Prep Nordic skiing: Greyhounds eye state titles

DULUTH — Duluth East junior Nordic skier James Kyes appeared to have a little extra oomph when he started the last leg of the sprint relay Wednesday, Feb. 8, at the Section 7 Cross Country Ski Championships at Giants Ridge in Biwabik.

That showed in the results as Kyes widened the Greyhounds’ lead as they went on to win the event.

Kyes was asked if he was “saving a little in the tank” for the end.

Kyes said emphatically, “No, I was not.”

That drew a big laugh.

Kyes and his relay partner, senior Colin Willemsen, give their all, and the Greyhounds hope their all will be enough at the state meet Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16, at Giants Ridge.

The sprint relay qualifying and finals are Wednesday and the pursuit competition is Thursday.

“We knew we had a pretty decent chance of going to state this year, but first you have to get through sections,” Kyes said. “We really wanted to make sure we went out hard in the first and second (qualifying) races to try to help prepare us for state.”

There’s no taking it easy with these two.

“We’re staying focused on the things we can control, and that’s taking care of ourselves and getting ready for next week,” Willemsen said after sections. “We’ve got to stay healthy.

“This is my first time on the relay and it’s been a fun change. I’m really liking it.”

Last year Kyes teamed with Carl Morse on the Greyhounds’ state-qualifying sprint relay (Morse is competing in the individual pursuit this year).

The weather for last year’s state meet was frigid, with a high of about 2 degrees, forcing race officials to alter the schedule. Rather than have qualifying races, followed by a finals, the field of 24 relay teams was divided into three heats of eight teams apiece, with the team with the top time being declared the champion.

While East’s time held up to win the girls sprint relay, the time Morse and Kyes set in winning the first boys heat wasn’t enough as Minneapolis Southwest’s Lars Brinkema and Sam Scott won the third heat in 14:59.55 to top the Greyhounds by about 10 seconds.

That left Kyes and company feeling a bit cheated. This year, that championship likely will be determined on the course, head to head, and that’s just the way these Greyhounds want it.

“Last year was really freezing,” Kyes said. “This year it should be a lot more comfortable between races.

“They left us in our original heats and just said race as hard as you can and your time will determine who wins.”

Wednesday’s forecast for Biwabik calls for a high of 24 degrees and a little morning snow.

“It’s nice getting back to the traditional format,” Willemsen said. “It’s fun and challenging going up against the other teams, and then you know who you’re up against in the final.”

Best of the rest

The Duluth East girls hope to continue their winning ways in the girls sprint relay.

Last year Rowan Bixler and Liesl Cope-Schaeffer teamed to win the event, the first of its kind at the Minnesota state meet (the Minnesota State High School League sponsored state Nordic relay championships from 1991-98, but they were three and four-person relays and weren’t exactly a sprint, with each competitor skiing either 3 or 5K depending on the year).

This year, Bixler is racing in the individual pursuit while Cope-Schaeffer is teamed up with fellow junior Greta Hendrickson in the sprint relay.

The goal remains the same.

“We’re looking to keep the tradition going,” Hendrickson said.

If sections were any indication, Hendrickson and Co. just might do that as the Greyhounds won the relay by more than a minute. They also had the boys top individual in the pursuit in Oliver Miatke. Miatke defended his title by winning the event, which combines both classic and freestyle, by more than a minute over teammates Aiden Van Straten, Morse and Paavo Rova as the Greyhounds swept the top four spots to easily win their third straight section title.

Duluth East finished second last year to Minneapolis Southwest in the boys teams standings at the state meet while the Duluth East girls also finished second, losing to St. Paul Highland Park by a mere three points, 371 to 368.

Miatke finished 18th among boys individuals in the pursuit last year but sure appears to be faster this year. He has only lost one race all season.

“I’m hoping for a top 10, but if it’s a good day, top three,” Miatke said. “We’ve got a great team. Being on a high school team where we can all work together and push each other is really helpful. We work together well.”

Lumberjacks advance four skiers

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton advanced both its relays, with the girls team of seniors Megan Chopskie and Charlotte Ripp advancing with a second-place finish at sections and the boys team of sophomore William Bauer and senior Hunter Williams advancing with a third-place finish.

“All of these skiers have been with our team since seventh grade,” Lumberjacks coach Tim Stark said. “For the seniors it is a great way for them to cap off their high school ski experience. For William, we hope it is something he and his teammates can build on for future success.

“We knew pretty early in our season that these four would be our sprinters for the section meet. They are all well suited for this race and their race performances were the result of a lot of hard work and preparation. They are looking forward to how they stack up against the state’s other top sprint teams.”

CEC has had its share of success developing high-level skiers. The Lumberjacks’ boys teams advanced to state in both 2020 and 2021, and in 2019, they had three boys qualify for the state meet as individual pursuit skiers.

“It was good to get kids back to state again,” Stark said. “The relay definitely changed things. It makes for a lot more strategic decision making for coaches. It also makes it very difficult to qualify individual pursuit skiers (because qualifying standards were tightened), but it is definitely an exciting race format.”

Nordic Skiing State Meet

When: Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 15-16

Where: Giants Ridge, Biwabik

Wednesday’s schedule: girls team sprint qualifying, 11 a.m.; boys team sprint qualifying, 12:15 p.m.; girls team sprint final, 2:15 p.m; boys team sprint final, 2:45 p.m.

Thursday’s schedule: girls classic, 10 a.m.; boys classic, 10:45 a.m.; girls freestyle pursuit, 2 p.m.; boys freestyle pursuit, 3 p.m.

Northland state qualifiers

Boys

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton: William Bauer, soph., Hunter Williams, sr.; Duluth East: Oliver Miatke, sr.; Aiden Van Straten, sr.; Carl Morse, jr.; Paavo Rova, jr.; August Capps, fr.; Colin Willemsen, sr.; James Kyes, jr.; Duluth Marshall: Riley Hutchinson, sr.; Ely: Dylan Durkin, soph.; Mesabi East: Connor Matschiner, sr.; Proctor/Hermantown: Elijah Wozniak, jr.

Girls

Cloquet/Esko/Carlton: Megan Chopskie, sr.; Charlotte Ripp, sr.; Duluth East: Rowan Bixler, jr.; Lydia Kraker, jr.; Anna-Britta Helmer, soph.; Jenna Johnson, sr.; Leah Coleman, jr.; Liesl Cope-Schaeffer, jr.; Greta Hendrickson, jr.; Duluth Marshall: Naida Hutchinson, soph.; Ely: Zoe Devine, Ely, sr.; Phoebe Helms, sr.; Claire Blauch, jr.; Ava Skustad, jr.; Anna Dunn, soph.; Kelly Thompson, Sydney Durkin; Grand Rapids: Sanny Gangi, sr.; North Shore: Olya Wright, jr.; Proctor/Hermantown: Della Bettendorf, soph.