes off at the start of the boys pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Miatke finished sixth overall for the Greyhounds. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Buoyed by sprint relay victories on Wednesday’s opening day, with the East relays of Colin Willemsen and James Kyes and Liesl Cope-Schaeffer and Greta Hendrickson taking top honors, the Greyhounds came into Thursday feeling good.

Section 7 finished with five of the top 10 spots in the girls pursuit, with East having three of those, while East’s Aiden van Straten added a 10th-place finish for the Greyhounds in the boys pursuit.

Miatke was asked what that says about Duluth East skiing.

“I would say we’re pretty good,” said Miatke, who like Devine will ski collegiately at St. Michael’s University in Colchester, Vermont. “I think we have a good community. We all work together really well, and we ski for the team and that really makes a difference.”

Blaine's Ben Lewis, 203, leads Benon Brattebo in the final stages of the boys pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Fresh snow from Tuesday and Wednesday created a rather idyllic setting in spots, with fresh snow and sunshine Thursday making the pine branches light up and the treetops glisten.

Last week at sections, the temperature reached 40 degrees in Biwabik.

“I was very fast,” Miatke said. “The conditions were definitely faster than last week. The snow was icy but you could get good grip so we were flying out there — definitely fast.”

The girls pursuit race could be talked about for a long time.

Everyone knew going into the final that it would be tight but nobody could have predicted .1 difference at the end.

Devine started the freestyle pursuit with a two-second lead over Elk River/Zimmerman’s Hailee Zimpel after Devine clocked the fastest time in the morning classic race.

Two seconds in a race like this meant very little. In fact, 13 skiers started the freestyle pursuit within a minute of Devine, it was that tight.

“This was the tightest race I’ve ever been in,” said Kraker, who started the freestyle pursuit in fourth, about seven seconds behind Devine. “It was a crazy race.”

Ely's Zoe Devine comes around the final corner of the girls pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Devine caught Duluth East's Lydia Kraker to win the state championship. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Devine led a pack of four for most of the race before Kraker made her move, making a charge up a hill with less than a kilometer to go. She was even ahead of Devine on the downhill but couldn’t hold the lead.

“Lydia was in the lead coming down the hill, so I was like freaking out,” said Dan Kraker, Lydia’s dad. “I could see Zoe start to catch her. I mean, Zoe is a beast, she’s awesome, but Lydia was in the lead at the bottom of the hill by a couple yards.”

For Lydia Kraker, a junior who finished third at sections, Thursday was a huge confidence boost. After finishing 21st last year, she came into this year’s state meet hoping for a top 20 but clearly has already set her bar higher for next year. She said there was no shame in finishing second to Devine.

Lydia Kraker was asked if there was ever a time she thought she had Devine beat.

“Maybe, but I knew all those girls were right behind me the whole time,” Kraker said. “This was better than I ever thought I could do.

“I held the other two off but Zoe had a better run at the end, and I’m happy for her. I love racing her. She’s become like a teammate to all of us East skiers. We’re with her all the time. Section 7 is like family in that way, so I’m so happy she took it.”

Duluth Marshall's Naida Hutchinson comes around the final turn of the Minnesota girls Nordic pursuit race Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

North Shore's Olya Wright leads a crowd of skiers, including Nina Fedje, 15, of Minnetonka, in the girls pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth East's Anna-Britta Helmer takes off at the start of the girls pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Proctor/Hermantown's Della Bettendorf takes off from the start line during the girls Nordic state meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth East's Carl Morse takes off in the pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune

Duluth Marshall's Riley Hutchinson heads toward the finish of the boys pursuit race at the state Nordic meet Thursday at Giants Ridge in Biwabik. Jamey Malcomb / Duluth News Tribune